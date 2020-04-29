 Wednesday, April 29, 2020 68.0°F   light rain   Light Rain

Bradley County Has COVID-19 Drive-Through Testing Saturday

Wednesday, April 29, 2020

The Bradley County Health Department is hosting COVID-19 drive-through testing events for the community on Saturday. Nurses and/or National Guard medics at each site will collect nasal swabs from those who want to be tested, and test results may be available within 72 hours after the samples arrive at the lab, depending on lab volume. You do not have to live in the county to be tested at this event. 

“Anyone with concerns about their health or the health of a family member is invited to come to one of these locations this weekend to receive testing for COVID-19,” said Brittany Hopkins, County Health director. “This testing will be provided at no cost to participants, and those who come for testing can remain in their vehicles throughout the process.”

Sample collection for testing will be offered at the following locations and times:

Saturday, 9 a.m.-12 p.m.
Cleveland Middle School
3635 Georgetown Road, Cleveland, TN 

Those who come for testing will get information on what to expect after their test, and should be prepared to isolate themselves at home while awaiting their test results. This information is also available online at www.tn.gov/content/dam/tn/health/documents/cedep/novel-coronavirus/TestedGuidance.pdf

Everyone wishing to be tested for COVID-19 at these events should be prepared to share their contact information so health department staff members can provide their test results. Everyone who is tested will be contacted about their results, whether they are negative or positive, and given further instructions to protect their health and the health of those around them.

TDH has had high participation in drive-through testing events. Those in line at a testing site by the announced closing time will be served if possible. Please note public restroom facilities are not available at these drive-through testing events. 

TDH also offers COVID-19 testing at no cost to patients throughout the week at local county health departments. Learn more about TDH drive-through testing events this weekend and other locations for testing at www.tn.gov/health/cedep/ncov/remote-assessment-sites.html

Tennessee’s Coronavirus Public Information Lines are open from 10 a.m.-10 p.m., CDT daily   at (833) 556-2476 or (877) 857-2945. 

TDH is posting updated COVID-19 case numbers by 2 p.m. CDT each day at www.tn.gov/health/cedep/ncov.html. Find additional information at www.tn.gov/governor/covid-19.html and www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html.



April 29, 2020

Clarence Smith, 28, Arrested For Attempted Criminal Homicide After Police Chase

Members of the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office Fugitive Apprehension Strike Team, U.S. Marshalls Service, and Chattanooga Police Department attempted to apprehend Clarence (Cobey) Leon Smith, age 28, by conducting a traffic stop at Jersey Pike and Bonny Oaks Drive on Wednesday morning . Smith failed to stop and fled driving a black four-door Mercedes sedan. The pursuit was ... (click for more)

Signal Mountain Recycle Center Opens Thursday, Only Certain Residents Can Drop Off At A Time Based On Garbage Pickup Day

After being closed since the middle of March, the Signal Mountain Recycle Center is set to re-open on Thursday. It will only be open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., and will operate as a drive-through facility. Signal Mountain Public Works Director Loretta Hopper said residents will be able to use the recycle center on their garbage pick-up day. People who go will not need to or be ... (click for more)

Speak Up For "We The Little Non-Essential Workers"

To: Robin Smith, Bo Watson, Todd Gardenhire, Mike Carter, Patsy Hazelwood, Ester Helton and Yusef Hukeem, First, the intent of this letter is not to be confrontational. Rather, it is meant to be informational for thousands of “non-essential” workers across the state. I was going to send this to each of you via email but, decided a public forum would serve the public better. We ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Coppinger's A Winner

Nashville Mayor John Cooper, one of “The Big Four” Democrat mayors in Tennessee who just got usurped by Governor Bill Lee for overextending their quarantine reach, announced Tuesday he is pressing for a 32 percent tax increase in the city’s upcoming June budget. Just hours before, Jim Coppinger, Hamilton County’s mayor, told me candidly, “How can anybody think of a tax increase ... (click for more)

UTC's Tiano Inks Free Agent Deal With Texans

Former University of Tennessee at Chattanooga quarterback Nick Tiano signed with the Houston Texas as an undrafted free agent today. Tiano spent the last two seasons as the starter for the Mocs, posting 5,825 career passing yards at UTC. “I am extremely excited to sign with the Texans,” stated Tiano. “I am just ready to get to work and get to Houston.” Tiano transferred ... (click for more)

Randy Smith: 1976 - When The Lookouts Came Home

When I came to town in 1975, there was no baseball at Engel Stadium. There was the promise of a team that would occupy the stadium in 1976 but Chattanooga had been without pro baseball for a decade or more. Woody, Sarah and Mark Reid as well as Jim Crittenden and Arvin Reingold served as investors that brought baseball back. There was a lot of excitement around town in 1975 and ... (click for more)


