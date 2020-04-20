 Monday, April 20, 2020 65.0°F   a few clouds   A Few Clouds

94 Georgians Have Died Of Coronavirus Since Sunday Report; Cases Go From 18,157 To 19,399; Whitfield County Has 4th Death

Monday, April 20, 2020

Georgia state health officials said Monday that 94 more people in the state have died from the coronavirus since the Sunday report, bringing the total to 775.

The confirmed cases are now at 19,399 - up from 18,157 on Sunday.

Whitfield County is up to 45 cases, and has had a fourth death - an 81-year-old man. 

Walker County has gone up to 19 cases. Dade County has reached 10, and has had one death.

Catoosa County is up to 23 cases, and Chattooga County has nine cases with one death.

Bartow County south of Chattanooga at Cartersville has 255 cases. There have been 24 deaths.

Floyd County (Rome) has 126 cases and now nine deaths.

Gordon County (Calhoun) has gone up to 64 cases and has had a sixth death.

The cases remain centered around the Atlanta area, with Fulton County with 2,198. There have been 80 coronavirus deaths in Fulton County. Cobb County has 1,196 cases and 56 deaths. There are now 1,521 cases in Dekalb County (Decatur) with 27 deaths. Gwinnett County has increased to 1,181 cases with 42 deaths.  

Dougherty County (Albany) now has 1,436 cases and has 98 deaths.

COVID-19 Confirmed Cases: No. Cases (%)
Total 19399 (100%)
Hospitalized 3703 (19.09%)
Deaths 775 (4%)



COVID-19 Confirmed Cases By County: No. Cases No. Deaths
Fulton 2198 80
Dekalb 1521 27
Dougherty 1436 98
Cobb 1196 56
Gwinnett 1181 42
Hall 702 9
Clayton 540 20
Henry 382 11
Sumter 332 18
Cherokee 317 9
Carroll 305 11
Richmond 283 11
Lee 276 16
Bartow 255 24
Douglas 243 6
Muscogee 229 4
Forsyth 211 7
Mitchell 210 23
Bibb 203 1
Chatham 184 6
Houston 182 11
Upson 175 10
Early 173 10
Coweta 169 4
Terrell 150 18
Colquitt 145 5
Randolph 145 15
Fayette 143 8
Paulding 141 7
Rockdale 140 6
Newton 139 3
Spalding 135 7
Baldwin 130 4
Worth 128 8
Floyd 126 9
Thomas 126 13
Crisp 125 2
Columbia 116 2
Clarke 114 13
Lowndes 101 3
Troup 100 4
Habersham 99 3
Barrow 93 3
Tift 92 3
Ware 88 6
Coffee 83 4
Butts 80 2
Dooly 71 5
Gordon 64 6
Walton 63 3
Calhoun 61 2
Decatur 60 1
Turner 59 4
Jackson 55 1
Macon 53 1
Oconee 51 0
Pierce 51 2
Glynn 49 0
Burke 48 3
Meriwether 46 0
Dawson 45 1
Greene 45 1
Harris 45 2
Whitfield 45 4
Wilcox 44 4
Laurens 43 1
Stephens 40 1
Mcduffie 37 3
Polk 36 0
Peach 35 2
Bryan 34 2
Grady 34 1
Johnson 34 1
Liberty 34 0
Oglethorpe 34 2
Pike 33 2
Bulloch 30 2
White 30 0
Marion 29 1
Camden 27 0
Effingham 27 1
Lamar 27 0
Putnam 25 2
Seminole 25 2
Washington 25 1
Lumpkin 24 0
Brooks 23 6
Catoosa 23 0
Miller 23 0
Haralson 22 1
Morgan 22 0
Wilkinson 22 2
Appling 21 0
Baker 20 2
Brantley 20 2
Clay 20 2
Jones 20 0
Toombs 20 3
Bacon 19 1
Dodge 19 0
Fannin 19 1
Talbot 19 1
Walker 19 0
Murray 18 0
Pickens 18 2
Wilkes 18 0
Jasper 17 0
Pulaski 17 1
Stewart 17 0
Schley 16 1
Union 16 1
Banks 15 0
Ben Hill 15 0
Gilmer 15 0
Irwin 15 0
Madison 15 1
Monroe 15 1
Telfair 15 0
Towns 15 0
Crawford 14 0
Emanuel 14 0
Cook 13 1
Jenkins 13 1
Taylor 13 2
Franklin 12 0
Jefferson 11 1
Screven 11 1
Berrien 10 0
Dade 10 1
Hancock 10 0
Warren 10 0
Chattooga 9 1
Lincoln 9 0
Rabun 8 0
Wayne 8 0
Candler 7 0
Chattahoochee 7 0
Clinch 7 0
Elbert 7 0
Heard 7 1
Jeff Davis 7 1
Lanier 7 1
Charlton 6 0
Hart 6 0
Webster 6 0
Atkinson 5 0
Bleckley 5 0
Tattnall 5 0
Echols 4 0
Mcintosh 4 0
Twiggs 4 0
Evans 3 0
Quitman 3 1
Wheeler 3 0
Long 2 0
Montgomery 2 0
Treutlen 2 0
Unknown 296 2
Non-Georgia Resident 951 7
*Based on patient county of residence when known




