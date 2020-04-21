County School Officials Looking At Former Sears Northgate Site For New CSLA Home

County school officials are looking at the former Sears portion of Northgate Mall as a possible new home for Chattanooga School for the Liberal Arts.

Officials note the large, two-story layout and the abundance of parking as well as proximity to Hixson Pike and Highway 153.

Board member Rhonda Thurman said she is not enamored with the idea.

She said, "It's a magnet school and it would not do one thing to solve our overcrowding problem. You would be getting two from here, five from there and 10 over there."

Ms. Thurman said, "Moving from K-8 to a high school would bring millions of new expenses for a principal and a new set of faculty members as well as more transportation costs."

CSLA is currently located in one of the oldest county school buildings on East Brainerd Road. School officials are anxious to tear down that building.