Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
---
---
---
---
FOSTER, GARY WAYNE
1237 BIRMINGHAM HIGHWAY CHATTANOOGA, 37419
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
---
---
---
---
---
INGRAM, REGINA LYNN
9118 INTEGRA HILLS LN OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
---
---
---
---
---
---
---
---
---
---
WYNN, JERRY L
327 WYNN LN SODDYDAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
YOUNCE, TONYA RANA
1410 N. MACK ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
Here are the mug shots:
|VANDYKE, NATHAN JOSEPH
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 09/13/1980
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Last Date of Arrest: 04/22/2020
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
- ESCAPE
|
