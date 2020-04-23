 Thursday, April 23, 2020 57.0°F   overcast   Overcast

Breaking News


Candidate For Tennessee State Senate, District 10, Glenn Scruggs Endorsed By Former Primary Opponent John Allen Brooks

Thursday, April 23, 2020
Glenn Scruggs, candidate for Tennessee State Senate, District 10,  says he welcomes the endorsement of John Allen Brooks, former County Commissioner and attorney. 
 
Mr. Brooks said, “I am endorsing Glenn Scruggs as our next State Senator for Tennessee District Ten.  We must elect a candidate who will put the interests of Tennesseans first, and Glenn is that candidate. He has dedicated his life to serving the very communities where he grew up, and his record of public service as Assistant Chief of Police demonstrates his commitment to our communities. 
 
"It is during a time of crisis that true leadership shines.
While Governor Lee and the Republican legislature continue to ignore data and downplay COVID-19, Glenn has been working furiously to keep Chattanoogans safe and healthy. To me, that is the mark of a leader and a public servant. That's exactly the kind of leadership we need in Nashville. 
 
"For far too long, our legislators have ignored the voices of many in Tennessee, putting their own self interests above the interests of our communities. Our legislators aren’t focused on what matters, or on who voted for them, or what makes our state special: Tennesseans. I trust Glenn to put the people and communities of Tennessee first. We need Glenn in Nashville to make sure that all Tennesseans have a voice. 
 
"I'm ready for a government that, for once, puts the needs of Tennesseans over corporate profits and the interests of the wealthy. Glenn is that kind of candidate for the Tennessee Senate. I ask you to join me in supporting Glenn Scruggs for Tennessee State Senate District 10 to give a strong voice for our local communities.”

April 23, 2020

Police Blotter: 2 Pairs Of Women Tussle, Steal Gummies, Milk In Speedway Incident; Police Check Out Rap Video With Gun As Prop

April 23, 2020

Health Department To Offer No Appointment And Walk-Up COVID-19 Testing At Riverfront Parkway Site

April 23, 2020

Sheriff's Office Investigating Complaints That Auburn Hills Trailer Park Management Withheld Disaster Relief Packages For Residents


An employee at the Mapco on Highway 58 called police due to a disorder at pump 6. Dustin Fairbanks and Aubrey King were refusing to get out of Haden Laymons' vehicle. Mr. Laymons stated he did ... (click for more)

The Hamilton County Health Department is changing the way they operate the Riverfront Parkway COVID-19 testing site to make it more accessible to anyone seeking testing. The new changes are that ... (click for more)

Detectives with the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office followed up on a complaint filed by residents of the Auburn Hills Trailer Park Community at 3959 Auburn Hills Drive, Ooltewah. The primary ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Police Blotter: 2 Pairs Of Women Tussle, Steal Gummies, Milk In Speedway Incident; Police Check Out Rap Video With Gun As Prop

An employee at the Mapco on Highway 58 called police due to a disorder at pump 6. Dustin Fairbanks and Aubrey King were refusing to get out of Haden Laymons' vehicle. Mr. Laymons stated he did not know them and he was giving them a ride but wished for them to leave him alone. Mr. Fairbanks and Ms. King left the area when asked by officers. * * * A man on 15th Avenue said ... (click for more)

Health Department To Offer No Appointment And Walk-Up COVID-19 Testing At Riverfront Parkway Site

The Hamilton County Health Department is changing the way they operate the Riverfront Parkway COVID-19 testing site to make it more accessible to anyone seeking testing. The new changes are that no appointment is necessary and there will be an option for walk-up service. The drive-through option will still be available and making an appointment through the Health Department will ... (click for more)

Opinion

Chattanooga State Faculty, Staff And Students Are Resilient

Since 2017, I have had the great privilege of serving as president of Chattanooga State Community College. During this time, I have witnessed faculty and staff who go above and beyond their basic job duties to meet the needs of our students. I have seen students, who did not think they were college material, excel academically and graduate with honors. I have seen honors students ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: ‘Close To House Arrest’

Chattanooga Mayor Andy Berke, in the past 7½ years, has led the city into dire straits. Chattanooga is in the “Top Ten” of the ‘Most Dangerous Cities in America,’ as well as the “Top Ten” in the ‘Worst Run Cities In America.’ In September of 2016 Berke was the lead character in a sex scandal that was as tawdry as any in the history of our rather colorful town, and he has been a ... (click for more)

Sports

Multiple Tennessee Players Prepare For This Weekend's NFL Draft

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. -- Multiple Tennessee Vols are ready to take the next step in their football careers as the 2020 NFL Draft takes place Thursday through Saturday live on ABC, ESPN and NFL Network. Round 1 airs beginning at 8 p.m. ET Thursday. Rounds 2 and 3 will be held Friday with a 7 p.m. start. Rounds 4 through 7 get underway at noon Saturday. Follow Vol football social ... (click for more)

CFC Spring Season "Will Not Happen"; UTC Awaiting Guidance From NCAA, Southern Conference On Future Games

Chattanooga Football Club Managing Director Jeremy Alumbaugh told members of the Finley Stadium Board on Tuesday that the spring season, which should have run from mid-March until mid-June, will not happen. He said planning is being done for the summer and fall seasons which will consist of exhibition games. These will likely be played before closed doors or possibly with ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors