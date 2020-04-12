Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
BRAKEFIELD, JUSTIN MARCUS
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
POSSESSION OF SCH II METH
POSSESSION SCH. MDMA
POSSESSION OF SCH II ALPRAZOLM
---
BRYANT, SAVANNAH CHEYENNE
404 COREY CIR FT OGLETHORPE, 30742
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
GARTH, ALEXIS L
6320 JOCELYN DR CHATTANOOGA, 374162716
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
GOLDISEN, ROBERT LAKE
3409 ANDERSON PIKE SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 373771224
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
ANABOLIC STEROIDS
ANABOLIC STEROIDS
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.
OR MANUFACTURING)
STOP SIGN VIOLATION
---
HACKLER, JOSHUA SHANE
500 WEST MLK BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
HARDAWAY, CHRISTOPHER LEO
701 N GERMANTOWN RD CHATTANOOGA, 374112800
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
HARTMAN, TONY
3339 Elder Mountain Rd Chattanooga, 374191011
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
---
ISOM, JUSTIN ONEAL TYGER
5600 OLD MISSION RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
LOPEZ, ORLANDO
1602 E 18TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
MARSH, GLEN LUTHER
4100 12TH AVE Chattanooga, 37407
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
AGGRAVATED CRUELTY TO ANIMALS
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
---
MAYNOR, CHRISTOPHER DONN
8887 LOVELL ROAD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000
ASSAULT
---
MCCLELLAN, SAMANTHA STAR
702 SNOW ST CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
OAKLEY, TADARREL LEBRON
4903 Basswood Dr Chattanooga, 374162726
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
---
OLIVARI-RIVERA, JUAN
3400 CLIO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
---
POLLARD, PATRICK ALLEN
1015 W ELMWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 374052642
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
---
ROGERS, MELANIE ANNE
6427 HUNTER RD HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
SELLS, DEED RANDAL
1101 GROVE ST APT. B CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
WALDEN, JUSTIN LEE
1760 Ra Griffith Hwy Jasper, 373476043
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
ASSAULT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
ASSAULT
---
YOUNG, COSHA A
3015 DEE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
