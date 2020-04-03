184 Have Died In Georgia From Coronavirus; Cases Are 5,831 - Up From 5,444 On Thursday

 Friday, April 3, 2020 66.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Georgia state health officials said Wednesday that 184 people in the state have died of the coronavirus - eight more than Thursday. The cases have increased to 5,831 - up from the Thursday report of 5,444. 

Officials said 1,158 have been hospitalized in Georgia with the deadly virus.

Whitfield County is up to 15 cases with one death.

Walker County, which long resisted the virus, now has three cases. Dade County reported its first case on Monday and still has only one.

Catoosa County now has six cases and Chattooga County remains at three cases. 

Bartow County south of Chattanooga at Cartersville has 154 cases - up just one from Thursday. There have been three deaths there. Floyd County (Rome) has 77 cases with two deaths and Gordon County (Calhoun) is at 21 with a second death. 

The cases remain centered around the Atlanta area, with Fulton County soaring to 882 cases. There have been 23 coronavirus deaths in Fulton County. Cobb County has 381 cases with 18 deaths. There are now 448 cases in Dekalb County (Decatur) with eight deaths. Gwinnett County has increased to 329 cases with eight deaths. Cases in Clayton County (Jonesboro) are at 195 with six deaths.

Dougherty County (Albany), where six died early in the epidemic, now has 560 cases with 30 deaths - up from 18 on Monday. Lee County, which is near Albany, has 115 cases with eight deaths.

Cherokee County (Canton) now has 104 cases and five deaths. Carroll County (Carrollton) has 143 cases and two deaths. Clarke County (Athens) has 57 cases and is up to eight deaths. Hall (Gainesville) increased to 79 cases, but no deaths.


Alabama coronavirus deaths have gone up to 21 - four more than the Thursday report. Cases went up from 1,261 to 1,336. The coronavirus cases were at 830 on Sunday. It is now in all of

Effective immediately Siskin Children's Institute will be closed to the public through May 29 Although closed to the public, there are critical aspects of the organization that will remain

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: CARTER, LOVEST LEWIS 3402 PLUMWOOD ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37411 Age at Arrest: 43 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga POSSESSING A




Alabama Deaths From Coronavirus Increase To 21 - From 17 On Thursday; Cases At 1,336

Alabama coronavirus deaths have gone up to 21 - four more than the Thursday report. Cases went up from 1,261 to 1,336. The coronavirus cases were at 830 on Sunday. It is now in all of the state's 67 counties. Jackson County, the Alabama county closest to Chattanooga, now has 12 cases - three more than Thursday. The state's first coronavirus death was an employee of the

Siskin Children's Institute To Be Closed To The Public Through May 29

Effective immediately Siskin Children's Institute will be closed to the public through May 29 Although closed to the public, there are critical aspects of the organization that will remain operational. It will be providing limited medical care, therapy services, ABA services, and home visiting services via telehealth. For additional information, including prescription refills,

Our First Responders And Hospital Staff Are Heroes

Much has been written about the Greatest Generation, usually defined as those born between 1910 and 1924, many of whom risked their lives fighting in World War II. Those that came after them look upon that generation with great admiration and gratitude for their bravery and for the sacrifices they were willing to make for a greater cause. Perhaps some of you, like me, also looked

Roy Exum: These Didn't Volunteer

In one of the most mesmerizing interviews you can imagine, Terry Gross of National Public Radio was joined yesterday by "war surgeon" David Nott. Called by some as the "Indiana Jones of Surgery" and by others as "the foremost trauma surgeon in the world," Nott has for 20-something years volunteered as a life-saver for Médecins Sans Frontières (Doctors Without Borders) and the Red

Dan Fleser: Vols Get Another Anosike Basketball Player

Giving each other some space goes with the territory these days for Nicky and E.J. Anosike but not necessarily for reasons you might assume in these unprecedented times. Sister and brother are living under the same roof in Knoxville. Co-existing depends on common courtesy. It also thrives on mutual respect. Nicky, 34, played on Tennessee's last two national championship women's

Cleveland-Native Rhyne Howard Selected As WBCA Honorable Mention

LEXINGTON, Ky. – After being named a top-four or top-five finalist for the Wooden Award, Citizen Naismith Trophy, Ann Meyers Drysdale Award and Cheryl Miller Award along with first-team All-America honors by the Associated Press, United States Basketball Writers Association and the Wooden Award, the Women's Basketball Coaches Association has tabbed University of Kentucky sophomore


