Severe Storms Possible For Chattanooga Over Easter Weekend

Severe storms are possible for the Chattanooga area over Easter weekend.
AccuWeather has issued an advisory for severe weather, including the possibility of heavy rain and flooding.
Rain is slated to roll in early Sunday morning.
Here is the latest forecast:
Saturday
Sunny, with a high near 70. Light and variable wind becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
Saturday Night
Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2 a.m. Increasing clouds, with a low around 51. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Sunday
Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 70. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.
Sunday Night
Showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Low around 59. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%.
Monday
Showers and thunderstorms likely before 8 a.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 66. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Monday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 41.
Tuesday
Sunny, with a high near 61.