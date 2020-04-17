Man Charged With Attempted First-Degree Murder After Setting Fire To Ex-Wife's House

Leroy Pierce Jr. has been arrested on three counts of attempted first-degree murder, aggravated arson and violation of an order of protection after setting fire to the residence belonging to his ex-wife.

On Monday at approximately 6:23 a.m., deputies from the Bradley County Sheriff’s Office and firefighters from the Bradley County Fire Rescue reported to a structure fire on Washington Avenue. The fire was extinguished by Bradley County Fire Rescue and BCSO detectives were called to the scene to conduct an investigation.

Investigators learned that the occupants of the home were able to escape the residence with minor injuries prior to BCSO and BCFR arrival. Further investigation revealed that Pierce, the homeowner’s ex-husband, entered the residence, setting it on fire with three occupants inside.

At the time of the incident, Pierce had an active order of protection against him.

Pierce was later apprehended and booked at the Bradley County Jail.