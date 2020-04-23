Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BURROUGHS, BRIAN M

6300 HANSLEY DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

---

BURROUGHS, LEONARD E

6300 HANDLEY DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

---

COOK, SAMUEL C

1175 PINEVILLE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

DAVIS, CHRISTOPHER ANTHONY

1101 GROVE STRRET CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAUL

---

FOSTER, GARY WAYNE

1237 BIRMINGHAM HIGHWAY CHATTANOOGA, 37419

Age at Arrest: 51 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

---

FRANKLIN, CHARLES EDWARD

2009 PORTLAND ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 52 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

---

GREER, BRANT TERELL

400 N SEMINOLE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

HARRIS, JAMES LOUIS

6403 WALDEN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

---

HUGHES, GEORGE BERNARD

1909 TUSKEGEE BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 49 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

---

INGRAM, KENDRA LYNN

3508 CLEO AVE CHATANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

---

INGRAM, REGINA LYNN

9118 INTEGRA HILLS LN OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 50 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

---

JOHNSON, HENRY CHRISTOPHER

1818 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 49 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

MADDEN, PATRICIA LYNN

5412 WINNIESPAN RD CHATTANOOGA, 374162440

Age at Arrest: 57 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $1,000

---

MOSS, TYLER THOMAS

3413 BEECHWOOD LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

THEFT OVER 1000

---

NELSON, MARK DEVALLON

2383 GALE LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 49 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

PARKS, THOMAS FRANKLIN

2485 FALCON LN MIMS, 32754

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

RECKLESS DRIVING

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

---

POLLARD, PATRICK ALLEN

1015 W ELMWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)USE OF STOLEN PLATES---WALDECK, AARON JOHNHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPUBLIC INTOXICATIONPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)---WARREN, NOAH MICHAEL1113 LIGHTNING DR SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SVIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC---WILSON, FRANKLIN LEON4607 HIXSON PIKE HIXSON, 373435054Age at Arrest: 55 years oldArresting Agency: Collegedale PoliceFAILURE TO APPEAR---WYNN, JERRY L327 WYNN LN SODDYDAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 54 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE---YOUNCE, TONYA RANA1410 N. MACK ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPUBLIC INTOXICATION

Here are the mug shots:

BURROUGHS, BRIAN M

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 05/21/2000

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 04/22/2020

Charge(s):

DISORDERLY CONDUCT BURROUGHS, LEONARD E

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 07/10/1999

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 04/22/2020

Charge(s):

DISORDERLY CONDUCT COOK, SAMUEL C

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 09/07/1995

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 04/22/2020

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT DAVIS, CHRISTOPHER ANTHONY

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 09/10/1992

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 04/22/2020

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAUL FRANKLIN, CHARLES EDWARD

Age at Arrest: 52

Date of Birth: 04/02/1968

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 04/22/2020

Charge(s):

CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE GREER, BRANT TERELL

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 07/19/1991

Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police



Last Date of Arrest: 04/22/2020

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HARRIS, JAMES LOUIS

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 04/19/1976

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 04/22/2020

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY) HUGHES, GEORGE BERNARD

Age at Arrest: 49

Date of Birth: 12/27/1970

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 04/22/2020

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY) INGRAM, KENDRA LYNN

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 08/23/1998

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 04/22/2020

Charge(s):

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA JOHNSON, HENRY CHRISTOPHER

Age at Arrest: 49

Date of Birth: 02/22/1971

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 04/22/2020

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT