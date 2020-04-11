Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BOWMAN, BLAKE CHRISTOPHER

781 Courtney Ln Chattanooga, 374151276

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS

BRAZELL, DESHAWN CORDELL

HOMELSS OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

CLAY, CLAUDETTE ROCHELLE

2425 ASHMORE AVE RED BANK, 374156347

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

POSSESSION OF COCAINE FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

ENGLAND, BRANDON LEVI

727 E 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 374033104

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

GANNAWAY, NATHAN MILES

1600 APT.

B LAYTON LANE SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyAGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)AGGRAVATED ASSAULT---GETER, MARQUELL LEBRON843 SYLVAN DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF PROBATION(THEFT OF PROPERTY)---GREEN, DEANDRA DENISE2020 BATES PIKE SE APT 807 CLEVELAND, 37311Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyASSAULT---HANKS, MICHAEL DAKOTA1949 NORTHPOINT BLVD HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---HILL, TENISHA Y4833 BRIGHTON LANE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---HILL, THEODORE ROOSVELT2425 ASHMORE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374156347Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULTAGGRAVATED ASSAULTFELONY RECKLESS ENDANGERMENTFELON UNL. CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPONPOSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO COPOSSESSION OF COCAINE FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---HORTON, JAWAN EUGENE4833 BRIGHTON LN HIXSON, 373434255Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---JOHNSON, ANGELA ROSEHOMELESS ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSASSAULT---LOWE, HAROLD WILLIAM1220 E 35TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 54 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---MACK, DIONNE LASHONDRA2512 TAYLOR ST CHATTANOOGA, 374062556Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULTRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSAGGRAVATED ASSAULT---OHARRA, NOAH LUKE15111 MONTECINE DR HAMMOND, 70403Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSETHEFT OF PROPERTYTHEFT OF PROPERTY---SELCER, AARON DAVID629 BARKER ROAD HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIATHEFT OF PROPERTY---SHIFFLETT, RAVEN NICOLE7438 GATES RD HIXSON, 373432337Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF HEROINPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---STAMPER, ORLANDIS NIKO2508 E 5TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED ASSAULTRECKLESS ENDANGERMENTSTALKINGTHEFT OF PROPERTYDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSELEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE---STONE, NICHOLAS DEWAYNE7416 SOUTH DENT ROAD HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBURGLARYPOSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO COPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---TAYLOR, JERRY DON9311 BILL REED RD CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankASSAULT---THOMAS, TODD DEWAYNE711 OGRADY DR CHATTANOOGA, 37419Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSEVADING ARRESTINDECENT EXPOSUREASSAULT ON POLICEASSAULT ON POLICEDOMESTIC ASSAULT---TOWNSEND, LEMANUEL DURAN1124 PIERCE AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaINTRANSIT TO DAVIDSON COUNTY---WHITENER, STEVE L9245 LAWFORD WAY #206 OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULTRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

