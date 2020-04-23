Candidate For Tennessee State Senate, District 10, Glenn Scruggs Endorsed By Former Primary Opponent John Allen Brooks

Glenn Scruggs, candidate for Tennessee State Senate, District 10, says he welcomes the endorsement of John Allen Brooks, former County Commissioner and attorney.Mr. Brooks said, “I am endorsing Glenn Scruggs as our next State Senator for Tennessee District Ten. We must elect a candidate who will put the interests of Tennesseans first, and Glenn is that candidate. He has dedicated his life to serving the very communities where he grew up, and his record of public service as Assistant Chief of Police demonstrates his commitment to our communities."It is during a time of crisis that true leadership shines.While Governor Lee and the Republican legislature continue to ignore data and downplay COVID-19, Glenn has been working furiously to keep Chattanoogans safe and healthy. To me, that is the mark of a leader and a public servant. That's exactly the kind of leadership we need in Nashville."For far too long, our legislators have ignored the voices of many in Tennessee, putting their own self interests above the interests of our communities. Our legislators aren’t focused on what matters, or on who voted for them, or what makes our state special: Tennesseans. I trust Glenn to put the people and communities of Tennessee first. We need Glenn in Nashville to make sure that all Tennesseans have a voice."I'm ready for a government that, for once, puts the needs of Tennesseans over corporate profits and the interests of the wealthy. Glenn is that kind of candidate for the Tennessee Senate. I ask you to join me in supporting Glenn Scruggs for Tennessee State Senate District 10 to give a strong voice for our local communities.”