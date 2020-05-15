Erlanger’s Community Health Centers Now Offering Free COVID-19 Testing

Officials from Erlanger Health System’s three community health centers announced the centers have been awarded additional federal grant funding that will expand COVID-19 testing services in our community.

Premiere Community Health Center, Dodson Avenue Community Health Center and Southside Community Health Center will all offer free COVID-19 testing beginning Monday, May 18, 2020.

“We are extremely pleased to receive the extra funding to provide more opportunities for COVID-19 testing,” said Angel Moore, CEO of Erlanger’s Community Health Centers. “We thank our elected officials for recognizing the need for expanded testing services and to our partners, community agencies and faith based institutions, for their support in providing coordinated care.”

The community health centers continue to remain open for all medical needs.

“Our team remains committed to enhanced community care during this crisis,” said Ms. Moore. “Our goals are to eliminate barriers and increase access to testing and health services. We are providing on-site and telemedicine comprehensive care for adults and pediatrics. Additionally, we have services available such as behavioral health counseling as well as resource assistance with language and transportation, prescription coverage and community outreach workers available for one on one assistance.”

Centers hours are Mondays through Thursdays from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. and Fridays 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. Appointments are required before individuals arrive at the centers. Call 423 778-2880 for more information.



Southside

3800 Tennessee Ave., Suite 124

Chattanooga, TN 37409

Dodson Avenue

1200 Dodson Ave.

Chattanooga, TN 37406

Premier Health

251 N. Lyerly St. Suite 300

Chattanooga, TN 37404