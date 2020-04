Georgia Conoravirus Deaths Are At 208; Cases Rise To 6,383

Georgia state health officials said Wednesday that 208 people in the state have died of the coronavirus - eight more than reported on Friday. The cases have spiraled to 6,383 - up from the Friday report of 5,967. On Tuesday it was 4,117.

Officials said 1,266 have been hospitalized in Georgia with the deadly virus - up from 1,222 on Friday.

Whitfield County is up to 16 cases with one death, that of 93-year-old carpet magnate Jack Bandy. He died last Sunday in an Atlanta hospital.



Walker County, which long resisted the virus, now is up to three cases. Dade County reported its first case on Monday, and the 79-year-old female later died.

Catoosa County has increased to six cases and Chattooga County remains at three cases.

Bartow County south of Chattanooga at Cartersville has 160 cases - up from 61 on Monday. There has been a seventh death there. Floyd County (Rome) has 80 cases with a third death, and Gordon County (Calhoun) is at 23 with two deaths.

The cases remain centered around the Atlanta area, with Fulton County soaring to 959 cases. There have been 26 coronavirus deaths in Fulton County. Cobb County has 453 cases with 23 deaths. There are now 539 cases in Dekalb County (Decatur) with nine deaths. Gwinnett County has increased to 400 cases with eight deaths. Cases in Clayton County (Jonesboro) are at 235 with nine deaths.

Dougherty County (Albany), where six died early in the epidemic, now has 685 cases with 30 deaths - up from 18 on Monday. Lee County, which is near Albany, has 134 cases with eight deaths.

Cherokee County (Canton) now has 120 cases and five deaths. Carroll County (Carrollton) has 158 cases and two deaths. Clarke County (Athens) has 62 cases and has eight deaths. Hall (Gainesville) increased to 117 cases, but still no deaths.

COVID-19 Confirmed Cases By County: No. Cases No. Deaths Fulton 959 26 Dougherty 685 30 Dekalb 539 9 Cobb 453 23 Gwinnett 400 8 Clayton 235 9 Henry 167 3 Bartow 160 7 Carroll 158 2 Lee 134 8 Cherokee 120 5 Hall 117 0 Douglas 84 4 Sumter 83 4 Chatham 81 3 Floyd 80 3 Rockdale 75 2 Forsyth 71 1 Fayette 66 4 Coweta 64 2 Early 64 1 Clarke 62 8 Houston 59 6 Terrell 57 2 Mitchell 53 1 Newton 52 1 Richmond 51 1 Paulding 50 0 Colquitt 49 3 Lowndes 37 1 Bibb 36 1 Columbia 36 0 Worth 36 1 Muscogee 35 0 Tift 34 0 Troup 33 1 Crisp 28 0 Glynn 28 0 Spalding 26 2 Thomas 26 0 Barrow 25 2 Oconee 24 0 Gordon 23 2 Polk 18 0 Randolph 18 0 Walton 18 0 Ware 18 3 Dawson 16 0 Decatur 16 0 Pierce 16 0 Whitfield 16 1 Bryan 15 1 Calhoun 15 1 Coffee 15 0 Dooly 15 1 Jackson 15 0 Laurens 15 0 Greene 12 0 Turner 12 0 Upson 12 0 Baldwin 11 1 Meriwether 11 0 Butts 10 0 Haralson 10 0 Liberty 10 0 Miller 10 0 Peach 10 1 Burke 9 0 Effingham 9 0 Lumpkin 9 0 Murray 9 0 Pickens 9 1 Fannin 8 0 Seminole 8 0 Clay 7 0 Lamar 7 0 Madison 7 1 Monroe 7 1 Pulaski 7 0 Bacon 6 0 Camden 6 0 Catoosa 6 0 Harris 6 0 Irwin 6 0 Jones 6 0 Mcduffie 6 1 Schley 6 0 Stephens 6 0 Appling 5 0 Baker 5 1 Brooks 5 0 Bulloch 5 0 Dodge 5 0 Franklin 5 0 Lincoln 5 0 Pike 5 0 Toombs 5 1 Warren 5 0 Washington 5 0 Ben Hill 4 0 Jasper 4 0 Macon 4 0 Telfair 4 0 White 4 0 Banks 3 0 Berrien 3 0 Chattooga 3 0 Grady 3 0 Hart 3 0 Jefferson 3 0 Rabun 3 0 Talbot 3 0 Tattnall 3 0 Walker 3 0 Wilkes 3 0 Chattahoochee 2 0 Clinch 2 0 Habersham 2 0 Heard 2 1 Jenkins 2 0 Johnson 2 0 Marion 2 0 Mcintosh 2 0 Morgan 2 0 Putnam 2 0 Screven 2 0 Taylor 2 0 Twiggs 2 0 Wilcox 2 0 Wilkinson 2 0 Bleckley 1 0 Candler 1 0 Charlton 1 0 Cook 1 0 Dade 1 1 Elbert 1 0 Emanuel 1 0 Gilmer 1 0 Lanier 1 0 Long 1 0 Oglethorpe 1 1 Quitman 1 0 Stewart 1 0 Towns 1 0 Union 1 0 Wayne 1 0 Webster 1 0 Wheeler 1 0 Unknown 88 4 *Based on patient county of residence when known









COVID-19 Testing By Lab Type: No. Pos. Tests Total Tests Commercial Lab 5949 23846 Gphl 434 2448





COVID-19 Deaths in Georgia