Tennessee Has 15 More Coronavirus Deaths; Now Up To 94; Cases Rise To 4,634; Hamilton County Has 10th Death

Thursday, April 9, 2020

Tennessee has an additional 15 coronavirus deaths - bringing the count to 94, state Health Department officials said Thursday afternoon.

Cases are listed at 4,634 - up from 4,362.

Officials said 505 people have been hospitalized in the state from coronavirus - up from 449.

The state report shows 98 cases in Hamilton County - an increase of four - and an additional death, bringing the local toll to 10. Officials said all of the local coronavirus cases have involved individuals in their 60s or older except for a pediatric death earlier.

Officials said about 50 tests were day are being conducted at the drive through facility on Bonnyshire Drive. The Baylor School lab is processing some 60 tests per day.

The drive through testing center was open four days this week and it is planned for it to go on a five-day-a-week schedule.

Bradley County is at 28 cases of the deadly new strain of virus. 

Marion County is now at 22 cases. It has recorded one death. 

There have been two more deaths at Sumner County (Gallatin) - bringing the total to 20. Sumner has 389 cases - up 13.

Sequatchie County has one case. Grundy is now at 17 cases. Meigs County now has three cases, while Bledsoe County remains at three cases and Franklin County has 17 and one death.

McMinn County has three cases and Monroe County increased to seven. Polk County still has three cases.

Shelby County has increased to 1,006 cases and is now recording 20 deaths - three more than Wednesday.

There are now 288 cases in Williamson County and three coronavirus deaths.

Knox County, which reports three deaths, is at 157 cases.

Nashville now has 13 coronavirus deaths following the death of a 73-year-old man.


Quadarius Johnson Arrested, Malachi Billups Sought In Auto Thefts In Bradley County

The Bradley County Sheriff's Office is searching for Malachi Billups for the theft of two vehicles and several auto burglaries. Quadarius Johnson is in custody. On Wednesday, two vehicles were stolen and several auto burglaries occurred in Magnolia Lea Estates located in northeastern Bradley County. With cooperation between BCSO Patrol Division, BCSO Criminal Investigations ... (click for more)

State Education Department Partners With PBS For Instructional Lessons; State Joins With Nextdoor To Help Provide Critical Information

The Tennessee Department of Education has established a partnership with PBS stations across the state to offer first through eighth grade students up to 30 hours of instructional lessons a week, Governor Bill Lee said. He said this instruction is made possible by Tennessee teachers teaching with Tennessee curriculum. Governor Lee said, " The state has also worked to ... (click for more)

Coronavirus Brings Out Kindness In People

Sept. 11 brought out greater kindness in us to strangers. After 9/11 I immediately noticed increased kindness in the simplest of things, holding doors open, courtesy in public. The coronavirous has had that same effect but even more intense. I see strangers concerned for the well being of others, not just in terms of social distancing but myriad acts of personal kindness and ... (click for more)

Joe Smith: I'm In Rhonda Thurman's Corner

I didn’t sleep well last night. It was one of those times when this old boxing coach was in a 10-round boxing match in my spirit. So many people are hurting right now. I have friends that have lost their jobs and are struggling to feed their families. My 11-year-old grandson tells me, “Pops I want to go to school.” I miss Sunday morning worship with my pastor and church family. ... (click for more)

2020 Porky's Golf Tourney Postponed Until August 25th

The 2020 Porky’s Open golf tournament presented by BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee, has been postponed to August 25 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga Athletics Department largest fundraiser of the year will still take place at the Council Fire Golf Club. The tournament was originally scheduled for April 28, but was pushed back by the ... (click for more)

UTC Beach Volleyball Welcomes Three Additions To Squad

Welcoming three scholastic graduates and one junior college transfer, the Chattanooga Mocs Beach Volleyball program and head coach Darin Van Horn have finalized its first official recruiting class. Despite having its inaugural season as an NCAA DI program cut short this spring, Van Horn is excited about the future and believes the additions will leave their mark not only in ... (click for more)


