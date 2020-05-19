Erlanger Bledsoe And Rhea Medical Center To Receive Small And Rural Hospital Readiness Grants

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee on Tuesday announced the final distribution of $10 million in Small and Rural Hospital Readiness Grants to support smaller hospitals that are facing financial strain due to the ongoing response to COVID-19. Local hospitals receiving aid include Erlanger Bledsoe and Rhea Medical Center.

“Our small and rural hospitals play a critical role in their communities, providing both necessary care to patients and good-paying jobs to residents, and we’re proud to support these hospitals through such unprecedented times,” said Governor Lee. “We’ll continue to work with hospitals across our state and the federal government to ensure hospitals have the resources they need to maintain operations and serve their communities well.”

Spread across 29 hospitals in 28 counties, the grants help smaller hospitals bridge funding gaps created by reduced patient volumes while federal funds become available. Applicants were required to demonstrate that they are actively pursuing available federal relief. Grants were capped at $500,000. A full list of the hospitals receiving grants is below:

Small and Rural Hospital Readiness Grantees

County Final Award Total Henderson County Community Hospital Henderson $ 500,000 Henry County Medical Center Henry $ 500,000 Houston County Community Hospital Houston $ 498,000 Lauderdale Community Hospital Lauderdale $ 500,000 Lincoln Medical Center Lincoln $ 500,000 Macon Hospital, Inc. Macon $ 500,000 NorthCrest Medical Center Robertson $ 500,000 Rhea Medical Center Rhea $ 500,000 Sweetwater Hospital Association Monroe $ 500,000 Three Rivers Hospital Humphreys $ 500,000 Unity Medical Center Coffee $ 500,000 Franklin Woods Community Hospital Washington $ 136,545 Hancock County Hospital Hancock $ 500,000 Hawkins County Memorial Hospital Hawkins $ 250,000 Johnson County Community Hospital Johnson $ 500,000 Sycamore Shoals Hospital Carter $ 136,545 Unicoi County Hospital Unicoi $ 136,545 Baptist Memorial - Carroll County Carroll $ 250,000 Baptist Memorial - Tipton Tipton $ 136,545 Baptist Memorial - Union City Obion $ 136,545 Claiborne Medical Center Claiborne $ 136,545 Cumberland Medical Center, Inc. Cumberland $ 136,545 Fort Loudoun Medical Center Monroe $ 136,545 Leconte Medical Center Sevier $ 136,545 Morristown-Hamblen Healthcare System Hamblen $ 136,545 Roane Medical Center Roane $ 136,545 Erlanger Bledsoe Bledsoe $ 500,000 Marshall Medical Center Marshall $ 500,000 Wayne Medical Center Wayne $ 500,000