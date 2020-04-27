Opportunity To Apply For Lookout Mountain As School Choice Option Closes On Wednesday

A second opportunity to apply for open enrollment, magnet, and early post-secondary options in Choose Hamilton is available now. However, the window of opportunity is closing quickly to apply to Lookout Mountain Elementary.

The deadline to apply for Lookout Mountain, a new open enrollment option for the 2020-21 school year, is Wednesday, and applications are available now on the district website. If there are more applications than seats available at Lookout Mountain Elementary, a lottery to select children to fill the openings is scheduled for May 4.

The other magnet, open enrollment, and early post-secondary options will accept applications on a first-come, first-served basis until open slots are filled. Interested students are encouraged to complete an application today.

Choose Hamilton gives all families in Hamilton County Schools the option for children to attend a school outside of the neighborhood zoned school. To apply or learn more about school choice, visit the district’s website at www.hcde.org/ChooseHamilton.

If you submitted a choice application earlier this year, you do not have to complete a new form. Simply email the name of the student and changes to your application to choosehamilton@hcde.org.

Opportunities in the new round of applications for Choose Hamilton are:

Magnet Programs

Tyner Middle Academy

Open Enrollment Schools

Woodmore Elementary

Howard Connect (grades 6 & 7)

Red Bank Middle

Soddy Daisy Middle

Lookout Valley Middle/High

Lookout Mountain Elementary

Sequoyah High School

Early Post-Secondary Programs

Collegiate High at Chattanooga State

Gestamp (juniors and seniors)

Mechatronics Akademie (juniors and seniors)

Polytech (juniors and seniors)