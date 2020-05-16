 Saturday, May 16, 2020 76.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Kate Farmer: "My Sincerest Apologies To All"

Kate Farmer, the Wyoming woman who had the shortest of tenures as Chattanooga City Treasurer, issued an apology and indicated she would still like to be appointed to the position.

 

The City Council approved Ms. Farmer, then the next week went back on the approval in a 7-1 vote with Chairman Chip Henderson opposed.

That came after publicity about her being the subject of several federal lawsuits involving former officials of Guernsey, Wyoming.

 

Chattanooga Attorney Sam Elliott said after an independent investigation that she was fully competent to hold the post.

 

Ms. Farmer wrote:

 

Dear Chattanoogans,

 

Please accept my humble apology for the situation that has followed me to your great community. Some of you may have heard of me from the recent news articles regarding my appointment as your city treasurer. Just as soon as I was confirmed by the City Council news broke about lawsuits against me. These are troubling times for us all and I am very sorry to have filled your newspapers with drama and for any doubt that may have been cast by this.

 

Your City Council, Mayor Berke, and his administration had no notification about this situation. I had been thoroughly vetted for this position, a background check was done, but the lawsuits were filed against me after this process took place. The very moment the administration raised concerns about the allegations, I gave them complete and total disclosure. I believe in transparency. Honesty is a core value I do not compromise on. My sincerest apologies to all the city officials for the difficult position they have been placed in. I respect and admire these public officials and I am truly sorry for any harm I have caused. There are a lot of reasons this transpired the way it did but none of them should allow any fault to be directed towards the leaders of your community. 

 

As the independent investigator has stated these suits are "more-or-less run of the mill wrongful termination cases" and "there should be little concern with her ability to proceed with the duties of treasurer." Unfortunately, when you hold these positions in leadership it is all too common for former employees to be disgruntled and to seek retribution.

 

As of now, these allegations have directly led to the loss of my position as your City Treasurer. This is extremely difficult for me and my young family because I am the sole wage earner due to my husband’s medical condition and now we have lost that income, our insurance, and because I voluntarily left my former position we do not even have an option to file for the short term relief that unemployment would provide. In difficult times like these our faith is critical, and I sincerely ask for you all to please keep my family in your thoughts and prayers. 

 

I know in my heart that honesty and truth will triumph and this attempt to sully my name will be defeated. As the city attorney who is most knowledgeable about this situation is quoted as saying I am "a person of high competence and integrity."

 

If allowed to continue as your City Treasurer, I will work hard for you, and I will become an incredible asset to your community.

 

With my sincerest of apologies,

 

Kate Farmer




Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report


Georgia state health officials reported on Saturday there have been 1,598 people in the state who have died from the coronavirus - 41 more since Friday. The confirmed cases are now at 37,212 ... (click for more)

The Holly Hills Neighborhood started clean up on Saturday at the community pool area that was destroyed by the Easter Day tornado. 50 or more residents, students and neighbors and swim team ... (click for more)

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ANTHONY, JEFF WADE 453 WEST CIRCLE DRIVE ROSSVILLE, 30741 Age at Arrest: 42 years old Arresting Agency: East Ridge DRIVING UNDER THE ... (click for more)



Georgia state health officials reported on Saturday there have been 1,598 people in the state who have died from the coronavirus - 41 more since Friday. The confirmed cases are now at 37,212 - up from 36,681, an increase of 531. Hospitalizations are at 6,767 - up 329 since Friday. Whitfield County had an increase of four cases for a total of 180 and is still at six deaths. ... (click for more)

The Holly Hills Neighborhood started clean up on Saturday at the community pool area that was destroyed by the Easter Day tornado. 50 or more residents, students and neighbors and swim team members all kicked in and will be spending the day there until all the work is completed. (click for more)

Opinion

Don't Forget Armed Forces Day

As retired military, it brought tears this morning as I heard no mention on television or read anything about today being Armed Forces Day. I realize that the COVID-19 is “Front and Center” but please remember that we aren’t speaking Japanese, Chinese, German or any other foreign language..there’s a reason that we are speaking English and that’s a result of our Armed Forces. ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The Saturday Funnies

With the United States suffering mightily from the coronavirus, the days of gentlemanly kindness now long gone in Washington, and Democratic governors and mayors relishing the power of “Shelter in Place” that has resulted in actual death threats (!) never have we as a people needed to pray more desperately for the flood of good people who are enlisting by droves into “The Legion ... (click for more)

Sports

UTC Cross Country And Track Adds Charley And Davis To Women's Roster

University of Tennessee at Chattanooga head coach Andy Meyer announces the addition Mikah Charley and Emily Davis to the women’s 2020-21 cross country and track and field rosters. Emily Davis from Baylor and Mikah Charley from Battle Ground Academy will join Julianna McReynolds, Rebekah Pass, Hannah Dearing, Brooke Rieves Kaigen Mulkey, Jacob Boykin along with early ... (click for more)

UTC Senior Softball Players Hudson, Kazerooni Named CoSIDA Academic All-District First Team

Chattanooga Mocs softball seniors Celie Hudson (pitcher) and Morgan Kazerooni (designated player) were named to the 2020 CoSIDA Academic All-District® First Team, as voted on by sports information directors around the country, for their excellence in the classroom and competition. The 2020 Academic All-District® Softball Team, selected by CoSIDA, recognizes the nation's top ... (click for more)


