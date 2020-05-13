Volkswagen Seeks New Air Pollution Discharge Permit; Emissions To Increase

Volkswagen is seeking a new air pollution permit that will result in additional discharges.

The Chattanooga-Hamilton County Air Pollution Control Board will receive public comments upon the renewal application.

Officials said, "Volkswagen Group of America Chattanooga Operations, LLC, has applied for the

renewal of their Part 70 (Title V) operating permit and incorporation of a Prevention of

Significant Deterioration permit and a minor modification into the Part 70 permit for their

automobile assembly plant at 8001 Volkswagen Dr., Chattanooga, TN.

"No increase in allowable air pollutant emissions from any existing equipment will result from this

permit renewal. Potential air pollutant emissions of volatile organic compounds (VOCs)

from existing equipment will increase by 196.43 tons/year due to increased production.

Potential air pollutant emissions resulting from the operation of two new natural-gas

fueled curing ovens, new natural-gas fueled air handling units, and new welding

operations are estimated to be 3.37 tons/year of carbon monoxide, 3.34 tons/year of

particulate matter, 3.17 tons/year of nitrogen oxides, 0.22 ton/year of VOCs, and 0.023

ton/year of sulfur oxides.



"Questions may be directed to Robert Kalch, Bureau engineer, at 423.643.5990.

Materials concerning this proposed action may be inspected at the Chattanooga-

Hamilton County Air Pollution Control Bureau (the Bureau), 6125 Preservation Dr.,

Suite 140, Chattanooga, TN 37416-3740, or online at apcb.org/public-notice-

announcements/ beginning at 8:00 a.m. EDT, Thursday, May 14, 2020.

"Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all visits to the Bureau office are currently by appointment only.

You may schedule an appointment by contacting the Bureau at 423.643.5970.

Anyone desiring to comment on this proposed permitting action, or request a public

hearing concerning it, should mail their written comments or request to the Bureau

Director at the above address. Comments or requests must be received by 4:30 p.m.

EDT, Monday, June 15, 2020, to be considered in the proposed permitting action. If a

public hearing is requested, the date, time, and format of the hearing, incorporating

appropriate safety measures due to the COVID-19 pandemic, will be provided in a

subsequent public notice."