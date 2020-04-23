 Thursday, April 23, 2020 55.0°F   rain fog/mist   Rain Fog/Mist

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Thursday, April 23, 2020

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BURROUGHS, BRIAN M
6300 HANSLEY DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
---
BURROUGHS, LEONARD E
6300 HANDLEY DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
---
COOK, SAMUEL C
1175 PINEVILLE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
DAVIS, CHRISTOPHER ANTHONY
1101 GROVE STRRET CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAUL
---
FOSTER, GARY WAYNE
1237 BIRMINGHAM HIGHWAY CHATTANOOGA, 37419
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
FRANKLIN, CHARLES EDWARD
2009 PORTLAND ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
GREER, BRANT TERELL
400 N SEMINOLE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
HARRIS, JAMES LOUIS
6403 WALDEN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
---
HUGHES, GEORGE BERNARD
1909 TUSKEGEE BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
---
INGRAM, KENDRA LYNN
3508 CLEO AVE CHATANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
INGRAM, REGINA LYNN
9118 INTEGRA HILLS LN OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
---
JOHNSON, HENRY CHRISTOPHER
1818 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
MADDEN, PATRICIA LYNN
5412 WINNIESPAN RD CHATTANOOGA, 374162440
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $1,000
---
MOSS, TYLER THOMAS
3413 BEECHWOOD LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
THEFT OVER 1000
---
NELSON, MARK DEVALLON
2383 GALE LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
PARKS, THOMAS FRANKLIN
2485 FALCON LN MIMS, 32754
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
RECKLESS DRIVING
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
POLLARD, PATRICK ALLEN
1015 W ELMWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)
USE OF STOLEN PLATES
---
WALDECK, AARON JOHN
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
---
WARREN, NOAH MICHAEL
1113 LIGHTNING DR SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC
---
WILSON, FRANKLIN LEON
4607 HIXSON PIKE HIXSON, 373435054
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
WYNN, JERRY L
327 WYNN LN SODDYDAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
YOUNCE, TONYA RANA
1410 N. MACK ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

Here are the mug shots:

BURROUGHS, BRIAN M
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 05/21/2000
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 04/22/2020
Charge(s):
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
BURROUGHS, LEONARD E
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 07/10/1999
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 04/22/2020
Charge(s):
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
COOK, SAMUEL C
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 09/07/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 04/22/2020
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DAVIS, CHRISTOPHER ANTHONY
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 09/10/1992
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 04/22/2020
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAUL
FRANKLIN, CHARLES EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 04/02/1968
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 04/22/2020
Charge(s):
  • CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
GREER, BRANT TERELL
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 07/19/1991
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police

Last Date of Arrest: 04/22/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HARRIS, JAMES LOUIS
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 04/19/1976
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 04/22/2020
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
HUGHES, GEORGE BERNARD
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 12/27/1970
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 04/22/2020
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
INGRAM, KENDRA LYNN
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 08/23/1998
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 04/22/2020
Charge(s):
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
JOHNSON, HENRY CHRISTOPHER
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 02/22/1971
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 04/22/2020
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
MADDEN, PATRICIA LYNN
Age at Arrest: 57
Date of Birth: 08/15/1962
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 04/22/2020
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $1,000
MOSS, TYLER THOMAS
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 07/20/1987
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 04/22/2020
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OVER 1000
NELSON, MARK DEVALLON
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 04/19/1971
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 04/22/2020
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
PARKS, THOMAS FRANKLIN
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 08/19/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 04/22/2020
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
  • RECKLESS DRIVING
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
VANDYKE, NATHAN JOSEPH
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 09/13/1980
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

Last Date of Arrest: 04/22/2020
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
  • POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
  • ESCAPE
WARREN, NOAH MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 03/26/1997
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 04/22/2020
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC
WILSON, FRANKLIN LEON
Age at Arrest: 55
Date of Birth: 09/04/1964
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police

Last Date of Arrest: 04/22/2020
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR


April 23, 2020

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

April 22, 2020

Colton Moore Asks Senator Jeff Mullis To Debate Him In Dade County

April 22, 2020

Landrum: Decision To Reopen Signal Mountain Cannot Be Made Until Monday's Council Meeting


Breaking News

Opinion

Chattanooga State Faculty, Staff And Students Are Resilient

Since 2017, I have had the great privilege of serving as president of Chattanooga State Community College. During this time, I have witnessed faculty and staff who go above and beyond their basic job duties to meet the needs of our students. I have seen students, who did not think they were college material, excel academically and graduate with honors. I have seen honors students ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: ‘Close To House Arrest’

Chattanooga Mayor Andy Berke, in the past 7½ years, has led the city into dire straits. Chattanooga is in the “Top Ten” of the ‘Most Dangerous Cities in America,’ as well as the “Top Ten” in the ‘Worst Run Cities In America.’ In September of 2016 Berke was the lead character in a sex scandal that was as tawdry as any in the history of our rather colorful town, and he has been a ... (click for more)

Sports

Multiple Tennessee Players Prepare For This Weekend's NFL Draft

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. -- Multiple Tennessee Vols are ready to take the next step in their football careers as the 2020 NFL Draft takes place Thursday through Saturday live on ABC, ESPN and NFL Network. Round 1 airs beginning at 8 p.m. ET Thursday. Rounds 2 and 3 will be held Friday with a 7 p.m. start. Rounds 4 through 7 get underway at noon Saturday. Follow Vol football social ... (click for more)

CFC Spring Season "Will Not Happen"; UTC Awaiting Guidance From NCAA, Southern Conference On Future Games

Chattanooga Football Club Managing Director Jeremy Alumbaugh told members of the Finley Stadium Board on Tuesday that the spring season, which should have run from mid-March until mid-June, will not happen. He said planning is being done for the summer and fall seasons which will consist of exhibition games. These will likely be played before closed doors or possibly with ... (click for more)


