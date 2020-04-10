Severe Storms Possible For Chattanooga Over Easter Weekend

Severe storms are possible for the Chattanooga area over Easter weekend.

AccuWeather has issued an advisory for severe weather, including the possibility of heavy rain and flooding.

Rain is slated to roll in early Sunday morning.

Here is the latest forecast:

Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 70. Light and variable wind becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

Saturday Night

Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2 a.m. Increasing clouds, with a low around 51. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Sunday

Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 70. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Sunday Night

Showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Low around 59. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%.

Monday

Showers and thunderstorms likely before 8 a.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 66. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Monday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 41.

Tuesday

Sunny, with a high near 61.