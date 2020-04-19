 Sunday, April 19, 2020 48.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

4 Die, Another Taken To Hospital After Fire On Carousel Road Early Sunday Morning

Sunday, April 19, 2020

Four people died in a fire on Carousel Road early Sunday morning and another person was hospitalized.

 

The Chattanooga Fire Department responded to a residential fire at 1400 Carousel Road after 911 callers reported that there were four people trapped inside.  A second alarm was started to assist with rescue efforts.

 


Hamilton County EMS transported a 35-year-old man to Erlanger Hospital for smoke inhalation.  That individual had climbed out a second-story bedroom window to escape prior to the fire department’s arrival.


Upon arrival, Engine 15 reported heavy fire coming from the structure.  Crews immediately began knocking down the fire and searching the structure.  Firefighters were able to pull four people from the structure, but, unfortunately, none of them survived. 

 

There were three females and one male.  The ages of the victims range from 35 to 85.

 

Chattanooga Fire Investigators along with Chattanooga Police Major crimes division are currently conducting an investigation.  

 

Carousel Road is off Wilcox Boulevard near Missionary Ridge.



Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: BAILEY, AUSTIN WAYNE 501 E 5TH ST, APT 112 CHATTANOOGA, 37403 Age at Arrest: 25 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga DOMESTIC ASSAULT

Hamilton County has recorded its 13th coronavirus death, officials of the Hamilton County Health Department said Saturday. Cases have risen to 116, according to the state. That is up two from

Through continuing efforts, EPB has now restored power to about 55,000 customers who were impacted by tornadoes and severe weather on Sunday night. About 5,000 customers remain without power.



Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: BAILEY, AUSTIN WAYNE 501 E 5TH ST, APT 112 CHATTANOOGA, 37403 Age at Arrest: 25 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga DOMESTIC ASSAULT --- CALDWELL, TIMOTHY EUGENE 727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 32403 Age at Arrest: 50 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000 VIOLATION COMMUNITY

Hamilton County has recorded its 13th coronavirus death, officials of the Hamilton County Health Department said Saturday. Cases have risen to 116, according to the state. That is up two from the Friday report. Tennessee had three more coronavirus deaths and is up to 145. Cases rose to 6,762 from 6,589. Officials said 719 people have been hospitalized in the state from

Opinion

I Support Mayor Berke's Decision

I support Mayor Andy Berke's decision and all the mayors around the nation who made the same decision. The more that's discovered about this virus the more it seems to become an evasive mystery. Listen to the experts and heed their advice and warnings. Viruses can have a way of going dormant and returning stronger, or mutating into something even more unrecognizable, stronger and

Roy Exum: Our COVID-19 Logjam?

I talked to several of my MD friends on Saturday, this after Pam Sohn wrote a very good story in Saturday's edition of the Times Free Press under the headline, "Here's what it took to loosen the local COVID-19 testing logjam." Pam is an excellent journalist and – as if it matters – one of my personal favorites in the business. I think she's brilliant. Our political views differ,

Sports

Bryan Softball Lands Eight On All-Academic Team, Smith Represents On Champions Of Character Team

Recently, the Appalachian Athletic Conference announced the honorees for this year's All-Academic and Champions of Character Teams for the sport of softball, and the Bryan Lions had 8 members earn All-Academic status while senior middle-infielder and Cookeville, Tennessee native Heidi Smith was the squad's representative to the Champions of Character Team. A total of 116 softball

UTC's Bouldin Awarded SoCon Graduate Scholarship

University of Tennessee at Chattanooga women's basketball student-athlete Lakelyn Bouldin is the recipient of the William V. Moore Graduate Scholarship the Southern Conference announced Wednesday. She is one of 10 postgraduate scholarship recipients for the 2019-20 academic year. This year's honorees include: Dave Hart Scholarship recipient William Stout (Wofford); Dorothy


