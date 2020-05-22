Chattanooga Zoo May Receive $70,000 From City For Losses Due To Coronavirus Closing

The city may provide the Chattanooga Zoo $70,000 to operating losses due to the recent closure due to the coronavirus.
The money would be a reallocation of public works funds.
The matter comes before the City Council a week from Tuesday.
May 23, 2020
May 22, 2020
Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
BARNES, KEVIN EUGENE
1054 HOLLAND JOHNSON HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY
Georgia state health officials reported on Friday there have been 1,808 people in the state who have died from the coronavirus - 33 more since Thursday.
The confirmed cases are now at 41,482 ... (click for more)
It is not our practice to comment publicly on any matter, and certainly not on opinions published in the Chattanoogan.com, but the shameful article regarding Erlanger by Mr. Exum demands a response from the elected leadership of the Erlanger Medical Staff. The reasons for this response are two-fold.
First, as leaders of the Medical Staff, we are in a position to see and understand
As we begin this week's Saturday Funnies allow me to introduce the Jackson brothers. All three were tailors and while Lewis and Marvin were great gentlemen of the trade, Timmy was a bit slow. They found mall where three offices were side by side and it was decided there would be Lewis on one side and Marvin just opposite. Timmy would anchor the middle, hoping to snare his bothers'
Tennessee Athletic Director Phillip Fulmer provided the following response to the SEC decision to allow student-athletes to return to campuses:
Southeastern Conference leadership on Friday voted to allow voluntary, in-person athletics activities on league campuses starting Monday, June 8. Each SEC institution will make localized decisions regarding when and how student-athletes
KNOXVILLE – The Southeastern Conference will make its first move back toward the playing fields when it allows the resumption of voluntary in-person athletic activities on June 8 on campuses.
Tennessee will be lockstep with this first step, which was approved via vote of the schools on Friday.
"We'll continue to follow the guidance from medical experts and health officials