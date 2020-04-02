Tennessee Coronavirus Toll Increases By 1 To 24; Nashville Has 125 New Cases In A Day; 63 Nashville Healthcare Workers Became Infected; Virus Death In Marion County

The death toll from the conoravirus in Tennessee has risen to 24 - up one since Wednesday.

Cases in the state rose from 2,239 to 2,683. Officials said 200 people have been hospitalized in the state from coronavirus.

State health officials reported a coronavirus death in Marion County, which now lists eight confirmed cases.

Metro Nashville Public Health Department officials announced Thursday a total number of 785 confirmed cases of coronavirus, an increase of 112 cases in the past 24 hours.

Of the 785 confirmed cases of COVID-19, 63 individuals who have tested positive are Davidson County healthcare workers.

The confirmed cases range in age from one month old to 84 years old. Health officials have confirmed the death of a 73-year-old man as the fifth person in Davidson County to have died after a confirmed diagnosis of COVID-19. Twenty others remain hospitalized and 95 people have recovered from the virus. The remaining cases are self-isolating at home and have mild and manageable symptoms.

There have been seven deaths at Sumner County (Gallatin) with the virus centered at the Gallatin Center for Rehab and Healing. Officials said patients from the nursing facility are taking many of the isolation beds at Sumner Regional Medical Center.

Bradley County is up to 14 cases of the deadly new strain of virus. Rhea County and Sequatchie County each have one coronavirus case.

Grundy County is up to six cases, Meigs County has one, while Bledsoe County has two cases and Franklin County has seven.

McMinn County has three cases and Monroe County has increased to five.

Metro Nashville Public Health Department officials announced on Tuesday a total number of 541 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Nashville/Davidson County, an increase of 98 cases in the past 24 hours. The confirmed cases range in age from two months old to 84 years old. Three people have died after a confirmed diagnosis of COVID-19; 14 others remain hospitalized; and 80 people have recovered from the virus. The remaining cases are self-isolating at home and have mild and manageable symptoms.

There are 148 cases in Williamson County.

Shelby County has shot up to 496 cases.

Knox County, which saw its first coronavirus deaths, is at 78 cases.

County Positive Negative Death Anderson 10 135 Bedford 4 77 Benton 4 35 Bledsoe 2 8 Blount 28 131 Bradley 14 142 Campbell 4 56 Cannon 3 50 Carroll 5 83 Carter 1 54 Cheatham 11 164 Chester 3 45 Claiborne 2 24 Clay 1 25 Cocke 1 42 Coffee 1 126 Crockett 0 20 Cumberland 14 266 Davidson 423 4,235 4 DeKalb 5 63 Decatur 0 31 Dickson 18 127 Dyer 3 63 Fayette 14 131 Fentress 1 48 Franklin 7 68 Gibson 6 111 Giles 3 72 Grainger 3 37 Greene 15 66 1 Grundy 6 23 Hamblen 3 67 Hamilton 50 533 2 Hancock 0 5 Hardeman 4 36 Hardin 2 87 Hawkins 5 51 Haywood 2 27 Henderson 0 75 Henry 1 62 Hickman 1 58 Houston 1 70 Humphreys 2 31 Jackson 0 27 Jefferson 6 73 Johnson 2 5 Knox 78 673 1 Lake 0 12 Lauderdale 1 30 Lawrence 2 104 Lewis 2 16 Lincoln 2 46 Loudon 8 88 Macon 4 66 Madison 7 143 Marion 8 37 1 Marshall 1 104 Maury 17 391 McMinn 3 114 McNairy 1 48 Meigs 1 28 Monroe 5 92 Montgomery 27 403 Moore 0 14 Morgan 1 25 Obion 2 64 Overton 2 68 Perry 2 20 Pickett 0 8 Polk 0 17 Putnam 31 227 Rhea 1 58 Roane 2 89 Robertson 35 292 Rutherford 86 873 1 Scott 3 40 Sequatchie 1 16 Sevier 9 179 Shelby 496 2,397 3 Smith 3 74 Stewart 0 44 Sullivan 17 140 Sumner 201 743 7 Tipton 22 148 Trousdale 5 22 1 Unicoi 1 22 Union 1 22 Van Buren 0 17 Warren 1 74 Washington 21 235 Wayne 1 21 Weakley 1 59 White 2 64 Williamson 148 1,194 2 Wilson 45 538 Non-Tennessee Resident 243 4,645 1 Unknown 442 7,160 Total 2,683 29,769 24

Please note regarding case counts: This data changes rapidly as labs conduct tests and identify new cases. Labs assign those cases to a county or leave that information blank. Metro and regional health departments then determine the appropriate county of jurisdiction during their public health investigation. We’re working to reduce the “pending” number to 0. Contact the local health department for county specific information. Cases among Tennessee residents are counted by their county of residence. Residents of other states who were tested at Tennessee healthcare facilities are counted as “Out of TN”.