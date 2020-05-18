 Monday, May 18, 2020 76.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Report Says Boyd's Speedway Property Owner Assaulted Race Official After He Was Told To Get Off Grader During Saturday Race

Monday, May 18, 2020

The owner of the property at Boyd's Speedway assaulted a speedway official who directed him not to be grading the track during Saturday night's racing event, Catoosa County Sheriff Gary Sisk said.

The Sheriff's Office responded at 9:52 p.m. to the track at 1481 Scruggs Road, Ringgold.

The report says, "It was learned that there was an altercation between two business associates. During the altercation, one of the individuals struck the other multiple times.

"The assault was filmed by a fan at the race and placed on social media.

"The responding deputy spoke with the victim. The victim advised, at that time, he did not wish to pursue criminal charges. This case has been assigned to a detective for a follow-up investigation."

The report says the race official noted David Duplissey jump on a grader and begin grading turns three and four. The official went down and told Duplissey to "get off the track. There's a race going on."

It says afterward Duplissey came to the scoring box and began striking the official in the head. A female employee was nearby.

A deputy said the race official had blood in his left eye and red marks on his face.

He was taken by Puckett Ambulance to Parkridge East to be checked out.

 


May 18, 2020

