CBL Executives Take 50% Pay Cut, Employee Salaries Reduced; Workers Furloughed To Try To Weather Pandemic

Top CBL officials are taking hefty salary cuts and employees are also having pay reductions and furloughs as the Chattanooga-based mall company tries to weather the lingering pandemic.

Officials said, "In response to local and state mandated closures, the majority of the CBL portfolio is currently closed. While the full impact of these temporary closures cannot be quantified, based on discussions with tenants, CBL anticipates a significant deterioration in near-term revenue. In response, over the last several weeks, CBL has implemented comprehensive programs to halt all non-essential expenditures, to reduce operating and overhead expenses and to reduce, defer or suspend capital expenditures, including redevelopment investments."

“First, I would like to reiterate how proud I am of the CBL organization,” said Stephen Lebovitz, chief executive officer. “The pandemic has brought about extraordinary trials that no one could have predicted, but every CBL team member has risen to the occasion, demonstrating their dedication and belief in CBL.”

Mr. Lebovitz added, “Unfortunately, the challenges continue, and we must take difficult, but necessary steps to ensure CBL is positioned to sustain the impact of the pandemic and generate success in the future.”

CBL, whose holdings include Hamilton Place Mall and Northgate Mall in Chattanooga, has completed a comprehensive review of current planned capital expenditures for 2020. The Company has quantified reductions and deferrals to maintenance capital expenditures and redevelopments estimated in the range of $60 million - $80 million.

CBL has implemented programs to further reduce overhead expense, including a temporary salary reduction program as well as a partial and full furlough program. Every member of the CBL team will participate at some level.

CBL executives Charles Lebovitz (Chairman), Stephen Lebovitz (CEO) and Michael Lebovitz (President) as well as the Independent Directors of CBL’s Board have agreed to reduce their base salaries and Independent Director fees by 50 percent. A 20 percent base salary reduction will apply to other officers and a 10 percent reduction will apply to all other employees.

CBL has implemented a broad-based temporary furlough program across its properties and headquarters impacting approximately 300 employees or almost 60 percent of its workforce. The program includes partial (reduction of hours) and full furloughs. The company will continue to provide full health care benefits for all furloughed employees.