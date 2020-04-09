 Thursday, April 9, 2020 64.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Quadarius Johnson Arrested, Malachi Billups Sought In Auto Thefts In Bradley County

Thursday, April 9, 2020
Malachi Billups
The Bradley County Sheriff's Office is searching for Malachi Billups for the theft of two vehicles and several auto burglaries. Quadarius Johnson is in custody.

On Wednesday, two vehicles were stolen and several auto burglaries occurred in Magnolia Lea Estates located in northeastern Bradley County.

With cooperation between BCSO Patrol Division, BCSO Criminal Investigations and the Chattanooga Police Department, both of the stolen vehicles have been recovered in Chattanooga, and Quadarius Johnson is in custody at the Bradley County Jail on two counts of theft over $10,000, seven counts of auto burglary and three counts of theft under $1000 and one count of violation of governor’s order.

Warrants are currently active for the arrest of Malachi Billups. If anyone knows the whereabouts of Billups or has any information that would aid in locating him, they should contact the BCSO Criminal Investigations Division at 423-728-7336 or leave a confidential tip through Tip411: https://bradleysheriff.com/tip- 411

“Since the time these crimes were reported on Wednesday morning, I have had the pleasure of observing our Criminal Investigations Division putting this case together,” said Sheriff Steve Lawson. “From the initial crime scene processing to the eventual arrest of one suspect and the recovery of two stolen vehicles, I saw a team effort. Every investigator involved with the quick resolution to these crimes are to be commended for their work ethic and their dedication to perform their jobs effectively. It is my pleasure to lead such a group of dedicated professionals whom I believe serves Bradley County well. We also greatly appreciate the Chattanooga Police Department’s assistance during the course of this investigation. I want to send a clear message to those who chose to come to Bradley County and commit these types of crimes in our neighborhoods: we don’t want you here. Once you make the decision to violate our people, we will dedicate every resource available to us to arrest you and prosecute you to the fullest extent possible.”

At the direction of Sheriff Lawson, the BCSO Patrol Division is setting up extra patrols around Bradley County neighborhoods and businesses. If any Bradley County citizen observes suspicious activity of any kind, immediately report it to the Bradley County 911 Center by calling 423 728-7311.

