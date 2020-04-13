Tennessee Has 8 More Coronavirus Deaths; Cases Rise From 5,308 To 5,620

Tennessee has had eight more coronavirus deaths, bringing the total to 109.

Cases are listed at 5,620 - up from 5,308.

Officials said 579 people have been hospitalized in the state from coronavirus - up 12 from Sunday.

The state report shows 109 cases in Hamilton County - an increase of two - and still at 10 deaths.

Bradley County is up to 32 cases of the deadly new strain of virus.

Marion County has increased to 26 cases. It has recorded one death.

Sumner County (Gallatin) is up to 454 cases and has four more deaths, bringing the total to 26.

Sequatchie County now has three cases. Grundy is at 23 cases. Meigs County now has three cases, while Bledsoe County remains at three cases and Franklin County is at at 22 cases. It has recorded one death.

McMinn County now has five cases and Monroe County is at eight. Polk County now has five cases.

Shelby County has increased to 1,331 cases and now is at 21 deaths.

There are now 318 cases in Williamson County and four coronavirus deaths.

Knox County, which reported its fourth death, is still at 173 cases.

Metro Nashville Public Health Department officials announced Monday a total number of 1,385 confirmed cases of coronavirus COVID-19 in Nashville/Davidson County, an increase of 37 in the past 24 hours.

The confirmed cases range in age from 2 months to 94 years.

There has been a total of 13 deaths in Davidson County.

Eighty-six individuals in Nashville who have tested positive for COVID-19 have been hospitalized, and 291 individuals have recovered from the virus. The remaining cases are self-isolating at home and have mild and manageable symptoms.