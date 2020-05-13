Chattanooga Native David Freeman Dies At 94

Former TVA Chairman David Freeman, a native of Chattanooga, has died of a heart attack at a hospital outside of Washington, D.C. He was 94.

Mr. Freeman, the son of a shopkeeper, gained an electrical engineering degree from Georgia Tech. He worked five years with TVA before gaining a law degree at the University of Tennessee.

A green energy advocate, he was named to energy committees by President Lyndon Johnson in 1967. He worked at the EPA during the Nixon administration.

He was appointed by President Jimmy Carter to head the TVA Board in 1977. He instituted a focus on conservation and stopped construction on several nuclear projects.

Mr. Freeman later headed the New York Power Authority and the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power.