County School Officials Looking At Former Sears Northgate Site For New CSLA Home

Tuesday, April 21, 2020

County school officials are looking at the former Sears portion of Northgate Mall as a possible new home for Chattanooga School for the Liberal Arts.

Officials note the large, two-story layout and the abundance of parking as well as proximity to Hixson Pike and Highway 153.

Board member Rhonda Thurman said she is not enamored with the idea.

She said, "It's a magnet school and it would not do one thing to solve our overcrowding problem. You would be getting two from here, five from there and 10 over there."

Ms. Thurman said, "Moving from K-8 to a high school would bring millions of new expenses for a principal and a new set of faculty members as well as more transportation costs."

CSLA is currently located in one of the oldest county school buildings on East Brainerd Road. School officials are anxious to tear down that building.


Chattanooga State Faculty, Staff And Students Are Resilient

Since 2017, I have had the great privilege of serving as president of Chattanooga State Community College. During this time, I have witnessed faculty and staff who go above and beyond their basic job duties to meet the needs of our students. I have seen students, who did not think they were college material, excel academically and graduate with honors. I have seen honors students ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: What’s Best For All People?

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee has a lot of people mad at him. On one side of a razor-thin line are those who say it’s too to early to bring the state back to life with our coronavirus cases still climbing. The other side is crying as families cannot get by on unemployment benefits, roughly $275 a week in Tennessee. I’ve got loads of emails that argue both sides well. In Hamilton County, ... (click for more)

CFC Spring Season "Will Not Happen"; UTC Awaiting Guidance From NCAA, Southern Conference On Future Games

Chattanooga Football Club Managing Director Jeremy Alumbaugh told members of the Finley Stadium Board on Tuesday that the spring season, which should have run from mid-March until mid-June, will not happen. He said planning is being done for the summer and fall seasons which will consist of exhibition games. These will likely be played before closed doors or possibly with ... (click for more)

Ringgold-Native Sport Almond Named SSAC Men's Golf Scholar-Athlete Of The Year

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – Dalton State's Sport Allmond has been named the 2019-20 SSAC Men's Golf Scholar-Athlete of the Year, the league office announced Tuesday. To be eligible, a student-athlete must have reached sophomore eligibility, have a 3.5 GPA and must have competed in 50% of competitions. The Basics Class: Senior Major: BBA Management Information Systems GPA: ... (click for more)


