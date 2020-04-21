 Tuesday, April 21, 2020 60.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Dan Wade, Former County Executive For Rhea County, Hamilton County Public Works Administrator, Dies At 85

Dan Wade
Dan Wade

Dan Wade, former Hamilton County public works administrator, has died at his East Brainerd residence. He was 85.

Mr. Wade served 27 and a half years in the post after being hired by former County Executive Dalton Roberts.

Prior to taking the position, Mr. Wade was county judge and then county executive for Rhea County.

He grew up in Ridgedale, the son of city police officer and detective L.G.

"Whitey" Wade and Blanche Friederichsen Wade. Mr. Wade said the Friederichsen is Swedish - "at least I had an uncle they called 'Swede'."

He attended Central High School, where he played football, basketball and baseball. He was All-City in all three sports.

At the time he retired in 2013, County Mayor Jim Coppinger praised Mr. Wade for his "vast experience and knowledge. He will be sorely missed."

He added, "I am proud that he will have the opportunity to retire and live comfortably, but we will have a void to fill."

County Mayor Coppinger noted at the time that not only would he have to find a new public works administrator, but he also would need to find someone to represent the county as a lobbyist in Nashville as Mr. Wade had done for a number of years.


AG Slatery Reaches Settlement With Colvin Brothers

Dan Wade, Former County Executive For Rhea County, Hamilton County Public Works Administrator, Dies At 85

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report


