Georgia Coronavirus Cases Now Over 10,000; 369 Deaths

Georgia state health officials said Wednesday evening that another seven people have died from the coronavirus since Wednesday morning, bringing the total to 369.

The confirmed cases are now over 10,000, at 10,189, up from 9,156 on Tuesday.

Officials said 2,082 have been hospitalized in Georgia with the deadly virus - up from 1,899 on Tuesday.



Whitfield County remains at 21 cases and three deaths.



Walker County is now reporting four cases. Dade County now has two cases.

Catoosa County has eight cases, up from seven, and Chattooga County is at four cases. A man, 82, died at Chattooga County.

Dougherty County (Albany), where six died early in the epidemic, now has 1,003 cases with 62 deaths. Lee County, which is near Albany, has 213 cases with 14 deaths.

Bartow County south of Chattanooga at Cartersville has 195 cases. There have been 12 deaths.

Floyd County (Rome) now has 97 cases with three deaths - a man, 75; a man 80, and a woman, 65.

Gordon County (Calhoun) has 26 cases and three deaths. They are a man, 69; a man, 78, and a woman, 70.

The cases remain centered around the Atlanta area, with Fulton County with 1,269 cases. There have been 42 coronavirus deaths in Fulton County. Cobb County has 601 cases with 29 deaths. There are now 735 cases in Dekalb County (Decatur) with 12 deaths. Gwinnett County has increased to 589 cases with 18 deaths. Cases in Clayton County (Jonesboro) are at 296 with 11 deaths.

Cherokee County (Canton) now has 157 cases and six deaths. Carroll County (Carrollton) has 185 cases and four deaths. Clarke County (Athens) has 81 cases and has nine deaths. Hall (Gainesville) increased to 234 cases, but without a single death.



COVID-19 Confirmed Cases By County: No. Cases No. Deaths Fulton 1269 42 Dougherty 1003 62 Dekalb 735 12 Cobb 601 29 Gwinnett 589 18 Clayton 296 11 Hall 234 0 Henry 217 3 Lee 213 14 Bartow 195 12 Carroll 185 4 Sumter 181 5 Cherokee 157 6 Chatham 124 4 Douglas 124 5 Mitchell 116 11 Forsyth 101 2 Houston 99 7 Floyd 97 3 Early 96 5 Terrell 96 9 Muscogee 94 2 Randolph 86 3 Rockdale 86 2 Fayette 85 4 Colquitt 82 5 Clarke 81 9 Coweta 81 2 Richmond 80 3 Newton 67 3 Paulding 67 1 Worth 65 3 Thomas 58 2 Spalding 56 4 Crisp 54 0 Tift 52 1 Bibb 51 1 Columbia 50 0 Lowndes 49 1 Troup 49 3 Barrow 46 3 Coffee 46 2 Ware 43 3 Pierce 39 1 Upson 37 0 Calhoun 35 2 Oconee 33 1 Glynn 32 0 Baldwin 30 1 Dooly 28 1 Laurens 27 0 Walton 27 2 Gordon 26 3 Bryan 25 2 Dawson 23 1 Greene 23 1 Jackson 23 1 Butts 22 0 Decatur 22 0 Polk 22 0 Turner 22 0 Whitfield 21 3 Burke 19 0 Camden 19 0 Effingham 19 1 Peach 19 2 Meriwether 18 0 Mcduffie 17 1 Washington 17 0 Brooks 16 1 Haralson 15 0 Harris 15 0 Lamar 15 0 Stephens 15 0 Liberty 14 0 Bacon 13 0 Clay 13 1 Johnson 13 0 Bulloch 12 0 Monroe 12 1 Morgan 12 0 Murray 12 0 Seminole 12 0 Irwin 11 0 Macon 11 0 White 11 0 Miller 10 0 Pickens 10 2 Pike 10 0 Russell 10 0 Schley 10 1 Baker 9 2 Dodge 9 0 Fannin 9 0 Lumpkin 9 0 Madison 9 1 Pulaski 9 0 Catoosa 8 0 Grady 8 0 Habersham 8 0 Toombs 8 1 Wilkinson 8 0 Appling 7 0 Jenkins 7 1 Jones 7 0 Marion 7 0 Talbot 7 1 Warren 7 0 Ben Hill 6 0 Lincoln 6 0 Rabun 6 0 Telfair 6 0 Brantley 5 1 Emanuel 5 0 Jasper 5 0 Lanier 5 0 Putnam 5 0 Taylor 5 2 Union 5 0 Wilkes 5 0 Atkinson 4 0 Banks 4 0 Berrien 4 0 Candler 4 0 Chattooga 4 1 Cook 4 0 Gilmer 4 0 Jefferson 4 0 Quitman 4 0 Screven 4 0 Stewart 4 0 Walker 4 0 Wayne 4 0 Charlton 3 0 Clinch 3 0 Crawford 3 0 Elbert 3 0 Franklin 3 0 Hart 3 0 Heard 3 1 Mcintosh 3 0 Tattnall 3 0 Webster 3 0 Chattahoochee 2 0 Dade 2 1 Echols 2 0 Oglethorpe 2 1 Towns 2 0 Twiggs 2 0 Wilcox 2 0 Bleckley 1 0 Edgefield 1 0 Hancock 1 0 Jeff Davis 1 0 Long 1 0 Tallapoosa 1 0 Treutlen 1 0 Wheeler 1 0 Unknown 812 6 *Based on patient county of residence when known









COVID-19 Testing By Lab Type: No. Pos. Tests Total Tests Commercial Lab 9677 35980 Gphl 512 2807



