Volkswagen Seeks New Air Pollution Discharge Permit; Emissions To Increase

Wednesday, May 13, 2020

Volkswagen is seeking a new air pollution permit that will result in additional discharges.

The Chattanooga-Hamilton County Air Pollution Control Board will receive public comments upon the renewal application.

Officials said, "Volkswagen Group of America Chattanooga Operations, LLC, has applied for the
renewal of their Part 70 (Title V) operating permit and incorporation of a Prevention of
Significant Deterioration permit and a minor modification into the Part 70 permit for their
automobile assembly plant at 8001 Volkswagen Dr., Chattanooga, TN.

"No increase in allowable air pollutant emissions from any existing equipment will result from this
permit renewal. Potential air pollutant emissions of volatile organic compounds (VOCs)
from existing equipment will increase by 196.43 tons/year due to increased production.
Potential air pollutant emissions resulting from the operation of two new natural-gas
fueled curing ovens, new natural-gas fueled air handling units, and new welding
operations are estimated to be 3.37 tons/year of carbon monoxide, 3.34 tons/year of
particulate matter, 3.17 tons/year of nitrogen oxides, 0.22 ton/year of VOCs, and 0.023
ton/year of sulfur oxides.

"Questions may be directed to Robert Kalch, Bureau engineer, at 423.643.5990.
Materials concerning this proposed action may be inspected at the Chattanooga-
Hamilton County Air Pollution Control Bureau (the Bureau), 6125 Preservation Dr.,
Suite 140, Chattanooga, TN 37416-3740, or online at apcb.org/public-notice-
announcements/ beginning at 8:00 a.m. EDT, Thursday, May 14, 2020.

"Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all visits to the Bureau office are currently by appointment only.
You may schedule an appointment by contacting the Bureau at 423.643.5970.
Anyone desiring to comment on this proposed permitting action, or request a public
hearing concerning it, should mail their written comments or request to the Bureau
Director at the above address. Comments or requests must be received by 4:30 p.m.
EDT, Monday, June 15, 2020, to be considered in the proposed permitting action. If a
public hearing is requested, the date, time, and format of the hearing, incorporating
appropriate safety measures due to the COVID-19 pandemic, will be provided in a
subsequent public notice."


Assessor Haynes Says Tornado Victims To Be Assessed At Lower Rate

Assessor Marty Haynes said victims of the Easter tornado will get lower assessments. Mr. Haynes said about 500 homes were totally destroyed in the East Brainerd/Ooltewah area. He said some homes will be declared 100 percent losses. Others will be set at 50 percent and some at 25 percent. Mr. Haynes said his office has the benefit of aerial photos taken of the affected area ... (click for more)

Lookout Mountain, Tn., Plans 5% Property Tax Increase; Town Makes Sign Law More Restrictive

The proposed 2021 budget for Lookout Mountain, Tn., comes full of uncertainties due to the coronavirus pandemic, said Assistant Treasurer Samantha VanAlstyne. She said it will be a basic budget, planned with a five percent property tax increase. There is no cost of living increase for employees and no capital improvements are planned. The public works employees will have a pay scale ... (click for more)

Opinion

Because These Are A Vulnerable People Is Why Black Leaders Were Right To Question

Because these are a vulnerable people who have been traditionally and historically abused, exploited, mistreated on all levels is why black leaders, including Mr. Yusuf Hakeem, have an obligation to question aspects of how sending outsiders in to administer any testing would be handled. Especially their concerns that this information was meant to be shared with local police and ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Dr. Sethi On ‘The War’

There is a website known as Medpagetoday.com that correctly identifies itself as “a trusted and reliable source for clinical and policy coverage that directly affects the lives and practices of health care professionals.” It is a very popular website for people like me who write about health-related matters, particularly in the COVID-19 era where the key is to distinguish between ... (click for more)

Sports

Former Central, Chattanooga State Pitching Ace, Brooke Parrott Signs With UTC

A local native of Harrison, Tenn., and NJCAA Division I All-American pitcher at Chattanooga State CC, Brooke Parrott has signed with the Chattanooga Mocs softball program, as head coach Frank Reed announced the first of two transfer additions on Wednesday morning. She is immediately eligible with two years remaining. In just over a season and a half at JUCO-power Chatt State, ... (click for more)

Trey Smith To Receive Pat Summitt Ignite Greatness Award

KNOXVILLE - - Tennessee offensive lineman Trey Smith added another accolade to an illustrious Vol career, as the Greater Knoxville Sports Hall of Fame announced he will be presented with the Pat Summitt Ignite Greatness Award at the 39th Annual Greater Knoxville Sports Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony. The induction ceremony is set for Thursday, July 21, and will air on WBXX-TV ... (click for more)


