New Lee Order Removes Regulatory Barriers To Aid Coronavirus Treatment

Governor Bill Lee on Friday signed Executive Order 28 "to remove additional regulatory barriers to facilitate the treatment and containment of COVID-19."
The order’s provisions include, among others:
- Extending until October 1 the July 1 deadline for firefighters to obtain a medical examination making them eligible for certain employment-related cancer benefits;
- Suspending the collaborating physician requirement for nurse practitioners and physician assistants to provide increased flexibility regarding where these professionals can provide health care services to facilitate the COVID-19 response;
- Allowing nursing school graduates waiting to take the national nursing exam to go to work during the emergency under the supervision of a licensed nurse to boost health care resources;
- Allowing nurse practitioners and physician assistants to write orders for home health services to address the increased need for such services;
- Expanding the facilities in which autopsies may be performed to address the potential need for increased autopsies;
- Allows medical laboratory personnel to work from home in reviewing data and reporting results;
- Protects HIPAA information sent by the Department of Health to first responders and law enforcement personnel by making disclosure agreements the equivalent of an emergency order
- Extends the price gouging law for another 15-day period (the maximum allowed under law).
The full text of the order can be found here.