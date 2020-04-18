 Saturday, April 18, 2020 64.0°F   a few clouds   A Few Clouds

Hamilton County Records 13th Coronavirus Death: Cases Go To 116 - Up 2; Tennessee Has 3 New Virus Deaths

Saturday, April 18, 2020

Hamilton County has recorded its 13th coronavirus death, officials of the Hamilton County Health Department said Saturday.

Cases have risen to 116, according to the state. That is up two from the Friday report.

Tennessee had three more coronavirus deaths and is up to 145.

Cases rose to 6,762 from 6,589.

Officials said 719 people have been hospitalized in the state from coronavirus - up eight from Friday.

Bradley County is up to 38 cases of the deadly new strain of virus with one death. 

Marion County is at 28 cases.

It has recorded one death. 

Sequatchie County has three cases. Grundy is up to 25 cases with one death. Meigs County now has three cases, while Bledsoe County has nine cases and Franklin County has 23 cases. It has recorded one death.

McMinn County has six cases and Monroe County is at 10. Polk County is at five cases.

Sumner County (Gallatin) is up to 497 cases and has 29 deaths.

Shelby County has increased to 1,730 cases and now is at 34 deaths after one more died.

There are now 342 cases in Williamson County and six coronavirus deaths.

Nashville is listed with 1,531 cases and 19 dead.

Knox County, will four deaths, is at 194 cases.



EPB Restores Power To 55,000 Customers; Major Work Lies Ahead In Hardest Hit Area

Georgia Has 9 More Coronavirus Deaths; Cases Up To 17,841

Alabama Deaths From Coronavirus Now At 145; Cases Go To 4,611; Jackson County Increases To 36 Cases


Through continuing efforts, EPB has now restored power to about 55,000 customers who were impacted by tornadoes and severe weather on Sunday night. About 5,000 customers remain without power.

Georgia state health officials said Saturday that nine more people in the state have died from the coronavirus since the Friday report, bringing the total to 677. The confirmed cases are now ... (click for more)

Alabama's coronavirus death toll has gone up to 145. It was 93 last Sunday. Cases have gone from 3,262 last Sunday to 4,611. There have been 620 hospitalizations. It is in all of the state's 67 counties.



EPB Restores Power To 55,000 Customers; Major Work Lies Ahead In Hardest Hit Area

Through continuing efforts, EPB has now restored power to about 55,000 customers who were impacted by tornadoes and severe weather on Sunday night. About 5,000 customers remain without power. The utility expects to return power to thousands of additional customers in the next 24 hours but estimates that total restoration may take until Tuesday. In the days since tornados and severe weather struck the Chattanooga area, EPB has been working around the clock to restore power to customers.

Georgia Has 9 More Coronavirus Deaths; Cases Up To 17,841

Georgia state health officials said Saturday that nine more people in the state have died from the coronavirus since the Friday report, bringing the total to 677. The confirmed cases are now at 17,841 - up from 17,432 on Friday. Officials said 3,447 have been hospitalized in Georgia with the deadly virus - up from 3,395. Whitfield County is up to 43, with three deaths.

Opinion

I Support Mayor Berke's Decision

I support Mayor Andy Berke's decision and all the mayors around the nation who made the same decision. The more that's discovered about this virus the more it seems to become an evasive mystery. Listen to the experts and heed their advice and warnings. Viruses can have a way of going dormant and returning stronger, or mutating into something even more unrecognizable, stronger and deadlier.

Roy Exum: The Saturday Funnies

As by now you know, I love funny, and dozens share some wonderful things with me every week. But I am disturbed by one email in particular that keeps landing in my email with uncommon notoriety. It opens with the line, "Everyday dementia symptoms go unnoticed …" It focuses on Presidential candidate Joe Biden and gives some accurately taped evidence, perhaps damning, examples of his mental lapses.

Sports

Bryan Softball Lands Eight On All-Academic Team, Smith Represents On Champions Of Character Team

Recently, the Appalachian Athletic Conference announced the honorees for this year's All-Academic and Champions of Character Teams for the sport of softball, and the Bryan Lions had 8 members earn All-Academic status while senior middle-infielder and Cookeville, Tennessee native Heidi Smith was the squad's representative to the Champions of Character Team. A total of 116 softball student-athletes were named to the All-Academic Team.

UTC's Bouldin Awarded SoCon Graduate Scholarship

University of Tennessee at Chattanooga women's basketball student-athlete Lakelyn Bouldin is the recipient of the William V. Moore Graduate Scholarship the Southern Conference announced Wednesday. She is one of 10 postgraduate scholarship recipients for the 2019-20 academic year.


