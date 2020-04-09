Tennessee Has 15 More Coronavirus Deaths; Now Up To 94; Cases Rise To 4,634; Hamilton County Has 10th Death

Tennessee has an additional 15 coronavirus deaths - bringing the count to 94, state Health Department officials said Thursday afternoon.

Cases are listed at 4,634 - up from 4,362.

Officials said 505 people have been hospitalized in the state from coronavirus - up from 449.

The state report shows 98 cases in Hamilton County - an increase of four - and an additional death, bringing the local toll to 10. Officials said all of the local coronavirus cases have involved individuals in their 60s or older except for a pediatric death earlier.

Officials said about 50 tests were day are being conducted at the drive through facility on Bonnyshire Drive. The Baylor School lab is processing some 60 tests per day.

The drive through testing center was open four days this week and it is planned for it to go on a five-day-a-week schedule.

Bradley County is at 28 cases of the deadly new strain of virus.

Marion County is now at 22 cases. It has recorded one death.

There have been two more deaths at Sumner County (Gallatin) - bringing the total to 20. Sumner has 389 cases - up 13.

Sequatchie County has one case. Grundy is now at 17 cases. Meigs County now has three cases, while Bledsoe County remains at three cases and Franklin County has 17 and one death.

McMinn County has three cases and Monroe County increased to seven. Polk County still has three cases.

Shelby County has increased to 1,006 cases and is now recording 20 deaths - three more than Wednesday.

There are now 288 cases in Williamson County and three coronavirus deaths.

Knox County, which reports three deaths, is at 157 cases.

Nashville now has 13 coronavirus deaths following the death of a 73-year-old man.