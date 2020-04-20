94 Georgians Have Died Of Coronavirus Since Sunday Report; Cases Go From 18,157 To 19,399; Whitfield County Has 4th Death

Georgia state health officials said Monday that 94 more people in the state have died from the coronavirus since the Sunday report, bringing the total to 775.
The confirmed cases are now at 19,399 - up from 18,157 on Sunday.
Whitfield County is up to 45 cases, and has had a fourth death - an 81-year-old man.
Walker County has gone up to 19 cases. Dade County has reached 10, and has had one death.
Catoosa County is up to 23 cases, and Chattooga County has nine cases with one death.
Bartow County south of Chattanooga at Cartersville has 255 cases. There have been 24 deaths.
Floyd County (Rome) has 126 cases and now nine deaths.
Gordon County (Calhoun) has gone up to 64 cases and has had a sixth death.
The cases remain centered around the Atlanta area, with Fulton County with 2,198. There have been 80 coronavirus deaths in Fulton County. Cobb County has 1,196 cases and 56 deaths. There are now 1,521 cases in Dekalb County (Decatur) with 27 deaths. Gwinnett County has increased to 1,181 cases with 42 deaths.
Dougherty County (Albany) now has 1,436 cases and has 98 deaths.
|COVID-19 Confirmed Cases:
|No. Cases (%)
|Total
|19399 (100%)
|Hospitalized
|3703 (19.09%)
|Deaths
|775 (4%)
|COVID-19 Confirmed Cases By County:
|No. Cases
|No. Deaths
|Fulton
|2198
|80
|Dekalb
|1521
|27
|Dougherty
|1436
|98
|Cobb
|1196
|56
|Gwinnett
|1181
|42
|Hall
|702
|9
|Clayton
|540
|20
|Henry
|382
|11
|Sumter
|332
|18
|Cherokee
|317
|9
|Carroll
|305
|11
|Richmond
|283
|11
|Lee
|276
|16
|Bartow
|255
|24
|Douglas
|243
|6
|Muscogee
|229
|4
|Forsyth
|211
|7
|Mitchell
|210
|23
|Bibb
|203
|1
|Chatham
|184
|6
|Houston
|182
|11
|Upson
|175
|10
|Early
|173
|10
|Coweta
|169
|4
|Terrell
|150
|18
|Colquitt
|145
|5
|Randolph
|145
|15
|Fayette
|143
|8
|Paulding
|141
|7
|Rockdale
|140
|6
|Newton
|139
|3
|Spalding
|135
|7
|Baldwin
|130
|4
|Worth
|128
|8
|Floyd
|126
|9
|Thomas
|126
|13
|Crisp
|125
|2
|Columbia
|116
|2
|Clarke
|114
|13
|Lowndes
|101
|3
|Troup
|100
|4
|Habersham
|99
|3
|Barrow
|93
|3
|Tift
|92
|3
|Ware
|88
|6
|Coffee
|83
|4
|Butts
|80
|2
|Dooly
|71
|5
|Gordon
|64
|6
|Walton
|63
|3
|Calhoun
|61
|2
|Decatur
|60
|1
|Turner
|59
|4
|Jackson
|55
|1
|Macon
|53
|1
|Oconee
|51
|0
|Pierce
|51
|2
|Glynn
|49
|0
|Burke
|48
|3
|Meriwether
|46
|0
|Dawson
|45
|1
|Greene
|45
|1
|Harris
|45
|2
|Whitfield
|45
|4
|Wilcox
|44
|4
|Laurens
|43
|1
|Stephens
|40
|1
|Mcduffie
|37
|3
|Polk
|36
|0
|Peach
|35
|2
|Bryan
|34
|2
|Grady
|34
|1
|Johnson
|34
|1
|Liberty
|34
|0
|Oglethorpe
|34
|2
|Pike
|33
|2
|Bulloch
|30
|2
|White
|30
|0
|Marion
|29
|1
|Camden
|27
|0
|Effingham
|27
|1
|Lamar
|27
|0
|Putnam
|25
|2
|Seminole
|25
|2
|Washington
|25
|1
|Lumpkin
|24
|0
|Brooks
|23
|6
|Catoosa
|23
|0
|Miller
|23
|0
|Haralson
|22
|1
|Morgan
|22
|0
|Wilkinson
|22
|2
|Appling
|21
|0
|Baker
|20
|2
|Brantley
|20
|2
|Clay
|20
|2
|Jones
|20
|0
|Toombs
|20
|3
|Bacon
|19
|1
|Dodge
|19
|0
|Fannin
|19
|1
|Talbot
|19
|1
|Walker
|19
|0
|Murray
|18
|0
|Pickens
|18
|2
|Wilkes
|18
|0
|Jasper
|17
|0
|Pulaski
|17
|1
|Stewart
|17
|0
|Schley
|16
|1
|Union
|16
|1
|Banks
|15
|0
|Ben Hill
|15
|0
|Gilmer
|15
|0
|Irwin
|15
|0
|Madison
|15
|1
|Monroe
|15
|1
|Telfair
|15
|0
|Towns
|15
|0
|Crawford
|14
|0
|Emanuel
|14
|0
|Cook
|13
|1
|Jenkins
|13
|1
|Taylor
|13
|2
|Franklin
|12
|0
|Jefferson
|11
|1
|Screven
|11
|1
|Berrien
|10
|0
|Dade
|10
|1
|Hancock
|10
|0
|Warren
|10
|0
|Chattooga
|9
|1
|Lincoln
|9
|0
|Rabun
|8
|0
|Wayne
|8
|0
|Candler
|7
|0
|Chattahoochee
|7
|0
|Clinch
|7
|0
|Elbert
|7
|0
|Heard
|7
|1
|Jeff Davis
|7
|1
|Lanier
|7
|1
|Charlton
|6
|0
|Hart
|6
|0
|Webster
|6
|0
|Atkinson
|5
|0
|Bleckley
|5
|0
|Tattnall
|5
|0
|Echols
|4
|0
|Mcintosh
|4
|0
|Twiggs
|4
|0
|Evans
|3
|0
|Quitman
|3
|1
|Wheeler
|3
|0
|Long
|2
|0
|Montgomery
|2
|0
|Treutlen
|2
|0
|Unknown
|296
|2
|Non-Georgia Resident
|951
|7
|*Based on patient county of residence when known