Contractor To Remove Storm Brush And Debris In Hamilton County Beginning Sunday

Saturday, April 25, 2020

Hamilton County has contracted with a contractor to remove brush and debris materials from the damaged areas beginning Sunday. There is no charge for these services.

Standifer Gap Park Recreation Center at 8327 Standifer Gap Road will be the reduction site and space to collect all brush and debris from all the properties affected by the tornado. This will help residences clear their property quicker and allow space as relief efforts continue throughout the next several months. Crews will be working at the park from dawn until dusk. The Standifer Gap Park Recreation Center will be closed to the public for several months. Hamilton County asks for your patience as teams work to remove all the storm debris.

Hamilton County Office of Emergency Management and the Hamilton County Highway Department are asking tornado victims to continue to separate all debris at their residence in the following categories:

1. Vegetation (Trees, leaves and brush). Logs from tree debris should be no longer than eight feet.
2. Construction Debris (building materials, drywall, lumber, furniture, mattresses, plumbing)
3. White goods (appliances, electronics and any metals)
4. Hazardous Materials (oil, batteries, pesticides, paints, cleaning supplies, compressed gas)

* If the debris is not separated, it will not be collected.
* All debris needs to be placed on the right of way at the curb of their residence.
* Do not place on the street.
* Do not pile your debris on top of a fire hydrant or on an EPB padmount transformer.
* Household trash should be set out with regular weekly curbside garbage pick-up.

Helpful hints:
* Share piles with neighbors
* Doors of refrigerator/freezer must be removed

Due to the amount of area damaged by the tornado, debris removal may take several months for all debris to be removed from their residence.



April 25, 2020

Chattanooga Girls Leadership Academy To Open Montessori Elementary School In August

April 25, 2020

House On Bell Avenue Destroyed By Fire In Cooking-Related Incident


The Hamilton County school board approved an application, submitted by Chattanooga Girls Leadership Academy (CGLA), which outlined plans to establish a charter elementary school in the Highland ... (click for more)

A house in North Chattanooga was destroyed by fire on Friday night. The house was in the 600 block of West Bell Avenue. The fire was cooking-related, officials said. No one was injured, ... (click for more)



Chattanooga Girls Leadership Academy To Open Montessori Elementary School In August

The Hamilton County school board approved an application, submitted by Chattanooga Girls Leadership Academy (CGLA), which outlined plans to establish a charter elementary school in the Highland Park neighborhood. Located on the CGLA campus, Montessori Elementary at Highland Park (MEHP) will open in August. MEHP will be a co-educational, public charter school that offers an educational ... (click for more)

More COVID Help Is On The Way For Tennesseans

Recently, I’ve fielded a lot of questions about what Washington is doing to take care of Tennesseans on a local level. When I was in Chattanooga last week, Hamilton County Mayor Jim Coppinger impressed upon me the importance of supporting local businesses and health care workers on the front line of the COVID-19 pandemic. On Friday, President Trump signed a “Phase 3.5” rescue ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The Saturday Funnies

How did a once in a lifetime moment get past us. The Saturday Funnies has just learned that earlier this week there was an occurrence that will never happen again in our lifetimes. Get this, Monday was the 20 th of the month. In the military we work off a 24-hour clock rather than a 12-hour clock, which means 8 p.m. is the “20” hour. This means that at 20 minutes and 20 seconds ... (click for more)

Dalton Places Three Golfers On NAIA PING All-American Team

NORMAN, Okla. — 2020 NAIA PING All-America Teams have been announced today by the GCAA. Wilhelm Ahlgren of Keiser, Lindsey Wilson's Callum Blinkhorn, Noah Hoffman of Ottawa (AZ), Carl Didrik Meen Fosaas of Keiser, Oklahoma City's David Meyers, Ruan Pretorius of Point, Dalton State's Ben Rebne , Eli Scott and Chip Thompson of Coastal Georgia, Alexandre Vandermoten of Ottawa (AZ), ... (click for more)

Talented But Flawed - First Round Quarterbacks Surrounded By Question Marks

Like every other aspect of the modern day NFL, quarterbacks dominated headlines before, during and after the 2020 draft. It began with LSU gunslinger Joe Burrow’s inevitable selection by the Cincinnati Bengals, with the Ohio native expected to become the franchise quarterback the Bengals have not possessed since Carson Palmer in the mid-2000s. While Burrow shined during a sterling ... (click for more)


