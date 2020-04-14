 Tuesday, April 14, 2020 49.0°F   overcast   Overcast

Breaking News


Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Tuesday, April 14, 2020

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BECK, SEQUOIAH RENAE
5204 CENTRAL AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374102013
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
COLVIN, BRIAN AUNTWAIN
718 CUMBERLAND AVE ATHENS, 37400
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
CROWTHER, TYRONE CORDELL
4613 MURRAY LAKE LN CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
---
DAVIS, KENNETH LAVELL
1098 N HAWTHORNE ST CHATTANOOGA, 374063103
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ROBBERY
---
FREEMAN, MESCO KIMJYUATTA
2707 N CHAMBERLAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
ASSAULT
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
---
GILL, JENNIFER DIANE
1515 JOINER RD CHATTANOOGA, 374213146
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency:
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY INVOLVIN
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
---
PEREZ, HENRY CHRISTOPHER
4229 BELVIOR DR CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $1,000
---
PROESCH, ANDREA DIANE
515 SHADOW PKWY CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
ROLAX, LADARRIUS MEGALE
6 N WILLOW STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION(POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SU
VIOLATION OF PROBATION(DRIVING ON REVOKED)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION(POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SU
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
TEAGUE, DOYLE
3186 US127 SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

Here are the mug shots:

BECK, SEQUOIAH RENAE
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 01/26/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 04/13/2020
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
COLVIN, BRIAN AUNTWAIN
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 01/01/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 04/13/2020
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DAVIS, KENNETH LAVELL
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 08/04/1984
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 04/13/2020
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ROBBERY
GILL, JENNIFER DIANE
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 05/18/1986
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 04/13/2020
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY INVOLVIN
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
PEREZ, HENRY CHRISTOPHER
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 04/18/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 04/13/2020
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $1,000
PROESCH, ANDREA DIANE
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 11/17/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 04/13/2020
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
TEAGUE, DOYLE
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 03/24/1971
Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall

Last Date of Arrest: 04/13/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
TIPPS, MYLES HUNTER
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 03/29/1991
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 04/13/2020
Charge(s):
  • BURGLARY
  • THEFT OVER $1,000


April 14, 2020

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

April 13, 2020

Tennessee Has 8 More Coronavirus Deaths; Cases Rise From 5,308 To 5,620

April 13, 2020

Tornadoes Pound Chattanooga Area; Dozens Of Homes Heavily Damaged; Many Entrapments; 2 Killed In Hamilton County; 21 Treated At Erlanger For Injuries


Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: BECK, SEQUOIAH RENAE 5204 CENTRAL AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374102013 Age at Arrest: 25 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga DOMESTIC ASSAULT ... (click for more)

Tennessee has had eight more coronavirus deaths, bringing the total to 109. Cases are listed at 5,620 - up from 5,308. Officials said 579 people have been hospitalized in the state from ... (click for more)

A relentless line of tornadoes battered the Chattanooga area Sunday night sending 21 people to Erlanger Hospital, demolishing dozens of homes, leaving a number of people entrapped, and causing ... (click for more)




Breaking News

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: BECK, SEQUOIAH RENAE 5204 CENTRAL AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374102013 Age at Arrest: 25 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga DOMESTIC ASSAULT --- COLVIN, BRIAN AUNTWAIN 718 CUMBERLAND AVE ATHENS, 37400 Age at Arrest: 24 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga DOMESTIC ASSAULT --- CROWTHER, TYRONE CORDELL 4613 ... (click for more)

Tennessee Has 8 More Coronavirus Deaths; Cases Rise From 5,308 To 5,620

Tennessee has had eight more coronavirus deaths, bringing the total to 109. Cases are listed at 5,620 - up from 5,308. Officials said 579 people have been hospitalized in the state from coronavirus - up 12 from Sunday. The state report shows 109 cases in Hamilton County - an increase of two - and still at 10 deaths. Bradley County is up to 32 cases of the deadly new ... (click for more)

Opinion

An Egregious Overreach

I doubt the Chattanooga mayor can produce evidence of his authority to prevent believers from worshiping together -- yet apart -- to mark the most important event in Christianity while sealed away inside their cars with raised windows. While it's justifiable to pause gatherings during pandemics when close physical interaction between church goers cannot be prevented, to stop drive-in ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Erlanger Stood Ready

After an Easter that was so quiet and so still it seemed as if it were fragile, we were snapped to full alert at its dusk as the worst storm I can ever remember pounded almost every part of our community. Combined with the now-raging coronavirus, it hardly seemed fair by any standard but to our first responders, “fair” has always been a far-away word. I can only imagine the door-to-door ... (click for more)

Sports

Dan Fleser: Phil Fulmer Says Stay Positive, Keep Your Priorities In Place

KNOXVILLE – During an interview on Thursday, Phillip Fulmer prefaced one of his answers by saying, “Leadership matters. It absolutely matters.” Tennessee’s athletic director was referencing football while speaking with former Vols quarterback Erik Ainge during his morning show on Knoxville radio station WNML. But Fulmer really was speaking in a broader sense because the subject ... (click for more)

Scott Bloomquist Selling Race Cars To Fellow Competitors

Two legends of Dirt Late Model racing are using the lull in on track action, due to the coronavirus pandemic, to ready for the upcoming dirt track season across America this summer. Shannon Babb of Illinois is at Scott Bloomquist's Tennessee shop picking up a pair of Sweet/Bloomquist race cars in preparation for the tours such as UMP Summernationals, World of Outlaws and even ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors