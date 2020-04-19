4 Die, Another Taken To Hospital After Fire On Carousel Road Early Sunday Morning

Four people died in a fire on Carousel Road early Sunday morning and another person was hospitalized.

The Chattanooga Fire Department responded to a residential fire at 1400 Carousel Road after 911 callers reported that there were four people trapped inside. A second alarm was started to assist with rescue efforts.





Hamilton County EMS transported a 35-year-old man to Erlanger Hospital for smoke inhalation. That individual had climbed out a second-story bedroom window to escape prior to the fire department’s arrival.





Upon arrival, Engine 15 reported heavy fire coming from the structure. Crews immediately began knocking down the fire and searching the structure. Firefighters were able to pull four people from the structure, but, unfortunately, none of them survived.

There were three females and one male. The ages of the victims range from 35 to 85.

Chattanooga Fire Investigators along with Chattanooga Police Major crimes division are currently conducting an investigation.

Carousel Road is off Wilcox Boulevard near Missionary Ridge.