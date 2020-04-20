94 Georgians Have Died Of Coronavirus Since Sunday Report; Cases Go From 18,157 To 19,399; Whitfield County Has 4th Death

Georgia state health officials said Monday that 94 more people in the state have died from the coronavirus since the Sunday report, bringing the total to 775.

The confirmed cases are now at 19,399 - up from 18,157 on Sunday.

Whitfield County is up to 45 cases, and has had a fourth death - an 81-year-old man.



Walker County has gone up to 19 cases. Dade County has reached 10, and has had one death.

Catoosa County is up to 23 cases, and Chattooga County has nine cases with one death.

Bartow County south of Chattanooga at Cartersville has 255 cases. There have been 24 deaths.

Floyd County (Rome) has 126 cases and now nine deaths.

Gordon County (Calhoun) has gone up to 64 cases and has had a sixth death.

The cases remain centered around the Atlanta area, with Fulton County with 2,198. There have been 80 coronavirus deaths in Fulton County. Cobb County has 1,196 cases and 56 deaths. There are now 1,521 cases in Dekalb County (Decatur) with 27 deaths. Gwinnett County has increased to 1,181 cases with 42 deaths.

Dougherty County (Albany) now has 1,436 cases and has 98 deaths.

COVID-19 Confirmed Cases: No. Cases (%) Total 19399 (100%) Hospitalized 3703 (19.09%) Deaths 775 (4%)





COVID-19 Confirmed Cases By County: No. Cases No. Deaths Fulton 2198 80 Dekalb 1521 27 Dougherty 1436 98 Cobb 1196 56 Gwinnett 1181 42 Hall 702 9 Clayton 540 20 Henry 382 11 Sumter 332 18 Cherokee 317 9 Carroll 305 11 Richmond 283 11 Lee 276 16 Bartow 255 24 Douglas 243 6 Muscogee 229 4 Forsyth 211 7 Mitchell 210 23 Bibb 203 1 Chatham 184 6 Houston 182 11 Upson 175 10 Early 173 10 Coweta 169 4 Terrell 150 18 Colquitt 145 5 Randolph 145 15 Fayette 143 8 Paulding 141 7 Rockdale 140 6 Newton 139 3 Spalding 135 7 Baldwin 130 4 Worth 128 8 Floyd 126 9 Thomas 126 13 Crisp 125 2 Columbia 116 2 Clarke 114 13 Lowndes 101 3 Troup 100 4 Habersham 99 3 Barrow 93 3 Tift 92 3 Ware 88 6 Coffee 83 4 Butts 80 2 Dooly 71 5 Gordon 64 6 Walton 63 3 Calhoun 61 2 Decatur 60 1 Turner 59 4 Jackson 55 1 Macon 53 1 Oconee 51 0 Pierce 51 2 Glynn 49 0 Burke 48 3 Meriwether 46 0 Dawson 45 1 Greene 45 1 Harris 45 2 Whitfield 45 4 Wilcox 44 4 Laurens 43 1 Stephens 40 1 Mcduffie 37 3 Polk 36 0 Peach 35 2 Bryan 34 2 Grady 34 1 Johnson 34 1 Liberty 34 0 Oglethorpe 34 2 Pike 33 2 Bulloch 30 2 White 30 0 Marion 29 1 Camden 27 0 Effingham 27 1 Lamar 27 0 Putnam 25 2 Seminole 25 2 Washington 25 1 Lumpkin 24 0 Brooks 23 6 Catoosa 23 0 Miller 23 0 Haralson 22 1 Morgan 22 0 Wilkinson 22 2 Appling 21 0 Baker 20 2 Brantley 20 2 Clay 20 2 Jones 20 0 Toombs 20 3 Bacon 19 1 Dodge 19 0 Fannin 19 1 Talbot 19 1 Walker 19 0 Murray 18 0 Pickens 18 2 Wilkes 18 0 Jasper 17 0 Pulaski 17 1 Stewart 17 0 Schley 16 1 Union 16 1 Banks 15 0 Ben Hill 15 0 Gilmer 15 0 Irwin 15 0 Madison 15 1 Monroe 15 1 Telfair 15 0 Towns 15 0 Crawford 14 0 Emanuel 14 0 Cook 13 1 Jenkins 13 1 Taylor 13 2 Franklin 12 0 Jefferson 11 1 Screven 11 1 Berrien 10 0 Dade 10 1 Hancock 10 0 Warren 10 0 Chattooga 9 1 Lincoln 9 0 Rabun 8 0 Wayne 8 0 Candler 7 0 Chattahoochee 7 0 Clinch 7 0 Elbert 7 0 Heard 7 1 Jeff Davis 7 1 Lanier 7 1 Charlton 6 0 Hart 6 0 Webster 6 0 Atkinson 5 0 Bleckley 5 0 Tattnall 5 0 Echols 4 0 Mcintosh 4 0 Twiggs 4 0 Evans 3 0 Quitman 3 1 Wheeler 3 0 Long 2 0 Montgomery 2 0 Treutlen 2 0 Unknown 296 2 Non-Georgia Resident 951 7 *Based on patient county of residence when known





