14 More Deaths Bring Georgia Coronavirus Total To 442; Cases Up From 12, 261 To 12,545

Georgia state health officials said Sunday that 14 more people in the state have died from the coronavirus since the Saturday night report, bringing the total to 442.

The confirmed cases are now at 12,545 - up from 12,261.

Officials said 2,516 have been hospitalized in Georgia with the deadly virus - up from 2,491.



Whitfield County remains at 24 cases and three deaths.



Walker County is at six cases. Dade County has had two cases.

Catoosa County is up to 13 cases, and Chattooga County has gone up to seven cases with one death.

Dougherty County (Albany) now has 1,173 cases and remains at 72 deaths. Lee County, which is near Albany, is at 244 cases with 15 deaths.

Bartow County south of Chattanooga at Cartersville has 213 cases. There have now been 16 deaths.

Floyd County (Rome) has 108 cases and five deaths.

Gordon County (Calhoun) has gone up to 37 cases with three earlier deaths.

The cases remain centered around the Atlanta area, with Fulton County with 1,490 cases. There have been 50 coronavirus deaths in Fulton County. Cobb County has 726 cases and now with 35 deaths. There are now 891 cases in Dekalb County (Decatur) with 14 deaths. Gwinnett County has increased to 700 cases with 19 deaths. Cases in Clayton County (Jonesboro) are at 370 with 11 deaths.

Cherokee County (Canton) has 187 cases and it went up to seven deaths. Carroll County (Carrollton) has 210 cases and five deaths. Clarke County (Athens) has 84 cases and has 11 deaths. Hall (Gainesville) increased to 280 cases, but still without a single death.