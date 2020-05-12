May 12, 2020
At the May meeting, the Signal Mountain Town Council was given an update on how the town is operating during the coronavirus pandemic.
The way business is being carried on has adapted while ... (click for more)
Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee Chairman Lamar Alexander on Tuesday said that COVID-19 testing in the United States is “impressive” and “enough to begin going back to work.” ... (click for more)
Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)
At the May meeting, the Signal Mountain Town Council was given an update on how the town is operating during the coronavirus pandemic.
The way business is being carried on has adapted while the city hall building remains closed and the full staff of employees work remotely from home. Building permits are being issued online and water is being turned on and off either online ... (click for more)
Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee Chairman Lamar Alexander on Tuesday said that COVID-19 testing in the United States is “impressive” and “enough to begin going back to work.”
“But millions more rapid tests created by new technologies are needed to give the rest of America enough confidence to go back to work and back to school,” Senator Alexander added. ... (click for more)
Because these are a vulnerable people who have been traditionally and historically abused, exploited, mistreated on all levels is why black leaders, including Mr. Yusuf Hakeem, have an obligation to question aspects of how sending outsiders in to administer any testing would be handled. Especially their concerns that this information was meant to be shared with local police and ... (click for more)
I have just witnessed what I’ll contend is the most beautiful weekend I’ve seen this year and Sunday morning, as I marveled at nature’s beauty, the Lord blessed me with a surprising thought. Face it: His churches are in a horrible fix all over America – without the congregations’ support, some are being forced to close. This, because of well-proven guidelines and sound judgement, ... (click for more)
Chattanooga Mocs Head Men’s Basketball Coach Lamont Paris announced the second student-athlete addition to the 2020-21 roster Friday afternoon with the signing of KC Hankton. Hankton is a transfer from St. Louis in the Atlantic 10. The period began with three-year James Madison starter Darius Banks signing for his senior season in the Scenic City.
Hankton is a rising junior. ... (click for more)
Cleveland State’s Za’kkria Robinson has signed to continue her basketball career with Point University, an NAIA school in Point, Georgia.
Two years ago Cougars’ head coach Evelyn Thompson received a phone call about a “smart, hardworking girl who deserved an opportunity” to play basketball at the collegiate level. Head coach Shayne Morin and assistant coach Courtney Braxton at ... (click for more)