Tennessee Coronavirus Toll Increases By 1 To 24; Nashville Has 125 New Cases In A Day; 63 Nashville Healthcare Workers Became Infected; Virus Death In Marion County

Thursday, April 2, 2020

The death toll from the conoravirus in Tennessee has risen to 24 - up one since Wednesday.

Cases in the state rose from 2,239 to 2,683. Officials said 200 people have been hospitalized in the state from coronavirus.

State health officials reported a coronavirus death in Marion County, which now lists eight confirmed cases. 

Metro Nashville Public Health Department officials announced Thursday a total number of 785 confirmed cases of coronavirus, an increase of 112 cases in the past 24 hours.

Of the 785 confirmed cases of COVID-19, 63 individuals who have tested positive are Davidson County healthcare workers.

The confirmed cases range in age from one month old to 84 years old. Health officials have confirmed the death of a 73-year-old man as the fifth person in Davidson County to have died after a confirmed diagnosis of COVID-19. Twenty others remain hospitalized and 95 people have recovered from the virus. The remaining cases are self-isolating at home and have mild and manageable symptoms.

There have been seven deaths at Sumner County (Gallatin) with the virus centered at the Gallatin Center for Rehab and Healing. Officials said patients from the nursing facility are taking many of the isolation beds at Sumner Regional Medical Center. 

Bradley County is up to 14 cases of the deadly new strain of virus. Rhea County and Sequatchie County each have one coronavirus case.

Grundy County is up to six cases, Meigs County has one, while Bledsoe County has two cases and Franklin County has seven.

McMinn County has three cases and Monroe County has increased to five.

Metro Nashville Public Health Department officials announced on Tuesday a total number of 541 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Nashville/Davidson County, an increase of 98 cases in the past 24 hours. The confirmed cases range in age from two months old to 84 years old. Three people have died after a confirmed diagnosis of COVID-19; 14 others remain hospitalized; and 80 people have recovered from the virus. The remaining cases are self-isolating at home and have mild and manageable symptoms.

There are 148 cases in Williamson County.

Shelby County has shot up to 496 cases.

Knox County, which saw its first coronavirus deaths, is at 78 cases.

County

Positive

Negative

Death

Anderson

10

135

Bedford

4

77

Benton

4

35

Bledsoe

2

8

Blount

28

131

Bradley

14

142

Campbell

4

56

Cannon

3

50

Carroll

5

83

Carter

1

54

Cheatham

11

164

Chester

3

45

Claiborne

2

24

Clay

1

25

Cocke

1

42

Coffee

1

126

Crockett

0

20

Cumberland

14

266

Davidson

423

4,235

4

DeKalb

5

63

Decatur

0

31

Dickson

18

127

Dyer

3

63

Fayette

14

131

Fentress

1

48

Franklin

7

68

Gibson

6

111

Giles

3

72

Grainger

3

37

Greene

15

66

1

Grundy

6

23

Hamblen

3

67

Hamilton

50

533

2

Hancock

0

5

Hardeman

4

36

Hardin

2

87

Hawkins

5

51

Haywood

2

27

Henderson

0

75

Henry

1

62

Hickman

1

58

Houston

1

70

Humphreys

2

31

Jackson

0

27

Jefferson

6

73

Johnson

2

5

Knox

78

673

1

Lake

0

12

Lauderdale

1

30

Lawrence

2

104

Lewis

2

16

Lincoln

2

46

Loudon

8

88

Macon

4

66

Madison

7

143

Marion

8

37

1

Marshall

1

104

Maury

17

391

McMinn

3

114

McNairy

1

48

Meigs

1

28

Monroe

5

92

Montgomery

27

403

Moore

0

14

Morgan

1

25

Obion

2

64

Overton

2

68

Perry

2

20

Pickett

0

8

Polk

0

17

Putnam

31

227

Rhea

1

58

Roane

2

89

Robertson

35

292

Rutherford

86

873

1

Scott

3

40

Sequatchie

1

16

Sevier

9

179

Shelby

496

2,397

3

Smith

3

74

Stewart

0

44

Sullivan

17

140

Sumner

201

743

7

Tipton

22

148

Trousdale

5

22

1

Unicoi

1

22

Union

1

22

Van Buren

0

17

Warren

1

74

Washington

21

235

Wayne

1

21

Weakley

1

59

White

2

64

Williamson

148

1,194

2

Wilson

45

538

Non-Tennessee Resident

243

4,645

1

Unknown

442

7,160

Total

2,683

29,769

24

Please note regarding case counts: This data changes rapidly as labs conduct tests and identify new cases. Labs assign those cases to a county or leave that information blank. Metro and regional health departments then determine the appropriate county of jurisdiction during their public health investigation. We’re working to reduce the “pending” number to 0. Contact the local health department for county specific information. Cases among Tennessee residents are counted by their county of residence. Residents of other states who were tested at Tennessee healthcare facilities are counted as “Out of TN”.


April 2, 2020

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee will sign Executive Order 23 requiring that Tennesseans stay home unless they are carrying out essential activities as data shows an increase in citizen movement across ... (click for more)

NASHVILLE – A lucky player in Cannon County won the $9.01 million Lotto America jackpot by matching five out of five numbers and the Star Ball in the Wednesday drawing. The winning ticket ... (click for more)

As the COVID-19 Public Health Crisis continues to negatively affect Georgia’s businesses, the Georgia Department of Labor (GDOL) on Thursday announced that the agency processed 133,820 claims ... (click for more)




Richard Casavant Was A Mountain Of Wisdom, Patience And Counsel

Such sad news today to hear the great Richard Casavant has passed away. He was a mountain of wisdom, patience, and good counsel in so many areas of our lives. My wife and I first met Richard through his first wife, Wendy after we moved to Signal Mountain in 1997 when he was serving on the Signal Mountain Town Council and Wendy was leading the Signal Mountain Elementary School ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: "You're 'Briefly Fired'"

It is inconceivable to me how any hospital in America has the audacity to tuck-tail and run when the worst epidemic in our world’s history is banging at the door. ‘Shock’ is the only word to describe Erlanger Hospital’s “furlough” earlier this week and now comes word that some medical staffing companies around the country are actually cutting doctors’ and nurses’ salaries as they ... (click for more)

Noted Chattanooga Golfer, Operator Of Moccasin Bend Golf Course Wes Brown Dies At 91

Noted golfer and longtime operator of the Moccasin Bend Golf Course Wesley G. Brown Sr. has died at 91. Born in Chattanooga on September 11, 1929, to Mr. and Mrs. Edward E. Brown, Sr., he attended Normal Park Elementary and McCallie School, as a standout athlete and leader. At Washington Lee University, he was captain of the golf team and played defensive back on the football ... (click for more)

Wildcats' Rhyne Howard One Of Five Wooden All-Americans

LEXINGTON, Ky. – For the third time this postseason, University of Kentucky women’s basketball sophomore guard Rhyne Howard has been tabbed a first-team All-America selection as the Wooden Award named the star to its All-America team Wednesday night live on ESPN’s SportsCenter. In March, Howard was named one of 15 players nationally to the Wooden Award National Ballot ... (click for more)


