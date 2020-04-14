Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BECK, SEQUOIAH RENAE

5204 CENTRAL AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374102013

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

COLVIN, BRIAN AUNTWAIN

718 CUMBERLAND AVE ATHENS, 37400

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

CROWTHER, TYRONE CORDELL

4613 MURRAY LAKE LN CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

---

DAVIS, KENNETH LAVELL

1098 N HAWTHORNE ST CHATTANOOGA, 374063103

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

AGGRAVATED ROBBERY

---

FREEMAN, MESCO KIMJYUATTA

2707 N CHAMBERLAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

ASSAULT

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

---

GILL, JENNIFER DIANE

1515 JOINER RD CHATTANOOGA, 374213146

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency:

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY INVOLVIN

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S

---

PEREZ, HENRY CHRISTOPHER

4229 BELVIOR DR CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $1,000

---

PROESCH, ANDREA DIANE

515 SHADOW PKWY CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

---

ROLAX, LADARRIUS MEGALE

6 N WILLOW STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION(POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SU

VIOLATION OF PROBATION(DRIVING ON REVOKED)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION(POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SU

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

TEAGUE, DOYLE

3186 US127 SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377

Age at Arrest: 49 years old

Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

Here are the mug shots: