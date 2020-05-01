County Schools Cut $4 Million From Proposed Budget, But Set Meeting Monday To Amend That Budget

County School officials said lowered revenue projections have caused a $4 million reduction in the proposed budget for the upcoming fiscal year. Cuts include eliminating employee step increases, reducing two director positions, installing a hiring freeze except for teachers, holding off on hiring out custodial service, and waiting on a new vehicle leasing program.

However, the board has set another meeting for Monday to amend that budget.

Officials earlier had believed revenue would remain steady despite the coronavirus effect, but Thursday night said county officials are now saying they cannot count on a 2.5 percent property tax revenue rise. Instead, the projection is now for no increase.

Brent Goldberg, finance director, also said that the sales tax is expected to decline and that will have more of an effect on the schools than the county government.

He said last year's $410 million budget ended up at $413 million. The plan was to move to $420 million based on growth money. However, that is now being scaled down to $417 million.

Chairman Joe Wingate said if new funds are found a top priority would be to install the step increases.

Cutting the step increase would save $2.8 million and doing away with the directors would save $300,000. Supt. Bryan Johnson said the directors who lose their post could move into principal jobs or other available positions.

Dr. Johnson said the virus situation may lead to a situation of "significant cuts" for the county schools.

Jenny Hill, Kathy Lennon and Rhonda Thurman voted against the revised budget, but it was approved 6-3.