 Tuesday, April 14, 2020

Catoosa County Services Assisting Residents In Wake Of Severe Weather

Tuesday, April 14, 2020
Catoosa County first responders, public works and general government employees continue working around the clock to assist people who have been impacted by the Easter severe weather outbreak. This work includes mitigating hazards in and around damaged buildings, power lines, flooded roads, assessing damage and helping storm victims remain vigilant against scams.

911/Emergency Management Director Steve Quinn said preliminary assessments show that high winds and tornadoes damaged or destroyed about 70 residential buildings, mostly in the Fort Oglethorpe and Morris Estates communities.
No significant injuries or fatalities are reported.  Assessments are underway to determine the damage to a number of commercial buildings. Flooding has also closed some roads, most notably in the Five Points area of Ringgold, the Wood Station and Graysville communities and Industrial Boulevard where first responders helped manufacturing employees whose vehicles were stranded to get home safely. 

Public Works crews are working with first responders to clear numerous trees that have fallen on roadways and power lines and reduce the impact of flooding in roadways. “There is a lot of flooding in areas that we haven’t before seen impacted like this,” said Public Works Director Buster Brown. “Our employees have been on the job since Sunday night working with Fort Oglethorpe and utility crews to clear roads and untangle wires from fallen trees.” Additionally, Public Works crews will provide curbside storm debris pickup for people who live in the Morris Estates area. The cities of Fort Oglethorpe and Ringgold will provide curbside storm debris pickup within their city limits.

The Building Inspection, Planning and Zoning, and Stormwater Management Departments are working to help residents and business owners begin the process of safely repairing and rebuilding their properties as quickly as possible, officials said. Fees for electrical reconnection permits are being waived. Code enforcement officials are in affected neighborhoods to help ensure residents are not being taken advantage of by scammers such as fly-by-night contractors for tree and debris removal. 

Catoosa County Sheriff’s Office deputies are supporting Fort Oglethorpe officers with maintaining security in neighborhoods suffering from storm damage and helping with safe travel on roadways. “We encourage people to avoid sight-seeing, which can cause significant delays with restoring utilities and cleaning up debris,” said Sheriff Gary Sisk.

