184 Have Died In Georgia From Coronavirus; Cases Are 5,831 - Up From 5,444 On Thursday

Georgia state health officials said Wednesday that 184 people in the state have died of the coronavirus - eight more than Thursday. The cases have increased to 5,831 - up from the Thursday report of 5,444.

Officials said 1,158 have been hospitalized in Georgia with the deadly virus.



Whitfield County is up to 15 cases with one death.

Walker County, which long resisted the virus, now has three cases. Dade County reported its first case on Monday and still has only one.

Catoosa County now has six cases and Chattooga County remains at three cases.

Bartow County south of Chattanooga at Cartersville has 154 cases - up just one from Thursday. There have been three deaths there. Floyd County (Rome) has 77 cases with two deaths and Gordon County (Calhoun) is at 21 with a second death.

The cases remain centered around the Atlanta area, with Fulton County soaring to 882 cases. There have been 23 coronavirus deaths in Fulton County. Cobb County has 381 cases with 18 deaths. There are now 448 cases in Dekalb County (Decatur) with eight deaths. Gwinnett County has increased to 329 cases with eight deaths. Cases in Clayton County (Jonesboro) are at 195 with six deaths.

Dougherty County (Albany), where six died early in the epidemic, now has 560 cases with 30 deaths - up from 18 on Monday. Lee County, which is near Albany, has 115 cases with eight deaths.

Cherokee County (Canton) now has 104 cases and five deaths. Carroll County (Carrollton) has 143 cases and two deaths. Clarke County (Athens) has 57 cases and is up to eight deaths. Hall (Gainesville) increased to 79 cases, but no deaths.