Kate Farmer: "My Sincerest Apologies To All"

Kate Farmer, the Wyoming woman who had the shortest of tenures as Chattanooga City Treasurer, issued an apology and indicated she would still like to be appointed to the position.

The City Council approved Ms. Farmer, then the next week went back on the approval in a 7-1 vote with Chairman Chip Henderson opposed.

That came after publicity about her being the subject of several federal lawsuits involving former officials of Guernsey, Wyoming.

Chattanooga Attorney Sam Elliott said after an independent investigation that she was fully competent to hold the post.

Ms. Farmer wrote:

Dear Chattanoogans,

Please accept my humble apology for the situation that has followed me to your great community. Some of you may have heard of me from the recent news articles regarding my appointment as your city treasurer. Just as soon as I was confirmed by the City Council news broke about lawsuits against me. These are troubling times for us all and I am very sorry to have filled your newspapers with drama and for any doubt that may have been cast by this.

Your City Council, Mayor Berke, and his administration had no notification about this situation. I had been thoroughly vetted for this position, a background check was done, but the lawsuits were filed against me after this process took place. The very moment the administration raised concerns about the allegations, I gave them complete and total disclosure. I believe in transparency. Honesty is a core value I do not compromise on. My sincerest apologies to all the city officials for the difficult position they have been placed in. I respect and admire these public officials and I am truly sorry for any harm I have caused. There are a lot of reasons this transpired the way it did but none of them should allow any fault to be directed towards the leaders of your community.

As the independent investigator has stated these suits are "more-or-less run of the mill wrongful termination cases" and "there should be little concern with her ability to proceed with the duties of treasurer." Unfortunately, when you hold these positions in leadership it is all too common for former employees to be disgruntled and to seek retribution.

As of now, these allegations have directly led to the loss of my position as your City Treasurer. This is extremely difficult for me and my young family because I am the sole wage earner due to my husband’s medical condition and now we have lost that income, our insurance, and because I voluntarily left my former position we do not even have an option to file for the short term relief that unemployment would provide. In difficult times like these our faith is critical, and I sincerely ask for you all to please keep my family in your thoughts and prayers.

I know in my heart that honesty and truth will triumph and this attempt to sully my name will be defeated. As the city attorney who is most knowledgeable about this situation is quoted as saying I am "a person of high competence and integrity."

If allowed to continue as your City Treasurer, I will work hard for you, and I will become an incredible asset to your community.

With my sincerest of apologies,

Kate Farmer





