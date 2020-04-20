 Monday, April 20, 2020 71.0°F   a few clouds   A Few Clouds

Weekend COVID-19 Testing Exceeds Projected Numbers

Unified-Command Group Tests More Than 11,000 Tennesseans

Monday, April 20, 2020

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee on Monday announced more than 11,000 Tennesseans received free COVID-19 tests through the weekend efforts of Unified-Command Group to offer tests regardless of traditional symptoms. The Unified-Command Group is a joint partnership between the Tennessee Department of Health, the Tennessee Department of Military and the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency.

"Tennesseans across the state heeded the call of ‘when in doubt, get a test’ and we believe these efforts will be an important part of our overall strategy to reboot Tennessee’s economy,” said Governor Lee. “While demand exceeded original projections, our Unified-Command group adapted quickly this weekend so that individuals who needed tests could receive them.”

Saturday turnout was the largest with more than 6,500 samples taken from 22 sites across all three grand divisions of the state.  Tennessee Department of Health personnel and Soldiers and Airmen of the Tennessee National Guard operated 19 sites, four more than originally planned, to meet the testing demand. 

The additional sites were opened in coordination with city and county officials to meet demand based on local needs. Hours were extended to ensure all participants received a test.

Sunday testing turnout exceeded expectations with more than 4,600 tests collected across 11 sites. On both days, many Tennesseans drove to sites outside their county of residence to obtain a test from a neighboring county that operated a weekend site.

"Since Governor Lee's expanded testing initiative announcement last week, we continue to see an increase in the number of citizens who want to be tested whether it's on a weekday or weekend and regardless of symptoms," said Tennessee Department of Health Commissioner Dr. Lisa Piercey. “We thank our local partners for their help in making testing events a success and encourage citizens to utilize their local health departments for testing during the week.”

Expanded testing will continue for the next two weekends, April 25-26 and May 2-3.   A full list of sites can be accessed here. In addition to drive-through sites, all rural county health departments across the state offer free COVID-19 testing five days a week.

 

WEEKEND SNAPSHOT – EXPANDED TESTING

REGION

County

# of Hours

Sat

Sun

# of tests performed

# of tests performed

Northeast

Hawkins*

6

470

 

 

Washington*

6

 

829

 

 

 

 

 

East

Sevier*

7

910

 

 

Roane*

7

 

901

 

Claiborne

3

132

 

 

Claiborne

3

 

80

 

Grainger

3

115

 

 

Grainger

3

 

104

 

Loudon

3

107

 

 

Monroe

3

81

 

 

Scott

3

28

 

 

Union

3

89

 

 

Union

3

 

107

 

 

 

 

 

Southeast

Marion*

3

331

 

 

McMinn*

3

 

334

 

 

 

 

 

Upper Cumberland

Van Buren*

3

164

 

 

Pickett*

3

 

149

 

 

 

 

 

South Central

Bedford*

3

411

 

 

Maury*

3

273

 

 

Coffee*

3

 

515

 

 

 

 

 

Mid Cumberland

Montgomery*

3

354

 

 

Robertson*

4

254

 

 

Sumner*

3

 

820

 

Dickson

5

240

 

 

Rutherford

3

354

 

 

Williamson*

5

663

 

 

Wilson

3

275

 

 

 

 

 

 

West

Tipton*

3

268

 

 

Hardin*

3

92

 

 

Fayette*

3

 

277

 

Weakley*

3

109

 

 

 

 

 

 

Jackson/Madison County

Madison

7

875

 

Madison

7

 

519

DAILY TOTALS

 

 

6595

4635
 


April 20, 2020

Blackburn And McSally To Introduce Stop COVID Act To Hold China Accountable for Spread Of Coronavirus

Senators Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.) and Martha McSally (R-Ariz.) will introduce the Stop China-Originated Viral Infectious Diseases (COVID) Act to ensure the Chinese Communist Party faces consequences for its role in spreading the coronavirus. The Stop COVID Act will empower Americans to sue China in U.S. court and seek compensation for the devastating harm the deadly virus has ... (click for more)

52 Georgians Have Died Of Coronavirus Since Sunday Report; Cases Go From 18,157 To 18,947; Whitfield County Has 4th Death

Georgia state health officials said Monday that 52 more people in the state have died from the coronavirus since the Sunday report, bringing the total to 733. A later report today will be issued at 7 p.m. The confirmed cases are now at 18,947 - up from 18,157 on Sunday. Whitfield County is up to 44, and has had a fourth death - an 81-year-old man. Walker County has 15 ... (click for more)

Grateful To Volunteers Sewing Masks

It takes a village, as they say, and I want to send out a big "thank you" to those of you who are sewing and 3D-printing face masks for our community. I am a nurse-midwife at an Erlanger outpatient clinic. Although we have had plenty of masks and other PPE for staff, we don't have enough to give a mask to every patient who walks in the door. In the last couple of weeks, a steady ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The ‘Pork’ Is Inexcusable

It has been with dismay, anger, embarrassment and even more anger as I have watched some loathsome Democrats hold up a desperately needed $250 billion loan program for America’s small businesses. When the posh Neiman Marcus chain just announced bankruptcy, we take notice but the mom-and-pop businesses that are the foundation of our nation are falling like flies and the far-left ... (click for more)

Lee University Kay McDaniel Tennis Clinic Cancelled

The Lee University 2020 Kay McDaniel Tennis Clinic, originally scheduled to take place June 1-5, has been cancelled due to concerns surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic. “This decision is made with great sadness, but out of an abundance of caution for the health and welfare of the children and instructors who are involved in my clinics,” said Ms. McDaniel. According to Ms. ... (click for more)

Former McCallie Standout Anthony Watkins Preparing For NBA Draft

Former McCallie basketball standout Anthony Watkins, an All-Region selection, has been working towards a career in the NBA and, while being under the radar, is hoping that some teams may do their due diligence on him and like what they see. Being drafted at this point is a long shot for the 6’4”, 210 pound 19 year old, but one he has hopes for. Following his graduation at McCallie, ... (click for more)


