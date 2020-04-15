Storm Debris Burning Permits To Be Issued For Hamilton County Residents Directly Affected By Tornadoes

 Wednesday, April 15, 2020 58.0°F   a few clouds   A Few Clouds

The Chattanooga-Hamilton County Air Pollution Control Bureau extends its sympathy to residents who were affected by the tornado on Sunday. It will be issuing storm debris permits free of charge for residents in Hamilton County who were directly impacted by the tornado.  This will allow anyone with a storm debris permit to burn through June 15 on approved burning days.

Residents must obtain a storm debris permit before burning, and all storm debris permits will require an inspection.  All regular 2019-2020 burning permits will expire April 30.

Residents may burn brush, natural vegetation, and clean, raw, untreated, non-manufactured wood from their property.  Brush should be gathered into piles no larger than 12 foot by 12 foot by 12 foot.  No other materials may be burned.   

Prior to obtaining a permit, wood should be piled and ready to burn.  Once this is done, residents should apply for a storm debris permit from the Bureau, which can be obtained online at apcb.org/burn-permit-application, or by calling 643-5970.

The Bureau is closed to the public due to COVID-19 and will not accept applications in person.

The Bureau is committed to helping with the recovery efforts of those affected by the tornado, but it also wants to preserve the health of those in the area.  Exposure to wood smoke has been linked to a variety of health problems including: increased respiratory symptoms, such as irritation of the airways, coughing, or difficulty breathing; decreased lung function; aggravated asthma; and the development of chronic bronchitis.

Due to the negative health effects of burning green wood, the Bureau advises residents that all wood should be piled up and allowed to dry out before burning.

For more information, visit the Bureau’s website at apcb.org or contact Amber Boles, Public Relations Coordinator, at 643-5970.


Power Back On For About 33,000 Of Affected 60,000 Customers

David Paschall Joins Lookout Commission; Security Cameras At Edge Of Town Upgraded; Dumpsters Overflowing From Spring Cleaning

Officials Say Additional Hospital Beds, Intensive Care Beds, Ventilators Available For Local Coronavirus Patients


Through continuing efforts, EPB has now returned power to about 33,000 customers who were impacted by tornadoes and severe weather on Sunday night. About 27,000 customers remain without ... (click for more)

Changes have taken place on the Lookout Mountain, Tn. Commission since Commissioner Don Stinnett moved out of town. At the April meeting David Paschall was appointed and sworn in to fill the ... (click for more)

Hamilton County Emergency Management officials on Wednesday listed approved availability of hospital beds, intensive care beds and ventilators for handling the coronavirus. Surge hospital ... (click for more)



Power Back On For About 33,000 Of Affected 60,000 Customers

Through continuing efforts, EPB has now returned power to about 33,000 customers who were impacted by tornadoes and severe weather on Sunday night. About 27,000 customers remain without power. The utility expects to return power to thousands of additional customers today but estimates that total restoration may take up to 7-10 days after the storm. One of the ways EPB ... (click for more)

David Paschall Joins Lookout Commission; Security Cameras At Edge Of Town Upgraded; Dumpsters Overflowing From Spring Cleaning

Changes have taken place on the Lookout Mountain, Tn. Commission since Commissioner Don Stinnett moved out of town. At the April meeting David Paschall was appointed and sworn in to fill the vacancy. He will become the commissioner in charge of parks and playgrounds, while Brooke Pippenger will move into the position formerly held by Commissioner Stinnett, as liaison with Lookout ... (click for more)

Opinion

Free Burn Permits During A Respiratory Virus Pandemic?

I just read that the Chattanooga Hamilton County Air Pollution Control Bureau is issuing free burn permits to storm victims so they can burn debris. My question is, why are authorities even allowing outdoor burning at all during a worldwide respiratory virus pandemic? Our governor has just extended the statewide stay-at-home order to the end of the month. Now, not only will thousands ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: My Pal, Bill Millsaps

Bill Millsaps, one of the nation’s best sports writers and later a beloved executive at the Richmond Times-Dispatch, died at the age of 77 on Friday after declining health issues. He was also one of my most delightful friends in my newspaper days because he was from Daisy, Tn., something the all-star crowd of fellow scribes he ran with at major sporting events would never let him ... (click for more)

Sports

Dan Fleser: Phil Fulmer Says Stay Positive, Keep Your Priorities In Place

KNOXVILLE – During an interview on Thursday, Phillip Fulmer prefaced one of his answers by saying, “Leadership matters. It absolutely matters.” Tennessee’s athletic director was referencing football while speaking with former Vols quarterback Erik Ainge during his morning show on Knoxville radio station WNML. But Fulmer really was speaking in a broader sense because the subject ... (click for more)

Scott Bloomquist Selling Race Cars To Fellow Competitors

Two legends of Dirt Late Model racing are using the lull in on track action, due to the coronavirus pandemic, to ready for the upcoming dirt track season across America this summer. Shannon Babb of Illinois is at Scott Bloomquist's Tennessee shop picking up a pair of Sweet/Bloomquist race cars in preparation for the tours such as UMP Summernationals, World of Outlaws and even ... (click for more)


