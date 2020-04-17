 Friday, April 17, 2020 74.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

New Lee Order Removes Regulatory Barriers To Aid Coronavirus Treatment

Friday, April 17, 2020

Governor Bill Lee on Friday signed Executive Order 28 "to remove additional regulatory barriers to facilitate the treatment and containment of COVID-19."

 

The order’s provisions include, among others:

  • Extending until October 1 the July 1 deadline for firefighters to obtain a medical examination making them eligible for certain employment-related cancer benefits;
  • Suspending the collaborating physician requirement for nurse practitioners and physician assistants to provide increased flexibility regarding where these professionals can provide health care services to facilitate the COVID-19 response;
  • Allowing nursing school graduates waiting to take the national nursing exam to go to work during the emergency under the supervision of a licensed nurse to boost health care resources;
  • Allowing nurse practitioners and physician assistants to write orders for home health services to address the increased need for such services;
  • Expanding the facilities in which autopsies may be performed to address the potential need for increased autopsies;
  • Allows medical laboratory personnel to work from home in reviewing data and reporting results;
  • Protects HIPAA information sent by the Department of Health to first responders and law enforcement personnel by making disclosure agreements the equivalent of an emergency order
  • Extends the price gouging law for another 15-day period (the maximum allowed under law).

The full text of the order can be found here.


April 17, 2020

EPB Mobilizes 1,100+ Utility Workers And Restores Power To 51,500 Customers

April 17, 2020

Body Found Friday Afternoon Near Old Dayton Pike

April 17, 2020

Verizon Wireless Restores Cell Operations To Storm Affected Areas


EPB Mobilizes 1,100+ Utility Workers And Restores Power To 51,500 Customers

Through continuing efforts, EPB has now restored power to about 51,500 customers who were impacted by tornadoes and severe weather on Sunday night. About 8,500 customers remain without power. The utility expects to return power to thousands of additional customers in the next 24 hours but estimates that total restoration may take until Tuesday. One of the ways EPB is speeding ... (click for more)

Body Found Friday Afternoon Near Old Dayton Pike

Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office personnel were notified at approximately 3 p.m. on Friday, that a body was located in Pitt’s Branch near the 6200 block of Old Dayton Pike. Detectives are conducting a death investigation. The body will be transferred to the Hamilton County Medical Examiner’s Office to determine identity as well as the cause and manner of death. (click for more)

Opinion

Our People Make Us Great

Chattanooga, Tn., a town nestled between the Southern Appalachians Mountains and the Tennessee River, was originally occupied by proud people. Sadly, they were forced off their homes by greed. New settlers would move in and call it their own. My hometown had only 2,500 upon the outbreak of the four bloodiest years in American history. It survived being occupied by the Union Army. ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The Rose Among Thorns

President Trump, very wisely, has just announced what is being called the “Great American Economic Revival Industry Group” (GAERIG) and it’s a fabulous idea. In an effort to kickstart our staggering economy in the midst of the coronavirus and swerve away from a recession or depression, the president has assembled a bipartisan group of just over 100 of the greatest business minds ... (click for more)

Sports

Bryan Softball Lands Eight On All-Academic Team, Smith Represents On Champions Of Character Team

Recently, the Appalachian Athletic Conference announced the honorees for this year’s All-Academic and Champions of Character Teams for the sport of softball, and the Bryan Lions had 8 members earn All-Academic status while senior middle-infielder and Cookeville, Tennessee native Heidi Smith was the squad’s representative to the Champions of Character Team. A total of 116 softball ... (click for more)

UTC's Bouldin Awarded SoCon Graduate Scholarship

University of Tennessee at Chattanooga women's basketball student-athlete Lakelyn Bouldin is the recipient of the William V. Moore Graduate Scholarship the Southern Conference announced Wednesday. She is one of 10 postgraduate scholarship recipients for the 2019-20 academic year. This year’s honorees include: Dave Hart Scholarship recipient William Stout (Wofford); Dorothy ... (click for more)


