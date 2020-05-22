 Saturday, May 23, 2020 71.0°F   thunderstorm   Thunderstorm

Chattanooga Zoo May Receive $70,000 From City For Losses Due To Coronavirus Closing

Friday, May 22, 2020

The city may provide the Chattanooga Zoo $70,000 to operating losses due to the recent closure due to the coronavirus.

The money would be a reallocation of public works funds.

The matter comes before the City Council a week from Tuesday.


Opinion

A Message From The Erlanger Medical Staff Leaders To Our Community

It is not our practice to comment publicly on any matter, and certainly not on opinions published in the Chattanoogan.com, but the shameful article regarding Erlanger by Mr. Exum demands a response from the elected leadership of the Erlanger Medical Staff. The reasons for this response are two-fold. First, as leaders of the Medical Staff, we are in a position to see and understand

Roy Exum: The Saturday Funnies

As we begin this week's Saturday Funnies allow me to introduce the Jackson brothers. All three were tailors and while Lewis and Marvin were great gentlemen of the trade, Timmy was a bit slow. They found mall where three offices were side by side and it was decided there would be Lewis on one side and Marvin just opposite. Timmy would anchor the middle, hoping to snare his bothers'

Sports

Fulmer Issues Statement On SEC Decision To Allow Return To Activity By Student-Athletes

Tennessee Athletic Director Phillip Fulmer provided the following response to the SEC decision to allow student-athletes to return to campuses: Southeastern Conference leadership on Friday voted to allow voluntary, in-person athletics activities on league campuses starting Monday, June 8. Each SEC institution will make localized decisions regarding when and how student-athletes

Dan Fleser: Tennessee In Lock Step With New SEC Athletic Guidelines

KNOXVILLE – The Southeastern Conference will make its first move back toward the playing fields when it allows the resumption of voluntary in-person athletic activities on June 8 on campuses. Tennessee will be lockstep with this first step, which was approved via vote of the schools on Friday. "We'll continue to follow the guidance from medical experts and health officials


