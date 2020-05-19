 Tuesday, May 19, 2020 74.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Erlanger Bledsoe And Rhea Medical Center To Receive Small And Rural Hospital Readiness Grants

Tuesday, May 19, 2020

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee on Tuesday announced the final distribution of $10 million in Small and Rural Hospital Readiness Grants to support smaller hospitals that are facing financial strain due to the ongoing response to COVID-19. Local hospitals receiving aid include Erlanger Bledsoe and Rhea Medical Center. 

“Our small and rural hospitals play a critical role in their communities, providing both necessary care to patients and good-paying jobs to residents, and we’re proud to support these hospitals through such unprecedented times,” said Governor Lee. “We’ll continue to work with hospitals across our state and the federal government to ensure hospitals have the resources they need to maintain operations and serve their communities well.”

Spread across 29 hospitals in 28 counties, the grants help smaller hospitals bridge funding gaps created by reduced patient volumes while federal funds become available. Applicants were required to demonstrate that they are actively pursuing available federal relief. Grants were capped at $500,000. A full list of the hospitals receiving grants is below:

Small and Rural Hospital Readiness Grantees

Facilities

City/
County

Final Award Total

Henderson County Community Hospital

Henderson

$ 500,000

Henry County Medical Center

Henry

$ 500,000

Houston County Community Hospital

Houston

$ 498,000

Lauderdale Community Hospital

Lauderdale

$ 500,000

Lincoln Medical Center

Lincoln

$ 500,000

Macon Hospital, Inc.

Macon

$ 500,000

NorthCrest Medical Center

Robertson

$ 500,000

Rhea Medical Center

Rhea

$ 500,000

Sweetwater Hospital Association

Monroe

$ 500,000

Three Rivers Hospital

Humphreys

$ 500,000

Unity Medical Center

Coffee

$ 500,000

Franklin Woods Community Hospital

Washington

$ 136,545

Hancock County Hospital

Hancock

$ 500,000

Hawkins County Memorial Hospital

Hawkins

$ 250,000

Johnson County Community Hospital

Johnson

$ 500,000

Sycamore Shoals Hospital

Carter

$ 136,545

Unicoi County Hospital

Unicoi

$ 136,545

Baptist Memorial - Carroll County

Carroll

$ 250,000

Baptist Memorial - Tipton

Tipton

$ 136,545

Baptist Memorial - Union City

Obion

$ 136,545

Claiborne Medical Center

Claiborne

$ 136,545

Cumberland Medical Center, Inc.

Cumberland

$ 136,545

Fort Loudoun Medical Center

Monroe

$ 136,545

Leconte Medical Center

Sevier

$ 136,545

Morristown-Hamblen Healthcare System

Hamblen

$ 136,545

Roane Medical Center

Roane

$ 136,545

Erlanger Bledsoe

Bledsoe

$ 500,000

Marshall Medical Center

Marshall

$ 500,000

Wayne Medical Center

Wayne

$ 500,000

 

 



Coonrod, Byrd Favor Short Term Vacation Rentals Citywide; 4 Council Members Don't Want It In Their Districts

Police Blotter: "Previous Shoplifter" Back At Lookout Valley Walmart; Woman Leaves Husband To Spend Night With Another Man, But Nothing Insidious Going On

City Considering Adding Skate Park At Riverpoint Section Of Riverwalk


City Council members Demetrus Coonrod and Anthony Byrd said Tuesday they would like to see short term vacation rentals allowed citywide. However, four council members said residents in their

Police responded to Walmart at 3550 Cummings Hwy. in reference to shoplifting. A Loss Prevention officer said Jimmy Green (listed as "previous shoplifter"), an unknown white male and two unknown

The city is making plans for a new skate park that may be constructed at the Riverpoint section of the Riverwalk. That is at Lost Mound Drive near the bridge over South Chickamauga Creek.



Coonrod, Byrd Favor Short Term Vacation Rentals Citywide; 4 Council Members Don't Want It In Their Districts

City Council members Demetrus Coonrod and Anthony Byrd said Tuesday they would like to see short term vacation rentals allowed citywide. However, four council members said residents in their districts continue to oppose the rentals by an overwhelming majority. Councilwoman Coonrod said the city is missing out on tax revenue by limiting the rentals to certain portions of the ... (click for more)

Police Blotter: "Previous Shoplifter" Back At Lookout Valley Walmart; Woman Leaves Husband To Spend Night With Another Man, But Nothing Insidious Going On

Police responded to Walmart at 3550 Cummings Hwy. in reference to shoplifting. A Loss Prevention officer said Jimmy Green (listed as "previous shoplifter"), an unknown white male and two unknown white females entered the store and she began to follow the unknown male and one of the unknown females. During the course of their travel throughout the store she witnessed them take an ... (click for more)

Opinion

An Announcement To Our Communities From Your Healthcare Leaders

As our region begins to reopen during the COVID-19 pandemic, we encourage businesses and community members to continue to follow governmental requirements and CDC guidelines to keep their employees and our residents safe from exposure to the virus. Our leaders and medical staffs continue to monitor the situation and partner with local government and public health offices in ... (click for more)

The ABCs Of Public Crisis Managment

The ABCs of public crisis management: academics, bureaucracy and common sense-paging common sense... Crisis management is a three-dimensional jigsaw puzzle. The management of a worldwide public health crisis is unimaginable, yet more urgent and necessary than anything modern civilization has ever faced. We will manage it, and the managers show up in three organizational categories. ... (click for more)

Sports

Moc Student-Athletes Continue Excellence In The Classroom

The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga continues to excel in its Academic Progress Rate (APR) scores, according to the information released by the NCAA today. The Mocs had three programs receive public recognition last week, and this week's release of the full scores shows nine of UTC's programs with perfect single-year marks. The Mocs had eight programs beat the national ... (click for more)

Cleveland State's Derek Gallardo Signs With Tennessee Wesleyan

Cleveland State’s Derek Gallardo is off to a four-year college to continue his collegiate cross country career after signing with the Tennessee Wesleyan Bulldogs on Monday. The 2020 Region VII MVP had an illustrious career for the Cougars, capping off his sophomore season with a win at the Region VII Championships in Oct. and placing 47th overall at Nationals in Nov. Gallardo ... (click for more)


