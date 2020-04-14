 Tuesday, April 14, 2020 62.0°F   a few clouds   A Few Clouds

CBL Executives Take 50% Pay Cut, Employee Salaries Reduced; Workers Furloughed To Try To Weather Pandemic

Tuesday, April 14, 2020

Top CBL officials are taking hefty salary cuts and employees are also having pay reductions and furloughs as the Chattanooga-based mall company tries to weather the lingering pandemic.

Officials said, "In response to local and state mandated closures, the majority of the CBL portfolio is currently closed. While the full impact of these temporary closures cannot be quantified, based on discussions with tenants, CBL anticipates a significant deterioration in near-term revenue. In response, over the last several weeks, CBL has implemented comprehensive programs to halt all non-essential expenditures, to reduce operating and overhead expenses and to reduce, defer or suspend capital expenditures, including redevelopment investments."

“First, I would like to reiterate how proud I am of the CBL organization,” said Stephen Lebovitz, chief executive officer. “The pandemic has brought about extraordinary trials that no one could have predicted, but every CBL team member has risen to the occasion, demonstrating their dedication and belief in CBL.”

Mr. Lebovitz added, “Unfortunately, the challenges continue, and we must take difficult, but necessary steps to ensure CBL is positioned to sustain the impact of the pandemic and generate success in the future.”

CBL, whose holdings include Hamilton Place Mall and Northgate Mall in Chattanooga, has completed a comprehensive review of current planned capital expenditures for 2020. The Company has quantified reductions and deferrals to maintenance capital expenditures and redevelopments estimated in the range of $60 million - $80 million.

CBL has implemented programs to further reduce overhead expense, including a temporary salary reduction program as well as a partial and full furlough program. Every member of the CBL team will participate at some level.

CBL executives Charles Lebovitz (Chairman), Stephen Lebovitz (CEO) and Michael Lebovitz (President) as well as the Independent Directors of CBL’s Board have agreed to reduce their base salaries and Independent Director fees by 50 percent. A 20 percent base salary reduction will apply to other officers and a 10 percent reduction will apply to all other employees.

CBL has implemented a broad-based temporary furlough program across its properties and headquarters impacting approximately 300 employees or almost 60 percent of its workforce. The program includes partial (reduction of hours) and full furloughs. The company will continue to provide full health care benefits for all furloughed employees.

Officials said, "The role that CBL’s properties play in its communities as a provider of employment, goods, services and commerce is an important one. CBL’s properties provide a source of livelihood for countless large and small businesses across the country. CBL believes that it is important to support our tenants and work together to build success. In keeping with this, the Company has launched a website (https://www.cblproperties.com/covid-19-response) to help our tenants identify federal, state and local resources that may be available to support small businesses and their employees during the pandemic. CBL and its properties have always been a proud community partner, but even more so as communities come together to provide support for those most impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. At CBL locations across the country, we are partnering with organizations that are providing support to individuals and groups in need. In addition to hosting blood drives and charitable collection drives, we are using our marketing platforms to shine a light on local organizations that are providing relief and support for individuals impacted by this unprecedented crisis."


South Chickamauga Creek Almost 8 Feet Above Flood Stage

Winds Devastate Grace Baptist Academy Campus; Faith Sustains Parents, Faculty, Students Through Destruction

Tom Decosimo Files To Have Name On Ballot In School Board Race Under Anti-Skullduggery Act


South Chickamauga Creek, which runs from Brainerd to East Ridge, was almost eight feet above flood stage on Tuesday morning. The stage at 10 a.m. was 25.9 feet. Flood stage is 18 feet. The creek was expected to rise to near 26 feet on Tuesday afternoon, then begin falling. Officials said moderate flooding is occurring. At 27 feet, homes on Arlena Circle off Shallowford ... (click for more)

Winds Devastate Grace Baptist Academy Campus; Faith Sustains Parents, Faculty, Students Through Destruction

The horrific storms that tore through Chattanooga also were destructive at the campus of Grace Baptist Academy, located at the corner of Jenkins Road and Shallowford Road. Buildings were cracked open much like discarded egg shells and debris littered the grounds. Metal, glass and insulation covered parking lots and playgrounds where children had once swung and climbed. Power ... (click for more)

Opinion

Councilman Darrin Ledford: "We Have Each Other, We Have It All"

Sunday night our community was dealt another blow by way of a devastating tornado that brought the East Brainerd community to its knees. I saw on Monday the great American fighting spirit soar with neighbors helping neighbors, without reservation or hesitation. As I canvassed our newest “front line”, I witnessed devastation I haven’t seen since my wife Kelly and I survived ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Erlanger Stood Ready

After an Easter that was so quiet and so still it seemed as if it were fragile, we were snapped to full alert at its dusk as the worst storm I can ever remember pounded almost every part of our community. Combined with the now-raging coronavirus, it hardly seemed fair by any standard but to our first responders, “fair” has always been a far-away word. I can only imagine the door-to-door ... (click for more)

Sports

Dan Fleser: Phil Fulmer Says Stay Positive, Keep Your Priorities In Place

KNOXVILLE – During an interview on Thursday, Phillip Fulmer prefaced one of his answers by saying, “Leadership matters. It absolutely matters.” Tennessee’s athletic director was referencing football while speaking with former Vols quarterback Erik Ainge during his morning show on Knoxville radio station WNML. But Fulmer really was speaking in a broader sense because the subject ... (click for more)

Scott Bloomquist Selling Race Cars To Fellow Competitors

Two legends of Dirt Late Model racing are using the lull in on track action, due to the coronavirus pandemic, to ready for the upcoming dirt track season across America this summer. Shannon Babb of Illinois is at Scott Bloomquist's Tennessee shop picking up a pair of Sweet/Bloomquist race cars in preparation for the tours such as UMP Summernationals, World of Outlaws and even ... (click for more)


