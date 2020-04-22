April 22, 2020
April 21, 2020
Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)
Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
AMMONS, DAVONTE DAWUN
2215 CHAMBERLAIN AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
ATTEMPT ... (click for more)
Chattanooga Police were responding late Tuesday night on a shooting call in the vicinity of the McDonald's on E. Third Street.
A shots fired/person shot call went out at 10:42 p.m.
Hamilton ... (click for more)
Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
AMMONS, DAVONTE DAWUN
2215 CHAMBERLAIN AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
ATTEMPT CRIMINAL HOMICIDE
ATTEMPT CRIMINAL HOMICIDE
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
FELONY RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
---
BALDWIN, ZACHARY MILES
7296 VALLEY LN HIXSON, 37343 ... (click for more)
Since 2017, I have had the great privilege of serving as president of Chattanooga State Community College. During this time, I have witnessed faculty and staff who go above and beyond their basic job duties to meet the needs of our students. I have seen students, who did not think they were college material, excel academically and graduate with honors. I have seen honors students ... (click for more)
Tennessee Governor Bill Lee has a lot of people mad at him. On one side of a razor-thin line are those who say it’s too to early to bring the state back to life with our coronavirus cases still climbing. The other side is crying as families cannot get by on unemployment benefits, roughly $275 a week in Tennessee. I’ve got loads of emails that argue both sides well. In Hamilton County, ... (click for more)
Chattanooga Football Club Managing Director Jeremy Alumbaugh told members of the Finley Stadium Board on Tuesday that the spring season, which should have run from mid-March until mid-June, will not happen.
He said planning is being done for the summer and fall seasons which will consist of exhibition games. These will likely be played before closed doors or possibly with ... (click for more)
KNOXVILLE – With some time on my hands – imagine that – I went searching this week for the origins of Peyton Manning’s nickname “The Sheriff.”
Came upon a plausible explanation that traced its roots to an ESPN Monday Night Football telecast in 2009 and to, of all people, Jon Gruden. The network’s game analyst, who may or may not own land in Sevier County, came up with the moniker ... (click for more)