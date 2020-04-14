Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
BECK, SEQUOIAH RENAE
5204 CENTRAL AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374102013
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
COLVIN, BRIAN AUNTWAIN
718 CUMBERLAND AVE ATHENS, 37400
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
CROWTHER, TYRONE CORDELL
4613 MURRAY LAKE LN CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
---
DAVIS, KENNETH LAVELL
1098 N HAWTHORNE ST CHATTANOOGA, 374063103
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ROBBERY
---
FREEMAN, MESCO KIMJYUATTA
2707 N CHAMBERLAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
ASSAULT
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
---
GILL, JENNIFER DIANE
1515 JOINER RD CHATTANOOGA, 374213146
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency:
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY INVOLVIN
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
---
PEREZ, HENRY CHRISTOPHER
4229 BELVIOR DR CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $1,000
---
PROESCH, ANDREA DIANE
515 SHADOW PKWY CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
ROLAX, LADARRIUS MEGALE
6 N WILLOW STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION(POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SU
VIOLATION OF PROBATION(DRIVING ON REVOKED)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION(POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SU
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
TEAGUE, DOYLE
3186 US127 SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
Here are the mug shots:
|BECK, SEQUOIAH RENAE
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 01/26/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 04/13/2020
Charge(s):
|
|COLVIN, BRIAN AUNTWAIN
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 01/01/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 04/13/2020
Charge(s):
|
|DAVIS, KENNETH LAVELL
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 08/04/1984
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 04/13/2020
Charge(s):
|
|GILL, JENNIFER DIANE
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 05/18/1986
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 04/13/2020
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY INVOLVIN
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
|
|PEREZ, HENRY CHRISTOPHER
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 04/18/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 04/13/2020
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $1,000
|
|PROESCH, ANDREA DIANE
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 11/17/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 04/13/2020
Charge(s):
|
|TEAGUE, DOYLE
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 03/24/1971
Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall
Last Date of Arrest: 04/13/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|TIPPS, MYLES HUNTER
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 03/29/1991
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 04/13/2020
Charge(s):
- BURGLARY
- THEFT OVER $1,000
|