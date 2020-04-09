Georgia Has 10 More Coronavirus Deaths To Go To 379; Cases Reach 10,566

Georgia state health officials said Thursday that another 10 people in the state have died from the coronavirus since Wednesday, bringing the total to 379.

The confirmed cases are now at 10,566 - up from 10,189 on Wednesday.

Officials said 2,159 have been hospitalized in Georgia with the deadly virus.



Whitfield County remains at 20 cases and three deaths.



Walker County is at four cases. Dade County has had two cases.

Catoosa County has moved to nine cases, and Chattooga County has gone to five.

Dougherty County (Albany) now has 1,020 cases and is still at 62 deaths. Lee County, which is near Albany, remains at 212 cases with 14 deaths.

Bartow County south of Chattanooga at Cartersville has 196 cases. There have been 12 deaths.

Floyd County (Rome) now has 97 cases and has added a fourth death - a woman, 65.

Gordon County (Calhoun) has 26 cases and three deaths.

The cases remain centered around the Atlanta area, with Fulton County with 1,276 cases. There have been 45 coronavirus deaths in Fulton County - three more than Wednesday. Cobb County has 629 cases and remains at 29 deaths. There are now 742 cases in Dekalb County (Decatur) with 12 deaths. Gwinnett County has increased to 603 cases with 17 deaths. Cases in Clayton County (Jonesboro) are at 297 with 11 deaths.

Cherokee County (Canton) now has 159 cases and remains at six deaths. Carroll County (Carrollton) has 183 cases and four deaths. Clarke County (Athens) has 81 cases and has nine deaths. Hall (Gainesville) increased to 238 cases, but still without a single death.