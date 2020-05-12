 Tuesday, May 12, 2020 63.0°F   light rain   Light Rain

Polk County Man Who Met Teenage Girls Online Indicted On Child Pornography Counts

Tuesday, May 12, 2020

Virgil “Bud” Jesse Dupree, Jr. has been arraigned on multiple counts of producing and possessing child pornography. 

“We have zero tolerance for those who target and victimize children,” said U.S. Attorney Byung J. “BJay” Pak. “This case is a reminder of the types of predators that lurk online, and that parents need to be vigilant in monitoring their children’s social media activity.”

“Our investigators are confronted every day with the reality that some people are intent on hurting and abusing our young children,” said Chris Hacker, special agent in charge of FBI Atlanta. “That is why we are committed to protecting them and to prosecuting anyone who tries to harm them.”

According to U.S. Attorney Pak, the charges, and other information presented in court: Since at least May 2016, Dupree communicated with teenage girls he met on an online messenger service. While chatting with these girls, Dupree allegedly induced at least four minor girls to send him sexually explicit images and videos of themselves over the Internet. During the execution of a search warrant at his residence in May 2019, agents recovered multiple electronic devices containing thousands of images and videos of child pornography. These images included sexually explicit images and videos of the girls that he met online.

Virgil “Bud” Jesse Dupree, Jr., 61, of Rockmart, Ga., was arraigned before U.S. Magistrate Judge Walter E. Johnson. Dupree was indicted by a federal grand jury on March 10.  Members of the public are reminded that the indictment only contains charges.  The defendant is presumed innocent of the charges and it will be the government’s burden to prove the defendant’s guilt beyond a reasonable doubt at trial.

Anyone with information, or who may have been a victim in this case, please contact the FBI at (770) 216-3000.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation is investigating this case, with cooperation from the Polk County Police Department.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Alex R. Sistla is prosecuting the case.

This case is being brought as part of Project Safe Childhood. In February 2006, the Attorney General launched Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative designed to protect children from online exploitation and abuse.  Led by the United States Attorney’s Offices around the country, Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state and local resources to apprehend and prosecute individuals who exploit children. For more information about Project Safe Childhood, please visit www.projectsafechildhood.gov.



City Council Rescinds Offer To Wyoming Resident As City Treasurer

The City Council on Tuesday night voted 7-1 to rescind an offer to a Wyoming woman as city treasurer. Kate Farmer had been named to the post, then there was publicity about the fact she had been named in three Federal lawsuits, including one by a former police chief in her town of Guernsey. The city had placed her on administrative leave while investigating whether there was ... (click for more)

Georgia Coronavirus Deaths Now Total 1,465; 34,737 Cases

Georgia state health officials reported on Tuesday there have been 1,465 people in the state who have died from the coronavirus - 24 more since Monday. The confirmed cases are now at 34,737 - up from 33,927, an increase of 810. Hospitalizations are at 6,177 - up 162 since Monday. Whitfield County had an increase of 16 cases for a total of 170 and is still at six deaths. ... (click for more)

Because These Are A Vulnerable People Is Why Black Leaders Were Right To Question

Because these are a vulnerable people who have been traditionally and historically abused, exploited, mistreated on all levels is why black leaders, including Mr. Yusuf Hakeem, have an obligation to question aspects of how sending outsiders in to administer any testing would be handled. Especially their concerns that this information was meant to be shared with local police and ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: God's Newest Idea

I have just witnessed what I’ll contend is the most beautiful weekend I’ve seen this year and Sunday morning, as I marveled at nature’s beauty, the Lord blessed me with a surprising thought. Face it: His churches are in a horrible fix all over America – without the congregations’ support, some are being forced to close. This, because of well-proven guidelines and sound judgement, ... (click for more)

UTC Athletics Partnering With Jack's Restaurant To Launch Hometown Heroes Campaign

The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga athletics department has partnered with Jack's restaurant to launch a "Hometown Heroes" campaign for the upcoming football season. The Mocs are introducing an opportunity for fans to help send front-line workers to the 2020 home opener against North Alabama on Sept. 19, while also raising money for local families in need. "I think ... (click for more)

Randy Smith: Vols' Hoops Mount Rushmore

It's now week 10 of self-quarantining and social distancing as we battle Covid-19. Even though the total number of cases continues to rise nationally, the country slowly is beginning to reopen and I certainly hope folks are making the right decision. As for me, I believe I will stay put a little while longer. There has never been anything like this in my lifetime, yet I have complete ... (click for more)


