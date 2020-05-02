City Reopens Walnut Street Bridge, Entire Riverpark, Other Parks

The city reopened the Walnut Street Bridge and the entire Riverwalk on Friday. This includes all city parks, trails, and greenspaces for passive recreation.

Officials said users should still adhere to social distancing and personal hygiene recommendations to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Facilities and gathering areas that remain closed include: indoor facilities, the carousel, water features, picnic areas and shelters, pavilions, playgrounds, play courts and fields, dog parks, and the skatepark.

Public restrooms will be open.

Golf courses will be open with social distancing in place.

No organized gathering or activities are permitted at this time.