Hamilton County Records 13th Coronavirus Death: Cases Go To 116 - Up 2; Tennessee Has 3 New Virus Deaths

Hamilton County has recorded its 13th coronavirus death, officials of the Hamilton County Health Department said Saturday.

Cases have risen to 116, according to the state. That is up two from the Friday report.

Tennessee had three more coronavirus deaths and is up to 145.

Cases rose to 6,762 from 6,589.

Officials said 719 people have been hospitalized in the state from coronavirus - up eight from Friday.

Bradley County is up to 38 cases of the deadly new strain of virus with one death.

Marion County is at 28 cases.

It has recorded one death.

Sequatchie County has three cases. Grundy is up to 25 cases with one death. Meigs County now has three cases, while Bledsoe County has nine cases and Franklin County has 23 cases. It has recorded one death.

McMinn County has six cases and Monroe County is at 10. Polk County is at five cases.

Sumner County (Gallatin) is up to 497 cases and has 29 deaths.

Shelby County has increased to 1,730 cases and now is at 34 deaths after one more died.

There are now 342 cases in Williamson County and six coronavirus deaths.

Nashville is listed with 1,531 cases and 19 dead.

Knox County, will four deaths, is at 194 cases.



