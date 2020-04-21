Military Ordnance Found In Cleveland Tuesday Morning

The Cleveland Police Department Bomb Squad responded on Monday at 9:30 a.m., to Industrial Valve, 510 Industrial Drive SW in Cleveland, in reference to a piece of military ordnance that was discovered on the property.

When the bomb technicians arrived, they were directed to a large projectile that was sitting on a pallet. An investigation was conducted utilizing commonly accepted tactics, techniques, and procedures and it was determined that the projectile was safe to transport to a safe location for destruction.

The projectile was transported to the Chattanooga Police Department's range, where it was destroyed.