April 20, 2020

Ricky Rogers, 57, Shot And Killed While Trying To Break Up Argument In Cleveland

April 20, 2020

HCSO Provides Traffic Updates For Tuesday Morning Commutes

April 20, 2020

Morning Pointe Senior Living Shallowford Road Campuses To Be Closed And Rebuilt, Residents To Be Relocated


Ricky Rogers, 57, was shot and killed on Monday in Cleveland, while trying to break up an assault incident. Cleveland Police Department officers responded to a 911 call at 1407 Jones Ave. ... (click for more)

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office is providing the following traffic updates for Hamilton County residents who may need to travel through tornado affected areas on Tuesday. Traffic pattern ... (click for more)

Morning Pointe Senior Living has announced that it has closed both tornado-damaged properties on Shallowford Road for the foreseeable future as they rebuild. Morning Pointe of Chattanooga and ... (click for more)



Ricky Rogers, 57, Shot And Killed While Trying To Break Up Argument In Cleveland

Ricky Rogers, 57, was shot and killed on Monday in Cleveland, while trying to break up an assault incident. Cleveland Police Department officers responded to a 911 call at 1407 Jones Ave. regarding a man who had been shot. Officers located Mr. Rogers, and detained the shooter, Earl Maney, 81. Through the investigation, detectives learned that an argument occurred between Maney ... (click for more)

HCSO Provides Traffic Updates For Tuesday Morning Commutes

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office is providing the following traffic updates for Hamilton County residents who may need to travel through tornado affected areas on Tuesday. Traffic pattern for Tuesday: Standifer Gap Road is eastbound traffic only from Jenkins Road to Bill Reed Road Ooltewah Ringgold Road, East Brainerd Road, and Apison Pike are all open From 8 p.m.-6 ... (click for more)

Opinion

Grateful To Volunteers Sewing Masks

It takes a village, as they say, and I want to send out a big "thank you" to those of you who are sewing and 3D-printing face masks for our community. I am a nurse-midwife at an Erlanger outpatient clinic. Although we have had plenty of masks and other PPE for staff, we don't have enough to give a mask to every patient who walks in the door. In the last couple of weeks, a steady ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The ‘Pork’ Is Inexcusable

It has been with dismay, anger, embarrassment and even more anger as I have watched some loathsome Democrats hold up a desperately needed $250 billion loan program for America’s small businesses. When the posh Neiman Marcus chain just announced bankruptcy, we take notice but the mom-and-pop businesses that are the foundation of our nation are falling like flies and the far-left ... (click for more)

Sports

Lee University Kay McDaniel Tennis Clinic Cancelled

The Lee University 2020 Kay McDaniel Tennis Clinic, originally scheduled to take place June 1-5, has been cancelled due to concerns surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic. “This decision is made with great sadness, but out of an abundance of caution for the health and welfare of the children and instructors who are involved in my clinics,” said Ms. McDaniel. According to Ms. ... (click for more)

Former McCallie Standout Anthony Watkins Preparing For NBA Draft

Former McCallie basketball standout Anthony Watkins, an All-Region selection, has been working towards a career in the NBA and, while being under the radar, is hoping that some teams may do their due diligence on him and like what they see. Being drafted at this point is a long shot for the 6’4”, 210 pound 19 year old, but one he has hopes for. Following his graduation at McCallie, ... (click for more)


