9,000 Structures Surveyed For Tornado Damages

9,000 structures have been assessed for storm damage, as the County's assessment phase has been completed.

Here is the latest report from county officials:

Onlookers continue to hinder the cleanup phase for the tornado victims. Please refrain from visiting this area if you are not a resident.

A Volunteer Reception and Donation Center will open Thursday at noon at Hamilton Family YMCA (7430 Shallowford Road)



Volunteers need to pre-register at cha.city/volunteersignup



Large groups/churches need to pre-register at cha.city.volunteer@gmail.com< mailto:cha.city.volunteer@ gmail.com >



There are two classes of volunteering:



• Manual Labor: cleaning brush and debris, delivering food and goods to tornado victims and heavy physical labor. Need to wear closed toe shoes, long pants, work gloves, eye protection and face mask



• Non-Manual Labor: helping with volunteer check-in, accepting and sorting donations and curb pick-up. Need to have gloves and face mask.



Volunteers need to park at the YMCA and will be bused in to the damaged area. Unauthorized vehicles will be towed.

