Contractor To Remove Storm Brush And Debris In Hamilton County Beginning Sunday

Hamilton County has contracted with a contractor to remove brush and debris materials from the damaged areas beginning Sunday. There is no charge for these services.



Standifer Gap Park Recreation Center at 8327 Standifer Gap Road will be the reduction site and space to collect all brush and debris from all the properties affected by the tornado. This will help residences clear their property quicker and allow space as relief efforts continue throughout the next several months. Crews will be working at the park from dawn until dusk. The Standifer Gap Park Recreation Center will be closed to the public for several months. Hamilton County asks for your patience as teams work to remove all the storm debris.



Hamilton County Office of Emergency Management and the Hamilton County Highway Department are asking tornado victims to continue to separate all debris at their residence in the following categories:



1. Vegetation (Trees, leaves and brush). Logs from tree debris should be no longer than eight feet.

2. Construction Debris (building materials, drywall, lumber, furniture, mattresses, plumbing)

3. White goods (appliances, electronics and any metals)

4. Hazardous Materials (oil, batteries, pesticides, paints, cleaning supplies, compressed gas)



* If the debris is not separated, it will not be collected.

* All debris needs to be placed on the right of way at the curb of their residence.

* Do not place on the street.

* Do not pile your debris on top of a fire hydrant or on an EPB padmount transformer.

* Household trash should be set out with regular weekly curbside garbage pick-up.



Helpful hints:

* Share piles with neighbors

* Doors of refrigerator/freezer must be removed



Due to the amount of area damaged by the tornado, debris removal may take several months for all debris to be removed from their residence.