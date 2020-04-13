 Monday, April 13, 2020 57.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Tennessee Has 8 More Coronavirus Deaths; Cases Rise From 5,308 To 5,620

Monday, April 13, 2020

Tennessee has had eight more coronavirus deaths, bringing the total to 109.

Cases are listed at 5,620 - up from 5,308.

Officials said 579 people have been hospitalized in the state from coronavirus - up 12 from Sunday.

The state report shows 109 cases in Hamilton County - an increase of two - and still at 10 deaths.

Bradley County is up to 32 cases of the deadly new strain of virus. 

Marion County has increased to 26 cases. It has recorded one death. 

Sumner County (Gallatin) is up to 454 cases and has four more deaths, bringing the total to 26.

Sequatchie County now has three cases. Grundy is at 23 cases. Meigs County now has three cases, while Bledsoe County remains at three cases and Franklin County is at at 22 cases. It has recorded one death.

McMinn County now has five cases and Monroe County is at eight. Polk County now has five cases.

Shelby County has increased to 1,331 cases and now is at 21 deaths.

There are now 318 cases in Williamson County and four coronavirus deaths.

Knox County, which reported its fourth death, is still at 173 cases.

Metro Nashville Public Health Department officials announced Monday a total number of 1,385 confirmed cases of coronavirus COVID-19 in Nashville/Davidson County, an increase of 37 in the past 24 hours.

The confirmed cases range in age from 2 months to 94 years.

There has been a total of 13 deaths in Davidson County.

Eighty-six individuals in Nashville who have tested positive for COVID-19 have been hospitalized, and 291 individuals have recovered from the virus. The remaining cases are self-isolating at home and have mild and manageable symptoms.


April 13, 2020

Opinion

An Egregious Overreach

I doubt the Chattanooga mayor can produce evidence of his authority to prevent believers from worshiping together -- yet apart -- to mark the most important event in Christianity while sealed away inside their cars with raised windows. While it's justifiable to pause gatherings during pandemics when close physical interaction between church goers cannot be prevented, to stop drive-in ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: ‘Forgive Them, Father’

At a recent meeting of the Hamilton County School Board to discuss the budget for the next three years, one model that was presented included a one percent salary increase for the teachers. Rhonda Thurman, more times than not the sole voice of reason on the school board, balked at that, saying that teachers have had substantial raises this year and – with millions suffering financially ... (click for more)

Sports

Dan Fleser: Phil Fulmer Says Stay Positive, Keep Your Priorities In Place

KNOXVILLE – During an interview on Thursday, Phillip Fulmer prefaced one of his answers by saying, “Leadership matters. It absolutely matters.” Tennessee’s athletic director was referencing football while speaking with former Vols quarterback Erik Ainge during his morning show on Knoxville radio station WNML. But Fulmer really was speaking in a broader sense because the subject ... (click for more)

Scott Bloomquist Selling Race Cars To Fellow Competitors

Two legends of Dirt Late Model racing are using the lull in on track action, due to the coronavirus pandemic, to ready for the upcoming dirt track season across America this summer. Shannon Babb of Illinois is at Scott Bloomquist's Tennessee shop picking up a pair of Sweet/Bloomquist race cars in preparation for the tours such as UMP Summernationals, World of Outlaws and even ... (click for more)


