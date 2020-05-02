Georgia Reports 8 More Coronavirus Deaths; 841 More Cases

Georgia state health officials on Saturday said there have been 1,174 people in the state who have died from the coronavirus, nine more since Friday.

The confirmed cases are now at 28,332, up by 841 in the last 24 hours.

Hospitalizations are at 5,389, up 82 since Friday.

Whitfield County now has 118 cases, up 7 from Friday, and remains at four deaths.



Walker County is reporting 60 cases and no deaths. Dade County has 16 cases, and remains at one death.

Catoosa County has two more, at 51, and Chattooga County remains with 16 cases and two deaths.

Bartow County south of Chattanooga at Cartersville now has 324 cases and 31 deaths from the virus.

Floyd County (Rome) has a total of 145 cases, and remains at 11 deaths.

Gordon County (Calhoun) remains at 113 cases and 12 deaths.

The cases remain centered around the Atlanta area, with Fulton County with 2,925. There have been 122 coronavirus deaths in Fulton County. Cobb County has 1,749 cases and 96 deaths. There are now 2,148 cases in Dekalb County (Decatur) with 52 deaths. Gwinnett County has increased to 1,932 cases and 58 deaths.

Dougherty County (Albany) now has 1,534 cases and 124 deaths.