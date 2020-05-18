Man, 22, Shot Multiple Times on Sunday; Leslie Walker, 30, Is Arrested

A man, 22, was shot multiple times on Sunday, and Leslie Walker, 30, was arrested.

At approximately 7:27 p.m., Chattanooga Police responded to a person shot call at 804 W 13th Street Court. Upon arrival, police located the victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and secured the scene.

The victim was transported to a local hospital by Hamilton County EMS with serious injuries. Investigators with Violent Crimes Bureau responded to conduct an investigation.

A short time later, a suspect was detained and interviewed by Violent Crimes Investigators. The suspect, Leslie Walker, was subsequently arrested and charged with attempted murder, aggravtaed assault and felony reckless endangerment.

Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423 698-2525 or submit a tip via the CPD Mobile App. You can remain anonymous.