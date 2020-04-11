Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
BOWMAN, BLAKE CHRISTOPHER
781 Courtney Ln Chattanooga, 374151276
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
---
BRAZELL, DESHAWN CORDELL
HOMELSS OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
CLAY, CLAUDETTE ROCHELLE
2425 ASHMORE AVE RED BANK, 374156347
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF COCAINE FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
ENGLAND, BRANDON LEVI
727 E 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 374033104
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
GANNAWAY, NATHAN MILES
1600 APT.
B LAYTON LANE SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
---
GETER, MARQUELL LEBRON
843 SYLVAN DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION(THEFT OF PROPERTY)
---
GREEN, DEANDRA DENISE
2020 BATES PIKE SE APT 807 CLEVELAND, 37311
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
ASSAULT
---
HANKS, MICHAEL DAKOTA
1949 NORTHPOINT BLVD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
HILL, TENISHA Y
4833 BRIGHTON LANE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
HILL, THEODORE ROOSVELT
2425 ASHMORE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374156347
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
FELONY RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
FELON UNL. CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON
POSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CO
POSSESSION OF COCAINE FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
HORTON, JAWAN EUGENE
4833 BRIGHTON LN HIXSON, 373434255
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
JOHNSON, ANGELA ROSE
HOMELESS ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
ASSAULT
---
LOWE, HAROLD WILLIAM
1220 E 35TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
MACK, DIONNE LASHONDRA
2512 TAYLOR ST CHATTANOOGA, 374062556
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
---
OHARRA, NOAH LUKE
15111 MONTECINE DR HAMMOND, 70403
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE
THEFT OF PROPERTY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
SELCER, AARON DAVID
629 BARKER ROAD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
SHIFFLETT, RAVEN NICOLE
7438 GATES RD HIXSON, 373432337
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF HEROIN
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
STAMPER, ORLANDIS NIKO
2508 E 5TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
STALKING
THEFT OF PROPERTY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
---
STONE, NICHOLAS DEWAYNE
7416 SOUTH DENT ROAD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
BURGLARY
POSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CO
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
TAYLOR, JERRY DON
9311 BILL REED RD CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
ASSAULT
---
THOMAS, TODD DEWAYNE
711 OGRADY DR CHATTANOOGA, 37419
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
EVADING ARREST
INDECENT EXPOSURE
ASSAULT ON POLICE
ASSAULT ON POLICE
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
TOWNSEND, LEMANUEL DURAN
1124 PIERCE AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
INTRANSIT TO DAVIDSON COUNTY
---
WHITENER, STEVE L
9245 LAWFORD WAY #206 OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
