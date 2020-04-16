 Thursday, April 16, 2020 Weather

Breaking News


9,000 Structures Surveyed For Tornado Damages

Thursday, April 16, 2020

9,000 structures have been assessed for storm damage, as the County's assessment phase has been completed.

Here is the latest report from county officials:

Onlookers continue to hinder the cleanup phase for the tornado victims. Please refrain from visiting this area if you are not a resident. 

Volunteer Reception and Donation Center will open Thursday at noon at Hamilton Family YMCA (7430 Shallowford Road)

Volunteers need to pre-register at cha.city/volunteersignup

Large groups/churches need to pre-register at cha.city.volunteer@gmail.com<mailto:cha.city.volunteer@gmail.com>

There are two classes of volunteering:

•  Manual Labor: cleaning brush and debris, delivering food and goods to tornado victims and heavy physical labor. Need to wear closed toe shoes, long pants, work gloves, eye protection and face mask

•  Non-Manual Labor: helping with volunteer check-in, accepting and sorting donations and curb pick-up. Need to have gloves and face mask.

Volunteers need to park at the YMCA and will be bused in to the damaged area. Unauthorized vehicles will be towed.

Donations are needed and can be dropped off at the YMCA at 10 am – 3 pm. Need bottled water, non-perishable foods, work gloves, unused packing boxes, toilet paper,  paper towels, contractor trash bags, shop paper towels and plastic storage containers.

Financial donations: www.redcross.org<http://www.redcross.org/> or text REDCROSS to 90999

EPB reports 18,276 customers are still without power.

Tornado victims need to remember not to pile debris on top of fire hydrants. Please make sure residents are separating debris in these categories:

-   Vegetation (trees, leaves and brush)

-   Construction Debris (building materials, drywall, lumber, furniture, mattresses, plumbing)

-   White Goods (appliances, electronics and any metals)

-   Hazardous Materials (oil, batteries, pesticides, paints, cleaning supplies, compressed gas)

-   If the debris is not separated, it will not be collected. All debris needs to be placed on the right of way at the curb of their residence. Do not place on the street.


April 16, 2020

Power Back On For About 38,000 Of Affected 60,000 Customers; Full Restoration May Take Until Tuesday

April 16, 2020

Officials Say Additional Hospital Beds, Intensive Care Beds, Ventilators Available For Local Coronavirus Patients

April 16, 2020

TVA Establishes $2 Million COVID-19 Community Care Fund


Through continuing efforts, EPB has now restored power to about 38,000 customers who were impacted by tornados and severe weather on Sunday night. About 22,000 customers remain without power. ... (click for more)

Hamilton County Emergency Management officials on Thursday listed approved availability of hospital beds, intensive care beds and ventilators for handling the coronavirus. Surge hospital beds ... (click for more)

The Tennessee Valley Authority announced Thursday it will partner with local power companies by providing $2 million in matching funds to support local initiatives that address hardships created ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Power Back On For About 38,000 Of Affected 60,000 Customers; Full Restoration May Take Until Tuesday

Through continuing efforts, EPB has now restored power to about 38,000 customers who were impacted by tornados and severe weather on Sunday night. About 22,000 customers remain without power. The utility expects to return power to thousands of additional customers in the next 24 hours but estimates that total restoration may take until Tuesday. One of the ways EPB is speeding ... (click for more)

Officials Say Additional Hospital Beds, Intensive Care Beds, Ventilators Available For Local Coronavirus Patients

Hamilton County Emergency Management officials on Thursday listed approved availability of hospital beds, intensive care beds and ventilators for handling the coronavirus. Surge hospital beds 288 (up from 181 on Monday) with 34 pediatric (up from 17 on Monday) Intensive care beds 49 (up from 44 on Monday) with seven (down from nine on Monday) pediatric Ventilators 369 (up ... (click for more)

Opinion

Our People Make Us Great

Chattanooga, Tn., a town nestled between the Southern Appalachians Mountains and the Tennessee River, was originally occupied by proud people. Sadly, they were forced off their homes by greed. New settlers would move in and call it their own. My hometown had only 2,500 upon the outbreak of the four bloodiest years in American history. It survived being occupied by the Union Army. ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Allow Each To Decide

In my lifetime there have been some monumental decisions that have affected a lot of American lives, but given the Viet Nam fiasco, our list of “stupids” is ever bothersome. For instance, whenever I get to heaven I can hardly wait to learn where Lyndon Johnson and Robert McNamara are, this after 58,209 guys like me were killed and another 2,500 went missing, and all for what? In ... (click for more)

Sports

Former Lady Vol Jazmine Massengill Transfers To Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. – Jazmine Massengill, who was a star guard for two years at Tennessee playing in 53 career games while she was second on the team in assists last season with 128 dimes, has elected to transfer and will join the Kentucky women’s basketball team. Massengill will have to sit out the 2020-21 season due to NCAA transfer rules. "We spent a lot of time with Jazmine ... (click for more)

Graduate Transfer Keyen Green Joins Lady Vols For 2020-21 Season

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. -- University of Tennessee women's basketball head coach Kellie Harper confirmed Wednesday that graduate transfer Keyen Green has signed an athletics scholarship and an SEC Grant-In-Aid agreement to join the Lady Vol program for the 2020-21 campaign. Green, a 6-foot-1 forward/center, comes to Rocky Top from Liberty University, where she has spent the past ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors