Woman Drives Through Gate At S. Moore Road; Injures Ex-Boyfriend

Monday, May 18, 2020
Angela Bales Al Salmai
Angela Bales Al Salmai

Angela Bales Al Salmai is facing a variety of charges after driving through her ex-boyfriend’s fence and injuring him in the process.

Law enforcement responded to a crash on Tuesday night. When they arrived, police observed a black Honda Accord crashed into a fence at 115 S. Moore Road. According to the police report, Angela Bales Al Salmai, 34, walking away from the vehicle.

Police said Ms. Al Salmai was irate, her speech erratic, and she was difficult to understand. The resident’s owner said Ms. Al Salmai was his ex-girlfriend, and that they had previously been at his home and were arguing.

He said Ms. Al Salmai left to go to Nashville, but right before the police arrived, she drove back into the driveway, parked outside the gate, and began to honk the horn.

When the victim walked to the other side of the gate, the police report says Ms. Al Salmai drove through the gate and broke it open. The victim said part of the gate struck his knee and hurt him. Meanwhile, Ms. Al Salmai continued to drive her Accord over a collection of building materials and through the fence on the side of the house.

According to the police report, Ms. Al Salmai and the victim both confirmed that Ms. Al Salmai screamed at the victim, and that the defendant stayed in her car until the police arrived. Ms. Al Salmai refused a field sobriety test but told police she had been drinking that evening.

Police found a half-full bottle of tequila and a bag of marijuana inside her car, along with a mg. of clonazepam.

Ms. Al Salmai is charged with DUI, financial responsibility, aggravated assault, felony possession of marijuana, and possession of a schedule IV controlled substance.   

 

 


