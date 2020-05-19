 Tuesday, May 19, 2020 74.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

City Budget With $8.4 Million In Revenue Drop Includes No Tax Increase, Employee Pay Freeze

Tuesday, May 19, 2020

The city is facing an $8.4 million revenue drop, City Council members were told Tuesday. Officials said $6 million of that amount is due to a steep drop in state and local sales tax collections.

Despite the loss attributed to the coronavirus crisis, the upcoming budget will not include a property tax increase, Chief Operating Officer Maura Sullivan said.

She said a hiring freeze has been in effect since March, and that employee salaries will be frozen. That includes fire and police experience increases. However, longevity bonuses for city employees with at least five years of experience will be in the budget.

Capital expenditures will be cut by 10 percent.

Ms. Sullivan said the city will not be able to carry out a number of endeavors it had planned when the fiscal outlook appeared much rosier prior to March.

The city still plans to spend $8.4 million for road repair and paving. The Lake Resort Drive repair is budgeted as well as replacement of Fire Hall 15.

The total city budget is $519,973,093.

Daisy Madison, chief financial officer, said the city was able to balance its budget due to building its reserves to as high as $80 million last year. She said they are still above $60 million.

The city had to spend $12.5 million for tornado repairs. It hopes to eventually get much of that money reimbursed, but Ms. Madison said that may take many months.

Mayor Andy Berke said, "Chattanooga's history is about overcoming impossible odds and bouncing back from tragedy. The next chapter of our story will reflect this strength, but local government must put our city in the best position for long-term success. As we were putting together our fiscal year 2021 budget, I made sure that we stayed focused on a set of core values to guide our decisions:

  • Continue to serve the people of Chattanooga, particularly the most vulnerable, as efficiently and effectively as possible.
  • Do not make short-term decisions without considering the long-term consequences for City employees or our fiscal health.
  • Make sure that Chattanooga can emerge from this crisis stronger than ever.

I'm proud that our FY21 budget reflects these values. We presented this budget to the Chattanooga City Council earlier today and we have uploaded it to budget.chattanooga.gov so that you can explore it for yourself.

"This budget is about responsibility, resilience, and resultsWe are looking at an $8.4 million reduction in revenues compared to last year's budget. All of our usual sources of funding, especially local option sales tax, have been deeply impaired by the double crises of coronavirus and the East Brainerd tornado. Despite these challenges, this budget does not call for a property tax increase or cuts to critical city services. 

"The demands on city government have never been higher at the exact moment when our revenues are seeing historic shortfalls. As I write this, more than a decade's worth of new jobs have been wiped out. At the end of April, more than 33.5 million Americans had filed initial unemployment claims and Tennessee's unemployment rate is now approximately 15% -- higher than the prior statewide peak of 10.4% at the height of the Great Recession. 

"When our country does begin to emerge from the current economic crisis, the cities that have the strongest quality of life and are most ready to do business will be the most competitive. I'm committed to making sure Chattanooga is one of them. 

"That's why we are going to keep making significant investments in supporting small businesses, ending homelessness, creating affordable housing, and strategic capital projects that will put people to work and leverage more private sector investment. We're also asking the City Council to approve a paving budget of $8,422,907 which includes the largest-ever commitment of non-emergency dollars to caring for our streets and roads. 

"While so much about our country and community has changed, our priorities remain as strong as ever. For seven years, you have told me what matters to you the most: stronger neighborhoods, smarter students, safer streets, growing the economyand a high-performing government. In spite of the extraordinary challenges we face, our FY21 budget makes meaningful progress in each of these areas, all of which are focused on improving the lives of you and your family.

"We will get through this together. We always have and we always do. Thank you for your support and please stay safe."

 


May 19, 2020

Coonrod, Byrd Favor Short Term Vacation Rentals Citywide; 4 Council Members Don't Want It In Their Districts

City Council members Demetrus Coonrod and Anthony Byrd said Tuesday they would like to see short term vacation rentals allowed citywide. However, four council members said residents in their districts continue to oppose the rentals by an overwhelming majority. Councilwoman Coonrod said the city is missing out on tax revenue by limiting the rentals to certain portions of the ... (click for more)

Police Blotter: "Previous Shoplifter" Back At Lookout Valley Walmart; Woman Leaves Husband To Spend Night With Another Man, But Nothing Insidious Going On

Police responded to Walmart at 3550 Cummings Hwy. in reference to shoplifting. A Loss Prevention officer said Jimmy Green (listed as "previous shoplifter"), an unknown white male and two unknown white females entered the store and she began to follow the unknown male and one of the unknown females. During the course of their travel throughout the store she witnessed them take an ... (click for more)

Opinion

An Announcement To Our Communities From Your Healthcare Leaders

As our region begins to reopen during the COVID-19 pandemic, we encourage businesses and community members to continue to follow governmental requirements and CDC guidelines to keep their employees and our residents safe from exposure to the virus. Our leaders and medical staffs continue to monitor the situation and partner with local government and public health offices in ... (click for more)

The ABCs Of Public Crisis Managment

The ABCs of public crisis management: academics, bureaucracy and common sense-paging common sense... Crisis management is a three-dimensional jigsaw puzzle. The management of a worldwide public health crisis is unimaginable, yet more urgent and necessary than anything modern civilization has ever faced. We will manage it, and the managers show up in three organizational categories. ... (click for more)

Sports

Moc Student-Athletes Continue Excellence In The Classroom

The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga continues to excel in its Academic Progress Rate (APR) scores, according to the information released by the NCAA today. The Mocs had three programs receive public recognition last week, and this week's release of the full scores shows nine of UTC's programs with perfect single-year marks. The Mocs had eight programs beat the national ... (click for more)

Cleveland State's Derek Gallardo Signs With Tennessee Wesleyan

Cleveland State’s Derek Gallardo is off to a four-year college to continue his collegiate cross country career after signing with the Tennessee Wesleyan Bulldogs on Monday. The 2020 Region VII MVP had an illustrious career for the Cougars, capping off his sophomore season with a win at the Region VII Championships in Oct. and placing 47th overall at Nationals in Nov. Gallardo ... (click for more)


