EPB To Block Roads In Affected Tornado Area This Weekend To Replace Power Poles, Transformers

This weekend, EPB will be blocking the roads to replace power poles, rebuilding transformers and fiber optics for the tornado victims in the East Brainerd area.

The roads affected are as follows:



• Shallowford Road – between Gunbarrel Road and Jenkins Road



• Jenkins Road – the entire road



• Igou Gap Road – Gray Road to Morris Hill Road



The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office will be at the locations and allowing residents only to pass through these streets.

Officials said, "All motorists who don’t live in the area are impeding on the recovery process for these tornado victims."