McCallie Cancels On-Campus Activities For Rest Of School Year

McCallie Headmaster Lee Burns said on Wednesday that all on-campus activities for the rest of the school year have been canceled. 

He sent the following letter Wednesday:

"In light of the continuing spread of the coronavirus in the Chattanooga area and recommendations from the governor of Tennessee, the mayor of Chattanooga, many local, state, and national health officials, and members of McCallie’s Board of Trustees, I have decided to cancel on-campus activities at McCallie for the remainder of the school year. Virtual classes and related activities will continue online. 

"As with our previous decision to limit on-campus classes, this decision was made with one overriding consideration: what’s best for our students, for their health and safety, and for their continuing growth and education.

"McCallie’s faculty and staff have been making plans in anticipation of this decision, and they will be in contact with students and parents with specifics as the school year wraps up over the upcoming weeks. We are a large, complex organization and there are a lot of moving parts. Like our students, we’re up for the challenge. Our online courses are working well and we will continue with them through the remainder of the school year.

"For the seniors: I know this is particularly hard for you, as you will miss many of the wonderful springtime activities that lead up to your graduation. We promise to do the best we can to make your final days as a McCallie student meaningful, and already we’re preparing for a special mid-summer graduation weekend complete with a number of preliminary events that will make that a truly special occasion. The duck hasn’t quacked its last time yet.

"These are challenging times for all of us, but McCallie has faced many challenging times throughout our 115-year history, and we always came out of those challenges stronger and more united as students and alumni. We will do the same this time. We will end this year not with a whimper, but with a roar. And we’ll be back next fall with a similar roar."


Tennessee Has 11 More Coronavirus Deaths, Bringing Toll To 135

Power Back On For About 35,000 Of Affected 60,000 Customers; Full Restoration May Take Until Tuesday

Tennessee has had 11 more coronavirus deaths, bringing the total to 135. Cases have gone from 5,823 to 6,079. Officials said 663 people have been hospitalized in the state from coronavirus - up 30 from Tuesday. Hamilton County has had 110 cases with 12 deaths. Bradley County is up to 33 cases of the deadly new strain of virus and is listing its first death. Marion ... (click for more)

Through continuing efforts, EPB has now restored power to about 35,000 customers who were impacted by tornados and severe weather on Sunday night. About 25,000 customers remain without power. The utility expects to return power to thousands of additional customers in the next 24 hours but estimates that total restoration may take until Tuesday. One of the ways EPB is speeding ... (click for more)

Free Burn Permits During A Respiratory Virus Pandemic?

I just read that the Chattanooga Hamilton County Air Pollution Control Bureau is issuing free burn permits to storm victims so they can burn debris. My question is, why are authorities even allowing outdoor burning at all during a worldwide respiratory virus pandemic? Our governor has just extended the statewide stay-at-home order to the end of the month. Now, not only will thousands ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: My Pal, Bill Millsaps

Bill Millsaps, one of the nation’s best sports writers and later a beloved executive at the Richmond Times-Dispatch, died at the age of 77 on Friday after declining health issues. He was also one of my most delightful friends in my newspaper days because he was from Daisy, Tn., something the all-star crowd of fellow scribes he ran with at major sporting events would never let him ... (click for more)

Former Lady Vol Jazmine Massengill Transfers To Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. – Jazmine Massengill, who was a star guard for two years at Tennessee playing in 53 career games while she was second on the team in assists last season with 128 dimes, has elected to transfer and will join the Kentucky women’s basketball team. Massengill will have to sit out the 2020-21 season due to NCAA transfer rules. "We spent a lot of time with Jazmine ... (click for more)

Graduate Transfer Keyen Green Joins Lady Vols For 2020-21 Season

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. -- University of Tennessee women's basketball head coach Kellie Harper confirmed Wednesday that graduate transfer Keyen Green has signed an athletics scholarship and an SEC Grant-In-Aid agreement to join the Lady Vol program for the 2020-21 campaign. Green, a 6-foot-1 forward/center, comes to Rocky Top from Liberty University, where she has spent the past ... (click for more)


