Transcard Executive Loses Job After Posting Of Obama "Lynching" Photo On His Personal Facebook Account

An executive of Chattanooga-based Transcard has lost his job after complaints were filed following his posting of a "lynching" of former President Barack Obama.

Transcard officials received complaints that Gary Casper, vice president of IT, posted the photo on his personal Facebook page.

It showed the former president with a noose around his neck with the caption #Payperview.

Mr. Casper was previously employed at US Xpress.

Transcard is a cloud-based payments solution firm with headquarters at Market and 10th streets.

A posting from the website Racists Exposed to a Transcard official said, "Gary Casper's social media post this evening is a very negative reflection of Transcard. It appears your company is okay with employees posting pictures of former President Obama in a hangman's noose."

The website said it had screen shots of the posting, that was later taken down.